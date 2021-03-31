Business
FG to launch National Dairy Policy to promote the local dairy industry
The FG has announced the launch of a National dairy Policy to promote and develop Nigeria’s dairy industry and consumption.
The Federal Government announced the launch of a National dairy Policy to promote and develop Nigeria’s dairy industry and consumption.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, at the opening of a Wider Stakeholders Engagement on National Dairy Policy on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Minister disclosed that Nigeria needs to maximise its potential in the sector and induce renewed interest in the development of the Diary sub-sector, particularly in recognition of the nutritional and livelihood importance of milk and other dairy products in Nigeria.
What the Minister is saying
- The industry is largely subsistent and consists of local milk production, importation, processing, marketing and consumption. The consumption of aggregated and bulk milk is less than 20 percent of the local potential.
- The long neglect of the livestock sector has put a lot of burden on the import bills of the country.
- To facilitate this growth, the Ministry is presently collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Raw Material Research Development Council (RMRDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- The Ministry of Agriculture is also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the private sector, to promote and develop the local dairy industry.
The Minister said the collaboration with other Federal MDAS on Nigeria’s Milk policy will create a National Dairy Policy which would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced the launch of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP), urging that it will reduce herdsmen/farmer clashes and also boost dairy cattle production in Nigeria.
Nigeria’s milk production estimated at 600,000 MT accounts for only 13% of West African production. Currently, domestic production dwarfs local demand (estimated at 1.3MMT), leading to a shortfall that has often been met by imports.
Business
FG to auction Bitumen in Q3 2021
The Federal Government is working towards auctioning its bitumen block in the third quarter of this year.
The Federal Government is working towards auctioning its bitumen block in the third quarter of this year.
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed this in a statement issued by his media aide on Tuesday, after an enquiry of the Australian High Commissioner, John Donnelly.
Adegbite explained that the ministry was still gathering data on some of the bitumen fields, though they were edging close to completion. He added that there were ample opportunities for investors in the local development of bitumen.
He said, “A lot of people are interested in bitumen which is coming from both local and foreign investors. However, we are still acquiring data in some of the fields and once the data is in, we will go for auctioning in the third quarter.”
He added that the ministry was working on raising the quality of barite produced in the country to the internationally acceptable standard, known as American Petroleum Institute (API) standard.
“The ministry had contracted a consultant to help raise standard in the local production of barite to ensure that the oil industry players begin to use barite produced in Nigeria as against importing from other countries.
There is ample opportunity for investors in the barite segment of the sector. We are also working on the local production of barite. Barite is a critical weighting material in drilling fluids used in the oil industry.
We have a lot of barite but the issue is that it is not produced to API standards. However, we are putting a system in place which would be ready to launch in about July. We have got the millers who can produce barite to API standard. Hence we will be able to compete with foreign ones and it would save Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange in import substitution,” he added.
Adegbite also said that Ajaokuta steel plant would be a game-changer for the country when fully functional, revealing that about 13 other minerals were required in the production of steel.
He noted that Ajaoukta steel was meant to bring development to the 13 other minerals which would have presented opportunities for investors, and created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.
Donnelly expressed his country’s willingness to work with Nigeria to develop the mining sector.
He said, “Mining is such a long term venture. It takes about 15 to 20 years for a particular deposit to be identified, worked out and scoped out before you arrange the finances and start to develop and go into production. So we are a very patient people in the mining sector.”
Business
Crush bandits, kidnappers, their collaborators and sponsors – Buhari to security agencies
President Buhari has ordered the country’s security chiefs to identify and crush bandits, kidnappers, their local collaborators and sponsors.
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the country’s security chiefs to identify and crush bandits, kidnappers, their local collaborators and sponsors to restore confidence in the society.
The directive came during a meeting of the president with the security chiefs at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, before his departure to the UK for a routine medical checkup.
This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.
What the National Security Adviser is saying
Monguno pointed out that the president warned that his administration would no longer accept a situation where bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements are dictating the pace in the fight against insecurity in the country while the security agencies remained reactionary.
The NSA in his statement said, “Mr President has made it very clear to both the intelligence and operational elements that their first assignment will be to identify the leaders of these bandits and kidnappers and take them out in order to restore confidence in those areas.
Mr President has said that he will no longer tolerate a situation where bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tones and he will not also condone a situation in which our own operations are reaction rather than being proactive,” he said.
The NSA also revealed that the president insisted that all those agents of disunity and chaos among peace-loving Nigerians must be targeted in his directive to the service chiefs and intelligence community.
He said: “I’m also to send out a warning to those people who think they can continue to behave in a manner that undermines national security. Those people engaging in all kinds of underhanded, unscrupulous, mischievous and deceitful practices, people who are working with those that are in government, in particular, critical agencies of government.
We have been able to identify certain areas that are weak and these areas have to be strengthened so that these characters who are engaging in acts that you can describe as outright acts of brigandage, people who are behaving in a manner that portends a lot of danger to innocent lives, have to be fished out.
This is the directive from the President, I am to send a warning to those people who think they’re in close proximity with those who have the instruments to make the space easy for criminals, those people who think they have some kind of authority, who are engaging in all kinds of Hocus Pocus in all kinds of jiggery-pokery or skullduggery. These people will be brought down to their knees.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that while issuing an earlier warning, President Buhari had said the government is reluctant to deploy excessive force against the bandits because of the fear of heavy casualties among the innocent.
He had also ruled out the possibility of granting amnesty to bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country as the government will continue to decisively deal with them.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc: Notice of Board Meeting
- May and Baker Nigeria Plc posts profit of N964.6 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Cadbury Nigeria Plc posts profit of N931.83 million.
- Custodian Investment Plc to hold AGM on April 22nd.
- 2020 FY Results: Courteville Business Solutions Plc posts profit of N153.6 million.