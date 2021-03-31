Business News
How local production can boost the Nigerian economy
According to experts, protectionism if properly implemented can help boost Nigeria’s local production and the economy.
The concept of restricting international trade to support domestic industries is called protectionism. It is usually implemented by developing countries to boost the domestic economy.
The most recent protectionism policy enacted by the federal government is the border closure which started in August 2019. The border was, however, reopened in December 2020. Another notable example is the list of 44 imported goods banned from access to CBN’s official exchange rate.
The result of these policies has often been an increase in inflation rate as seen in 2019, and some level of improvement in domestic production. For instance, according to KPMG 2019 Rice Industry review, rice production grew from 2.8 million tonnes in 2010 to 3.8 million in 2018.
At the IMF’s Article IV on Nigeria discussion hosted by the American Business Council, Amaka Anuku, the Practice Head for Africa at Eurasia Group stressed the importance of protection of infant industries to boost Nigeria’s economic performance. She stated that most FDI in Nigeria, have been tied to the oil sector which is why the investment has been on a decline in recent years. She held that for FDI to increase in Nigeria, the first step will be local production.
She supported her proposition by recommending that the CBN unifies all exchange rates, but a cheaper rate should be adopted for local producers as a form of subsidy for their high input cost.
When asked about the negative impact of this protectionism on consumers such as high cost as seen with rice, Amaka gave a simple analogy. If trade remains free, poor people remain poor but can afford the cheaper imported goods because of the efficiency in their production. However, protectionism will increase revenue for local producers and, therefore, will employ more people, increase income for its employees, and in the end, the citizens will be richer and be able to afford the locally produced goods.
Adding to this, Dr. Bongo Adi from the Lagos Business School said trade protectionism has always been a policy popular among emerging and developing economies. The Asian Tigers have also been known to have adopted this in the past. He said the issue however is that protectionism policies in Nigeria have in the past been politicised. He recalled that some of the financed projects through the N300 billion Power and Airline Intervention Fund (PAIF) of 2007 are no longer in existence.
They both concluded that protectionism with good subsidization can be of great advantage to the growth of the Nigerian economy. Dr. Bongo was, however, conservative about whether Nigeria is on the path to this growth, specifically in the manufacturing sector.
What this means
- Inflation rate has been on the rise since August 2019 when the government closed the land borders to curb illicit importation and increase food production in Nigeria.
- The prices of food items, particularly rice, increased during this period moving from about N15,000/50kg before border closure to N33,000/50kg after the border reopening, according to data obtained from Nairalytics research.
- If the government continues to implement protectionism policies, prices of goods will continue to increase until local production is efficient enough to meet a substantial part of the Nigerian market demand.
- Finally, if these policies are not politicised, it is expected that in the future, economic activities will significantly improve in Nigeria.
FG to launch National Dairy Policy to promote the local dairy industry
The FG has announced the launch of a National dairy Policy to promote and develop Nigeria’s dairy industry and consumption.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, at the opening of a Wider Stakeholders Engagement on National Dairy Policy on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Minister disclosed that Nigeria needs to maximise its potential in the sector and induce renewed interest in the development of the Diary sub-sector, particularly in recognition of the nutritional and livelihood importance of milk and other dairy products in Nigeria.
What the Minister is saying
- The industry is largely subsistent and consists of local milk production, importation, processing, marketing and consumption. The consumption of aggregated and bulk milk is less than 20 percent of the local potential.
- The long neglect of the livestock sector has put a lot of burden on the import bills of the country.
- To facilitate this growth, the Ministry is presently collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Raw Material Research Development Council (RMRDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- The Ministry of Agriculture is also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the private sector, to promote and develop the local dairy industry.
The Minister said the collaboration with other Federal MDAS on Nigeria’s Milk policy will create a National Dairy Policy which would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced the launch of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP), urging that it will reduce herdsmen/farmer clashes and also boost dairy cattle production in Nigeria.
Nigeria’s milk production estimated at 600,000 MT accounts for only 13% of West African production. Currently, domestic production dwarfs local demand (estimated at 1.3MMT), leading to a shortfall that has often been met by imports.
Minister asks Nigerians to safeguard electricity installations in their areas
Nigerians have been tasked to protect public utilities as the best guarantee of ensuring steady and uninterrupted electricity supply.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Tuesday.
According to him, everyone should take responsibility for protecting the public utilities, as it is the best guarantee of ensuring steady and uninterrupted electricity supply to their areas.
He said, “Nigerians should protect the equipment in their respective communities, to guard against sabotage, vandalisation and natural disasters like erosion and bush burning.
The people should raise alarm and report to security officials whenever they see people tampering with power equipment.”
Engr. Sale Mamman stated that it was the desire of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to supply electricity to every community in Nigeria, but the efforts were being constrained by the sabotage and wilful damage of electricity installations across the country.
The Minister said he was greatly saddened by the recent destruction of the power tower supplying electricity to Maiduguri, which had only just been restored by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
He added, “This act of desperate and wicked damage of public utilities should not be a justifiable means for any agitation.”
Describing power as critical to national development, Mamman stated that the Ministry of Power would continue to work hard to improve and sustain the current success recorded in the power sector under President Buhari.
I AM DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE CONTINUED VANDALIZATION OF POWER INSTALLATIONS IN THE NORTH-EAST; MINISTER OF POWER.
