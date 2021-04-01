Business
Sanwo-Olu rolls out body-worn cameras for LASTMA, other law enforcement agencies
The Lagos State Governor has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies across the state.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies as part of an effort to enhance security and safety across the state.
This is as the governor approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement officers on the use of these devices ahead of their deployment for security operations across the state.
Sanwo-Olu during the unveiling ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.
The 3-day training, which will commence in May, will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all State-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the provision of adequate security is a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.
He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.
The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”
The Governor pointed out that the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer to fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security team and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.
This he also said will help the State Government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.
Going further, Sanwo-Olu said, “I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city.’’
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government had earlier announced plans by the state government to introduce the wearing of body cameras by its enforcement officers and deployment of technology to improve on their communications and the integrity of their operations.
- The state government had also said that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will start using smart body cameras very soon to monitor traffic violations.
- This is coming after a viral video that has been in circulation, which showed a man driving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) against traffic along the International Airport Road, hit a policeman with the car, throwing him off the bridge while trying to evade arrest.
FEC approves N10.5 billion for Airport Management Solution for Lagos, 4 other international airports
The FEC approved the sum of N10.5 billion to supply Airport Management Solution to Nigerian international airports.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N10.5 billion to supply Airport Management Solution to Nigerian international airports at Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika at the end of the Council meeting, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja on Wednesday. The Minister disclosed that the project would be completed in 12 months and subject to 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT).
“Today in Council, the Ministry of Aviation had a memorandum that was approved and this is a contract for the provision of Airport Management Solution for the international airports of Abuja, and that of Lagos and Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. It is awarded in the sum of N10,594,057,618.20,” Mr Sirika said.
SEC warns against high returns fraudulent schemes
The SEC has warned potential capital market investors against putting their funds in fraudulent investment schemes.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned potential capital market investors against putting their funds in fraudulent investment schemes that promise unreasonably high returns that cannot be justified. The capital market regulator also outlined some of the tactics used by these fraudsters in deceiving unsuspecting members of the investing public.
This caution was given by the Head, Investor Education of SEC, Mr Tunde Kamali, at a webinar titled “The ABC of Savings and Investments” in Abuja, organised by SEC in collaboration with the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC).
What the SEC top official is saying
Kamali, while revealing that these fraudsters usually attract their investors through offer of commissions, pressure tactics and fictitious track records, among others, encouraged investors to always ask, check and confirm with the commission before investing in those companies.
He said, “Our duty at SEC is to protect investors by ensuring only fit and proper professionals are allowed to provide financial services. Most times, because of the ways and strategies of the fraudsters, many people do not have enough time to consider before we part with our money.’’
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, Mr Bayo Rotimi, called on investors to always seek professional advice to enhance their knowledge before investing in any asset class.
He called for more companies to have their equities traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to add to the current 164 companies, for better investments.
What you should know
- The CBN and SEC have both consistently cautioned Nigerians to beware of fraudulent investment schemes, sometimes referred to as Ponzi schemes, warning the investing public not to fall prey to the activities of illegal fund managers across the country.
- SEC had in 2019 and 2020 clamped down on some identified fraudulent Ponzi scheme operators with their bogus investment and return claims and warned the investing public against dealing with them.
