Strong gains from WAPCO, Unity Bank limits Bears grip on Nigerian Stocks
Strong gains from WAPCO couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among medium capitalized stocks.
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session on a near-stale mate. the All Share Index dropped by -0.08% to close at 39,331.61 index points as against the -0.40% plunge recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.33%.
- However, the market trading turnover on Friday printed positive as volume ticked up by +19.18% as against the +101.84% uptick recorded yesterday.
MANSARD, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as MORISON led 20 Gainers as against 27 Losers topped by TRIPPLEG at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.66
- WAPCO up 9.90% to close at N22.2
- NEM up 9.88% to close at N1.89
- SKYAVN up 9.54% to close at N3.33
- UNITYBNK up 8.96% to close at N0.73
Top losers
- TRIPPLEG down 10.00% to close at N0.72
- TRANSEXPR down 10.00% to close at N0.81
- UHOMREIT down 9.96% to close at N36.6
- CUTIX down 9.95% to close at N1.81
- SCOA down 9.90% to close at N2.64
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $68.70/barrel.
That being said, strong gains from WAPCO couldn't stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction as bargain hunters keep a tab on Nigerian macros.
Bears take Nigerian stocks hostage, investors lose N82.4 billion
Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed negative with 12 advancers and 47 decliners.
Nigeria’s all-share index fell further at the close of trading today, down by -0.40% to 39,364.67 points. Investors losses today stood at N82.35 billion.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.26% and N20.5 trillion, respectively.
Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed negative with 12 advancers and 47 decliners.
- Across coverage sectors, the performance was bearish. The NSE insurance, banking, consumer goods, and oil & gas sectors dipped 4.04%, 1.54%, 1.47%, 64 basis points, and 0.65%, respectively.
- The flip side saw only the industrials improved marginally by 0.19%.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.91% to close at N1.22
- MORISON up 9.09% to close at N0.6
- CAP up 5.26% to close at N20
- WAPCO up 3.59% to close at N20.2
- LIVESTOCK up 3.17% to close at N2.28
Top losers
- FIDSON down 10.00% to close at N4.41
- NNFM down 9.97% to close at N6.32
- ENAMELWA down 9.95% to close at N19.9
- NEM down 9.95% to close at N1.72
- NCR down 9.91% to close at N3.09
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session on a weaker note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Today’s bearish trading session was inclined by sell pressure on consumer ticker, DANGSUGAR which lost -6.25%. JBERGER, ARDOVA, and UBA also declined by -7.88%, 9.85%, and -3.64%, respectively.
- Nairametrics expects intending buyers to seek the advice of certified stockbrokers.
Nigerian stocks plunge, as WEMA, CHAMPION, MANSARD slump
The market breadth closed negative as LASACO led 17 Gainers as against 23 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks wrapped up the week on a bearish note after the benchmark index registered its third negative close in the last five sessions.
- Sentiments notably picked up where they left off yesterday, as selloffs persisted in bellwether ticker – ZENITHBANK (-1.55%) as well as in Telco giant – MTN Nigeria (-3.28%).
- The 74 basis points pullback recorded today kept the All Share Index return firmly rooted in the red and also lowering the Year date returns to -1.88%.
- Save for the Oil and Gas (+0.25%) index lifted by sustained interest in OANDO (+2.99%), all other sectors closed in the negative territory.
- The Insurance (-2.32%), Banking (-0.48%), Consumer Goods (-0.40%), and Industrial Goods (-0.19) indices declined following price dips in MANSARD (-5.36%), ZENITHBANK (-1.55%), INTBREW (-3.65%), and WAPCO (-2.94%) respectively.
- The market breadth closed negative as LASACO led 17 Gainers as against 23 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session
Top gainers
- LASACO down 9.82% to close at N1.23
- MBENEFIT down 8.11% to close at N0.37
- COURTVILLE down 5.00% to close at N0.21
- OANDO down 2.99% to close at N3.45
- NAHCO down 2.70% to close at N2.28
Top losers
- WEMABANK down 10.00% to close at N0.63
- CHAMPION down 10.00% to close at N2.52
- SUNUASSUR down 9.59% to close at N0.66
- AFRIPRUD down 5.74% to close at N5.75
- MANSARD down 5.36% to close at N1.06
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a bearish note amid profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium capitalized stocks amongst which are; WEMA, CHAMPION, MANSARD.
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
