Markets
Bank sell-off triggers bearish move in the S&P 500 index
Bank shares fell on Monday due to the massive sell-off of equities by a US investment group, this led to down spiral from two big investment banks (Credit Suisse and Nomura) which left traders invigorating for further consequences.
The S&P 500 Index decreased by (-0.087%) to close at 3,971.09 index points on Monday. The loss was mitigated by a performance from technology stocks. However, ViacomCBS, faults a major impact as it had the largest exposure to Archegos margin call.
- The S&P 500 Index year-on-year currently stands at 53.73%
- Stocks in top US banks floundered, with Morgan Stanley closing at 2.6 % lower and Citigroup dipping by 2%.
- European peer Deutsche Bank sank by 3.3%
Top gainers
- CenterPoint Energy up 3.10% to close at $22.65.
- Molson Coors Brewing B up 3.00% to close at $52.91
- Facebook up 2.76% % to close at $290.82
- Twitter Inc up 2.74% to close at $62.94
- Clorox up 2.60% to close at $195.20
Top losers
- ViacomCBS down 6.68% to close at $45.01
- Alliance Data System down 5.58% to close at $111.77
- Capri Holdings down 5.72% to close at $47.31
- Tapestry down 5.53% to close at $39.49
- Macirich down 5.01% to close at $11.57
Outlook
The S&P 500 Index started the first trading session of the week on a bearish trend following the market sell-off on Friday. The great performance of technology stocks has been a mitigating factor but the bank sell-off effects may still linger
- Amid the banks sell-off, most analysts still project a bullish momentum for the S&P 500 due to its historical bullish trend.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (26th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (26th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20.55
|1.95%
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.98
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|52
|7.69%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|21.5
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|225
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|21
|10.00%
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|31.55
|9.51%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|6.8
|7.65%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.4
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.25
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|160
|5.88%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.29
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|7.23%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1,375
|4.40%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|6
|9.17%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|22
|13.64%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.13
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|48.5
|1.94%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|8.43%
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
Dividends
Fidson proposes N417 million dividend for 2020
The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total dividend of N417 million to the shareholders of the company.
The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total of N417 million to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.
According to the notification issued by the management of the healthcare company, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held on March 25, 2021.
In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of 20kobo per share on all the 2,086,360,250 residual issues and fully paid outstanding shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc.
This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N417 million.
What you should know
- The 20 kobo per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, while the date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
- Shares in Fidson Healthcare are currently worth N4.75 per share. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 4.2%.
What to expect
Fidson is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements with the NSE on or before March 31, 2021.
The company, in the fourth quarter of 2020, experienced strong growth in profit. Revenue according to figures contained in its unaudited statement for the year 2020, surged by about 30% Y-o-Y to N18.28 billion, despite how challenging the operating environment was in 2020.
