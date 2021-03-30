Connect with us
Bank sell-off triggers bearish move in the S&P 500 index  

The S&P 500 Index decreased by (-0.087%) to close at 3,971.09 index points on Monday.

5 hours ago

U.S Stocks set to surge higher, on hopes of a stimulus package deal, What Does The Circuit Breaker Tell Us

Bank shares fell on Monday due to the massive sell-off of equities by a US investment group, this led to down spiral from two big investment banks (Credit Suisse and Nomura) which left traders invigorating for further consequences.

The S&P 500 Index decreased by (-0.087%) to close at 3,971.09 index points on Monday. The loss was mitigated by a performance from technology stocks. However, ViacomCBS, faults a major impact as it had the largest exposure to Archegos margin call.

  • The S&P 500 Index year-on-year currently stands at 53.73%
  • Stocks in top US banks floundered, with Morgan Stanley closing at 2.6 % lower and Citigroup dipping by 2%.
  • European peer Deutsche Bank sank by 3.3%

Top gainers

  1. CenterPoint Energy up 3.10% to close at $22.65.
  2. Molson Coors Brewing B up 3.00% to close at $52.91
  3. Facebook up 2.76% % to close at $290.82
  4. Twitter Inc up 2.74% to close at $62.94
  5. Clorox up 2.60% to close at $195.20

Top losers

  1. ViacomCBS down 6.68% to close at $45.01
  2. Alliance Data System down 5.58% to close at $111.77
  3. Capri Holdings down 5.72% to close at $47.31
  4. Tapestry down 5.53% to close at $39.49
  5. Macirich down 5.01% to close at $11.57

Outlook

The S&P 500 Index started the first trading session of the week on a bearish trend following the market sell-off on Friday. The great performance of technology stocks has been a mitigating factor but the bank sell-off effects may still linger

  • Amid the banks sell-off, most analysts still project a bullish momentum for the S&P 500 due to its historical bullish trend.
  • Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties

Ubah,Jeremiah ifeanyi is a PhD candidate of Economics in Covenant university. He has held positions as the financial manager in Opera and is also a research ambassador in M&S research Hub. Ifeanyi is currently the financial market analyst for Nairametrics. Follow Ifeanyi on Twitter @ubahjc

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

55 mins ago

March 30, 2021

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (26th March 2021)Dividend yield (26th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.420.551.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.985.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.64527.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101121.54.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162257.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.7331.559.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.526.87.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.49.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.259.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41605.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.5569.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.732213.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.1313.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.152.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund33330.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Fidson proposes N417 million dividend for 2020

The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total dividend of N417 million to the shareholders of the company.

2 hours ago

March 30, 2021

Ohara Pharmaceutical increases take in Fidson, Fidson and Ohara signs partnership, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Fidson list additional shares Fidson and GSK business partnership, Fidson Healthcare Plc records 202% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profit, Fidson proposes N417 million as dividend for 2020

The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total of N417 million to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.

According to the notification issued by the management of the healthcare company, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held on March 25, 2021.

In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of 20kobo per share on all the 2,086,360,250 residual issues and fully paid outstanding shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc.

This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N417 million.

What you should know

  • The 20 kobo per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, while the date of the AGM will be announced shortly.
  • Shares in Fidson Healthcare are currently worth N4.75 per share. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 4.2%.

What to expect

Fidson is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements with the NSE on or before March 31, 2021.

The company, in the fourth quarter of 2020, experienced strong growth in profit. Revenue according to figures contained in its unaudited statement for the year 2020, surged by about 30% Y-o-Y to N18.28 billion, despite how challenging the operating environment was in 2020.

