FG approves N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants for six months 

The Federal Government has approved a N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants for six months, beginning in November, to cushion the impact of rising living costs faced by workers.

The Federal Government has approved a N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants for six months, beginning in November, to cushion the impact of rising living costs faced by workers.

The approval was one of the resolutions reached at a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to address issues raised by organised labour.

The resolutions were contained in a memorandum of understanding signed at the end of the meeting by the Director-General of Budget, Timi Yakubu; NLC President, Joe Ajaero; the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Garba Abdul S.U.; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

There had been renewed pressure from organised labour over workers’ welfare, the rising cost of living and outstanding agreements, with threats of industrial action.

The government also approved the payment of outstanding peculiar allowance arrears, effective from May 1, 2026, in three equal monthly instalments beginning in November.

However, the parties failed to agree on the effective date for implementing the national minimum wage, although they agreed to immediately constitute a Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee.

What they are saying

The Federal Government and the NLC leadership in the resolution urged state and local governments to key into the process, with both parties agreeing to appraise the level of implementation after one month.

It reads, ”Following conciliation talks between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) held at the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment on October 27, 2026, a landmark resolution was reached to provide immediate relief to Nigerian workers.

”A key outcome of the meeting, which aimed to address the fallout from the Joint NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) communicates, is the approval of a transport intervention of Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000) for workers across all levels.

”This wage award is set to begin in November 2026 and will be paid for a period of six months to cushion the effect of the economic challenges faced by the workforce.

”The agreement also detailed several other welfare interventions, including the payment of arrears for a peculiar allowance effective from May 2026, and the redemption of nineteen months of arrears for health workers.

”While the Federal Government and NLC leadership, represented by Comrade Joe Ajaero, signed off on these resolutions and urged State and Local Governments to key into the process, both parties agreed to agree after one month to appraise the level of implementation, even as discussions on the national minimum wage continue.”

More to follow…