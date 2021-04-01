Markets
Nigerian stock market loses N100 billion in a single day
UACN led 28 Gainers, and FTNCOCOA topped the 12 Losers chart.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made another bearish end on Thursday, posting a loss at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.33% to close at 38,916.74 from the 39,045.13 index points which gives support to the loss recorded on Wednesday.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.45 trillion from N20.55 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -3.04% making a loss of N100 billion.
- The market breadth closed negative for the third time this week as UACN led 28 Gainers, and FTNCOCOA topped the 12 Losers chart, showing a consolidation as movement is uncertain.
Top gainers
- UACN up 10.0% to close at N9.90
- ROYALEX up 10.0% to close at N33
- JAPAULGOLD up 9.76% to close at N0.45
- CUTIX up 9.31% to close at N2.23
- LINKASSURE up 9.09% to close at N0.72
Top losers
- FTNCOCOA down 8.70% to close at N0.42
- NEM down 7.39% to close at N2.13
- UNITYBNK down 6.67% to close at N0.70
- REGALINS down 3.33% to close at N0.29
- LIVESTOCK down 2.60% to close at N1.87
Outlook
Nigerian stocks started the third trading session of the week bearish. Trading turnover on Wednesday’s trading session was boosted by UACN, ROYALEX and JAPAULGOLD.
- Market sentiments trend towards consolidation as 12 losers outweigh 28 winners.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Sterling, Fidelity make a bull run as the NSE Banking index drops
The market ended with 3 profits, 4 losses, and 3 stalemates.
At the end of the trading session today, the NSE banking index posted a significant loss of (-3.34%) eliminating the previous gains held at (+0.94%) at 357.33 from its previous 372.79 index points.
The NSE banking index started today’s trading session trending bearish. What seemed like a market recovery met strong resistance around noon and finally trailed downwards, below the opening index point. The market ended with 3 profits, 4 losses, and 3 stalemates.
Sterling Bank led the pack with a magnificent profit of (+8.82%) showing significant support to the profit held (+4.71%) and placing the price at N1.85 from N1.78. Sterling Bank showed significant bullish momentum amidst the April 1st sell-off. As the first quarter ends, Sterling Bank seems to be a significant player to watch.
Fidelity Bank also posted a significant profit of (+7.95%) adding momentum to the (+2.58%) held in the previous trading session, putting the price at N2.58.
Access Bank made a slight recovery from its loss of (-3.61%) held at the previous trading session to post gains of (+1.25%) putting the price at N8.10.
Union Bank posted a significant loss of (-4.72%) putting the price at N5.05 from N5.20.
Zenith Bank was not saved from the sell-off on the 1st of April and it made a (-2.00%) loss, holding price at N22.10 from N22.50.
EcoBank eliminated its previous day profit of (+0.99%) with a loss of (-0.99&) putting the price at N5.05.
Guarantee Trust Bank was not left out from the Bears’ claws as they dropped (-0.66%) to put the price at N29.95.
Jaiz Bank, UBA, and Wema Bank all held Stalemate posting prices of N0.63, N7.05, and N0.57 respectively.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends toward consolidations as three companies in the NSE banking index make profits as opposed to three stalemates and four losses, at the end of the trading session.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (30th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (30th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Access Bank
|1st April 2021
|0.25
|0.55
|0.8
|8
|10.00%
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|NA
|30th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|2.39
|9.21%
|Nil
|19th - 23rd Aprl 2021
|30th April 2021
|30th April 2021
|16th April 2021
|FBN Holdings Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|7.25
|6.21%
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2021
|27th April 2021
|28th April 2021
|20th April 2021
|Berger Paints
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.5
|6.15%
|Nil
|3rd - 7th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|21st May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Transnational Corporation of Nigeria
|31st March 2021
|0.01
|0.01
|0.81
|1.23%
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|26th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|11 Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|8.5
|8.5
|228
|3.73%
|Nil
|30th April - 4th May 2021
|To be advised
|Tobe advised
|29th April 2021
|Caverton Offshore
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|1.95
|5.13%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Bua Cement
|30th March 2021
|0
|2.067
|2.067
|73.5
|2.81%
|Nil
|12th - 16th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|9th July 2021
|Nem Insurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|2.1
|4.29%
|Nil
|7th - 11th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20
|1.95%
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.9
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|51.75
|7.69%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|22.25
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|215
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|21
|10.00%
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|33
|9.51%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|7.2
|7.65%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.6
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.5
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|165
|5.88%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.29
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|7.23%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1,375
|4.40%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|6.6
|9.17%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|22.6
|13.64%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.25
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|48.5
|1.94%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|4.85
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|12.57
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|8.43%
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
