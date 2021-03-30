Business News
TLG Capital and Fidelity Bank to invest $20 million on Nigerian SMEs
Private Equity firm, TLG Capital has announced that it would be investing together with Fidelity Bank Plc, an amount to the tune of $20 million on SMEs in Nigeria.
The funds will be channelled through TLG’s Africa Growth Impact Fund (ADIF), towards the development of SMEs in the country. Notably, the fund will be directed to SMEs that are focused on healthcare, education, consumer sectors, amongst others.
This new investment is in line with the bank’s move to provide innovative funding options and other forms of relevant support to entrepreneurs in the country.
What you need to know
- Fidelity Bank Plc is a commercial bank in Nigeria with over 5 million customers, serviced across its 250 business offices and other digital banking channels.
- According to information from the website of TLG Capital, a total of $303 million loans was still outstanding to SMEs and the unbanked through its portfolio companies.
Why this matters
This new investment will come as good news to SMEs and other entrepreneurs in the country, especially those seeking to obtain loans in the listed sectors.
FG explains why it is constructing rail line to Niger Republic despite criticisms
The Federal Government has defended its plan to construct a rail line to the Niger Republic.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained why the Federal Government is constructing a rail line to the Niger Republic.
The minister said poor road network, security challenges and harassment from various government security and paramilitary agencies which discourages individuals and businesses from other West African countries from exporting through Nigeria, are some of the reasons why the government is embarking on that railway project.
The explanation follows the public criticisms in some sections of the media over the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the building of the $2 billion Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway project.
READ: Nigeria to import petroleum products from Niger Republic, sign MoU on transportation, storage
This disclosure was made by Amaechi, while appearing on a programme at Channels Television, on Monday, March 29, 2021.
The minister said that he had to go to the Niger Republic to plead with government officials to allow Nigeria to gain access into Maradi for the railway project.
What the Minister of Transportation is saying
On why it is so important for Nigeria to go into Maradi, Amaechi said, ‘’It is simple, currently the Niger Republic is exporting through Benin Republic. All the countries that are landlocked in the West African Region are exporting through Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast. Why are they not exporting through Nigeria? Oh, your roads are bad, so the railway takes care of that, oh customs are difficult, they will charge us things that are not what we are charged in the Benin Republic, Immigration does not allow us.
Even when we pass all these, police checkpoints on the road, customs checkpoints on the road, immigration checkpoints on the roads, then communities have their own checkpoints on the road, armed robbers attack us on the road. So we prefer to go to where it is cheaper and safer to do business.
READ: Lagos to construct a metro rail line at Lekki Free Trade Zone
So what we are saying to you is we come to Maradi, we build offices, we build a warehouse, you put your thing in the warehouse, you deal with customs at Maradi, you deal with immigration at Maradi, deal with police or whatever you need for the goods to go, once you put the good on top the wagon, straight to Lagos, once it gets to Lagos, straight to the ship because the things you would have done in Lagos, we have done in Maradi. So it makes it cheaper and easier to do business.
No community will stop the train and say where are those things from Niger? Or if you are importing from outside the country and you are from Niger of Chad, as soon as you finish from Lagos seaport the next place you see your goods is at Maradi,” he added.
Amaechi noted that what they are doing is to grow Nigerian business and economy as those people who will be coming will sleep in Lagos, pay for a hotel and do business, assuming the ship is not leaving that day.
READ: FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the $2 billion Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project.
- This follows the approval by the Federal Executive Council in September 2020, for the rail line and the subsequent signing of the contract documents for the commencement of the project in January 2021.
- The rail line is expected to financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger and would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around, in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports more viable.
Why We’re Building Rail Line To Niger Republic – Amaechi pic.twitter.com/KHU8lt9l3n
— Channels Television (@channelstv) March 30, 2021
Total Health Trust supports children with special needs
The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support.
Total Health Trust (THT), Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) visited Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School in the Mushin local government area of Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and community outreach projects.
The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support, while empowering the children with information on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.
At this year’s edition of the outreach, THT donated food items and learning instruments to help the teachers in their duties and bridge the health literacy gap and inclusion, particularly for special children in Nigeria.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr Chinyeaka Aguboshim, Head, Provider Management at THT said, “As a health insurance organisation focused on making Nigeria better, we strive to be inclusive of all towards a healthier nation.”
“These children with special needs require all the love and support they can get to be part of our world. Our decision to adopt this school is borne out of the need to contribute directly to our host community – especially to the neediest areas of the local government around education. Our presence today is an attestation of this fact and we are using this to remind every organization that we need to be involved in the drive towards a healthy Nigeria,” she noted.
On her part, Mrs. Omotunde, the head of the inclusive school, said “THT has been very supportive and have become a regular partner with us. They have supported the school with many items which have been a great help. Even the teachers were not left out which is very encouraging given the peculiarity of our assignment. We appreciate this kind gesture and implore other organisations and individuals to reach out as we put hands together in making these children with special needs happy.”
