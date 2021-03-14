Financial Services
Investors react to Fidelity’s bond listing, as it gains N1.74 billion
Fidelity Bank’s market capitalization gained about N1.74 billion in a single trading session last Friday.
Few hours after the listing of its Series 1 bond worth N41.2 billion on the FMDQ Exchange, Fidelity Bank Plc has printed its highest gain for the week, just as its market capitalization gained about N1.74 billion in a single trading session on Friday.
This is according to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), seen by Nairametrics.
The gain came on the back of increase recorded in the share price of the second-tier bank from N2.24 to N2.30 as at close of business on Friday, representing an increase of 2.68% within the aforementioned period. The share price is the highest posted by the bank for the week ended 12th of March, 2021.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the successful listing of Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond worth N41.21 billion. In lieu of this, investors cashed in on the news to trade 4.73 million units of the bank’s shares as against 3.12 million units traded a day earlier, representing an increase of about 51.6%.
The surge might be an indication of strong investors’ confidence in the outlook and potentials of the Bank, especially as it coincides with the listing of the bank’s bond- a reflection of the Bank’s ability to generate enough capital that will be used to fund key projects.
The summary of the movement in the share prices of Fidelity Bank is depicted by the diagram below;
Fidelity Bank share prices since 4th of January, 2021
What you should know:
- Fidelity Bank had earlier released its FY 2020 results which showed a Profit before tax of N30.21 billion.
- It is also pertinent to note that the bank has recorded a year-to-date decline of 8.73% from N
Insurance: AIICO, NEM, 3 others gain N2.29 billion in market capitalisation
The five insurance companies coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth.
AIICO, NEM Insurance and three others have gained a total of N2.29 billion in value on Thursday 11th March 2021, despite an overall bearish return in the NSE Market.
Inference from the data sourced from the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, indicates that the gains are due to appreciation in the share prices of the five insurance firms, part of which acted as a catalyst to lift the NSE Insurance Index by 0.69% as at close of business on 11th of March, 2021.
The five insurance companies which coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth are AIICO, NEM, Consolidated Hallmark, LASACO and Regency Assurance.
A snapshot of how much they gained and the appreciation in their share prices are succinctly captured below;
AIICO
AIICO Insurance which is the second most capitalized insurance company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange printed one of the highest gains today, as its share price appreciated by 4.27% to close at N1.22.
The increase in the share price acted as a catalyst in the appreciation of the firm’s market capitalization by about N1.033 billion, from N24.19 billion recorded as at close of business on Wednesday to N25.22 billion.
It is also pertinent to note that a total of 19.67 million units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday (the highest recorded by the firm since January 4, 2021), indicating a surge of about 179.4% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
NEM Insurance
NEM Insurance Plc share price appreciated by 5.11% to close at N1.85 per share. This resulted in an increase in the firm’s market capitalization, from N17.66 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N18.56 billion, implying an increase of about N902.97 million for the aforementioned period.
Investors traded about 2.95 million units of the firm’s shares, indicating a surge of about 422.7% when compared to the units traded in the previous day.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance posted the highest increase by any insurance stock on Thursday. It recorded a 7.41% increase in its share price which closed at N0.29. The increase trickled down to the market capitalization which added N214.09 million, from N2.89 billion posted a day earlier.
It is worthy to note that a total of 978,670 units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday, indicating a decline of 73.95% when compared to the units traded previously.
Recall that Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc had earlier posted a Profit After Tax of N647 million for FY 2020.
LASACO
LASACO Assurance Plc posted a 3.28% increase in its share price which closed at N1.26. The increase played a pivotal role in the advancement of its market capitalization, from N2.24 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N2.31 billion, implying an increase of about N73.35 million.
In lieu of this, a total of about 1.16 million units of shares were traded in the bourse, indicating a decline of about 29.8% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
LASACO Assurance Plc had earlier reported the completion of its share reconstruction exercise, involving about 7.3 million ordinary shares. This exercise subsequently raised the initial share price of the firm to about N1.68.
Regency Assurance
Regency Assurance Plc gained about N66.69 million in market capitalization, after its share price appreciated by 3.45% to close at N0.30. The firm’s market capitalization as at close of business on Thursday stood at N2 billion.
A total of about 240,667 units of the firm’s shares were traded.
What you should know
- Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange market lost a total of N122.47 billion, as the ASI plunged about 0.60% to close at 38,697.17 index points.
- Despite the general bearish outlook, the NSE Insurance index appreciated by 0.69% to close at 194.88 index points.
- The aforementioned five insurance stocks also double as the top five gainers in the NSE Insurance index.
- On the other hand, the top losers in the insurance index are; African Alliance Insurance Plc (-8.33%), Mutual Benefits Assurance (-7.14%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (-7.14%), AXA Mansard (-1.00%).
Cryptocurrency
PayPal is buying a Crypto security startup for less than $200 million
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm, Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem.
PayPal is set to outrightly purchase a crypto-security firm Curv as part of its campaign in building its crypto ecosystem, the company disclosed today.
According to a report credited to CNBC, the deal is estimated to be worth less than $200 million, it’s expected to close before June this year.
The company’s stock price however recorded some selling pressures at the time of writing amid rising U.S Treasury yields and greenback keeping global investors on their toes.
The crypto startup about to be acquired by PayPal provides companies with Crypto security technology via the cloud. PayPal revealed that the purchase would help its expansion on supporting crypto.
“The acquisition of Curv is part of our effort to invest in the talent and technology to realize our vision for a more inclusive financial system,” PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte said in a statement.
In a press statement seen by Nairametrics, Dan Schulman, president, and CEO, PayPal, gave key insights on why the global payment company was going crypto; The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of; financial inclusion and access, efficiency, speed, the resilience of the payments system and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly.
“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and inter-operability of these new instruments of exchange,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.”
This offering was made possible through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of crypto services and products.
