Strong gains from WAPCO, Unity Bank limits Bears grip on Nigerian Stocks

Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session on a near-stale mate. the All Share Index dropped by -0.08% to close at 39,331.61 index points as against the -0.40% plunge recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.33%.

However, the market trading turnover on Friday printed positive as volume ticked up by +19.18% as against the +101.84% uptick recorded yesterday.

MANSARD, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.

The market breadth closed negative as MORISON led 20 Gainers as against 27 Losers topped by TRIPPLEG at the end of today's session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.66 WAPCO up 9.90% to close at N22.2 NEM up 9.88% to close at N1.89 SKYAVN up 9.54% to close at N3.33 UNITYBNK up 8.96% to close at N0.73

Top losers

TRIPPLEG down 10.00% to close at N0.72

TRANSEXPR down 10.00% to close at N0.81

UHOMREIT down 9.96% to close at N36.6

CUTIX down 9.95% to close at N1.81

SCOA down 9.90% to close at N2.64

Outlook

Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $68.70/barrel.