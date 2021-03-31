Business
NEXIM announces N10 billion export facility for women and youth
NEXIM has launched a N10 billion export facility to help women and youth take advantage of international trade opportunities.
The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has announced that it is launching a N10 billion export facility for catering to women and youth to enable them take advantage of international trade opportunities.
This was disclosed by Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development of NEXIM, at the presentation of the Women And Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) by the bank on Tuesday in Abuja.
She added that the WAYEF scheme was launched by the bank to improve the roles played by women and youth in Nigeria’s international trade, and boost export trade participation for the demography, citing that the interest rate under the facility would reduce to 5% by 2022 from the present 9%.
“So, there’s no better time than now to avail yourself to tap into these products… if you can actually become an aggregator, you can increase your export quantity and employ more women and young people in Nigeria to play in the export value chain,” she added.
Mr Abba Bello, the Managing Director of the bank said:
- The bank has provided normal support for many export-oriented industries that are employers of women and youth.
- We however seek to do more by supporting women and youth-owned businesses operating in the various aspects of the export value chain.
- This initiative speaks to the new concept of analytical work of grace, quality and how we can best work together across all levels of government, the private sector, and the civil society in translating evidence into impact on women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.
What you should know
The female unemployment rate in Nigeria as of Q4 2020 increased to 35.2% from 31.6% recorded in Q2 2020. This is according to the recent labour force report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Of the 61.63 million women in the working population (15 – 64 years of age) as of Q4 2020, accounting for 50.5% of the total working population, only 30.15 million of these women were willing and able to work i.e labour force, which represents about 43.3% of the total labour force in the period under review.
FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
The FG has launched an initiative that will enable Nigerians to get passports in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
The Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Express Centre, which is a partnership with the private sector to enable the government offer passport services to Nigerians and make passports available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a social media statement after the inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday.
What the Minister is saying
- Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport and it is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress. The passport should be available within a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
- It will also afford Nigerians the opportunity of getting their passports within 24hrs, at the high premium service, and 72hrs at the ordinary premium service, albeit with added value and a little bit of extra cost.
- A centre like this is necessary to reduce stress. Secondly, by minimising human contact, it eliminates the prospect of corruption.
The Minister added that the launch of the operation will offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure by taking away the hitherto stress in the conventional passport offices.
- The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Federal Government, launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
FG to launch National Dairy Policy to promote the local dairy industry
The FG has announced the launch of a National dairy Policy to promote and develop Nigeria’s dairy industry and consumption.
The Federal Government announced the launch of a National dairy Policy to promote and develop Nigeria’s dairy industry and consumption.
This was disclosed by Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, at the opening of a Wider Stakeholders Engagement on National Dairy Policy on Tuesday in Abuja.
The Minister disclosed that Nigeria needs to maximise its potential in the sector and induce renewed interest in the development of the Diary sub-sector, particularly in recognition of the nutritional and livelihood importance of milk and other dairy products in Nigeria.
READ: Milk Import: Experts advise CBN on FX restriction
What the Minister is saying
- The industry is largely subsistent and consists of local milk production, importation, processing, marketing and consumption. The consumption of aggregated and bulk milk is less than 20 percent of the local potential.
- The long neglect of the livestock sector has put a lot of burden on the import bills of the country.
- To facilitate this growth, the Ministry is presently collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Raw Material Research Development Council (RMRDC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
- The Ministry of Agriculture is also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the private sector, to promote and develop the local dairy industry.
The Minister said the collaboration with other Federal MDAS on Nigeria’s Milk policy will create a National Dairy Policy which would be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.
READ: FG states reason for $100 charges, others imposed on Nigerians in diaspora
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government announced the launch of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP), urging that it will reduce herdsmen/farmer clashes and also boost dairy cattle production in Nigeria.
Nigeria’s milk production estimated at 600,000 MT accounts for only 13% of West African production. Currently, domestic production dwarfs local demand (estimated at 1.3MMT), leading to a shortfall that has often been met by imports.
