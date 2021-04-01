Sanwo-Olu rolls out body-worn cameras for LASTMA, other law enforcement agencies

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies as part of an effort to enhance security and safety across the state.

This is as the governor approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement officers on the use of these devices ahead of their deployment for security operations across the state.

Sanwo-Olu during the unveiling ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.

The 3-day training, which will commence in May, will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all State-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying

Sanwo-Olu said that the provision of adequate security is a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

The Governor pointed out that the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer to fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security team and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.

This he also said will help the State Government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.

Going further, Sanwo-Olu said, “I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city.’’

What you should know