Sanwo-Olu commissions 1.4km Pen Cinema, Agege flyover
Governor Sanwo-Olu has commissioned the 1.4km Dual Carriageway Flyover Bridge in Pen Cinema Junction, Agege.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday officially commissioned the 1.4km Dual Carriageway Flyover Bridge in Pen Cinema Junction, Agege.
This is part of the effort by the state government to reduce the gridlock and improve the traffic situation on that axis.
During the commissioning of the project, Sanwo-Olu said that the flyover would reduce travel time and save man-hour that would have been otherwise lost to traffic on the road.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Governor said it would provide a better riding surface, leading to reduced maintenance cost; boost interconnectivity and generally make life more meaningful to commuters in the state.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said, ”One of the most critical challenges being experienced on a daily basis by residents/road users along the Agege Pen Cinema area over the years is the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic.
”Residents and road users along this area have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection.
”To address the challenge of this huge traffic burden, our administration decided to continue with the construction of a Precast and Pre-stressed Reinforced Concrete Dual-carriage Flyover and Ramp, with road works, across the Agege Pen Cinema Intersection which was then at about 20 per cent completion.
”This is in line with the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda which targets the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities.
“It will also enable commercial interactions and ensure ease of commuting from one part of the state to another through the elimination of traffic gridlocks,” he said.
While speaking at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said that the project in its entirety consisted of a dual carriageway 1.4km Flyover Bridge component with two lanes of 3.65m width each in either direction with ramps, including the rehabilitation of five adjoining roads.
She said that the construction of a flyover across the Pen-Cinema intersection in addition to the spur linking old Abeokuta road which was conceived in September 2017, was seen as the solution to the transport/traffic problem on that axis.
What you should know
- The Agege Pen-Cinema Flyover project was started by the immediate past administration of the former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in December 2017.
- The project is expected to crisscross Oba Ogunji Road and Pen Cinema area and over the railroad, terminating at the Agunbiade Street or Oke-Koto area of the Agege community. The bridge also extends to the old Abeokuta highway into Abule Egba.
- The flyover which was conceived to solve the perennial traffic on that axis has a total length of approximately 1.4 Kilometres and it is designed to have streetlight facilities and pedestrian walkways.
President Buhari charges newly appointed Service Chiefs to secure the country
President Buhari has decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari has issued charges to the newly appointed Service Chiefs, ordering them to identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications and work with them to secure Nigeria.
Buhari disclosed this at the State House in Abuja on Friday during the decoration of the Service Chiefs.
“I have charged the new Service Chiefs to keep in mind that the nation is looking to them for rapid relief. They must identify competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualifications, and work with them to secure this country,” President Buhari said.
“As I assured at our last security meeting, I have taken responsibility as C-in-C for them to go out into the fields and every part of the country, to ensure peace and security. I have accepted responsibility for all actions taken in fulfillment of the mandate to secure Nigeria,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in January that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new Military Service Chiefs, and congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
- The new service chiefs include Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff, Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
- Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate endorsed the nomination of the past serving Military Service Chiefs as Non-career Ambassadors.
CBN says 3.8 million farmers benefitted from Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, disburses N554 bn
The CBN has revealed that 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).
The apex bank also said that N554.61 billion has so far been disbursed to the beneficiaries through the programme since its inception in 2015.
This disclosure was made by the CBN Director for Development Finance, Mr Yila Yusuf, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, March 5, in Abuja.
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the initiative to start the programme, Yusuf said the programme had done a lot to help farmers improve their yields and generate employment.
What the CBN Director for Development Finance is saying
Yusuf at the interview said, “We have to commend President Buhari for putting the ABP in place. Over 3.8 million farmers have so far benefited from the programme. The multiplier effect on the economy is huge.
“The ABP has helped farmers improve their yields. For maize, we now do five metric tonnes per hectare and for rice, we’re improving from four metric tonnes to 10 metric tonnes per hectare.
“We will be trying out some Brazilian seeds that we will give to the anchors and their association,” he said.
He said the CBN was making efforts to keep prices stable and to ensure food security adding that the programme had contributed to food sufficiency during the global lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.
He said, “Apart from jobs that have been created, there is also productivity, which is important to CBN. We also look at how we can keep prices stable because food security is very important. A lot of countries went into protectionist mood due to COVID-19, if we did not have this programme we would be in serious trouble.’’
The CBN Director also said that as a way of encouraging more farmers into ABP, the apex bank no longer took cash from them as repayment for their loans.
He said, “We rate every single commodity they produce and guarantee the prices. This will encourage more farmers to enrol in the programme.’’
What you should know
- The Anchors Borrowers Programme which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, was intended to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and smallholder farmers of the required key agricultural commodities.
- The thrust of the programme is the provision of farm inputs in cash and kind to smallholder farmers to boost production of these commodities, stabilize input supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food.
- The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr. Godwin Emefiele visited Kebbi State to mark a significant milestone achieved by the Anchors Borrowers Programme.
