DEAL: FMDQ Exchange lists Fidelity Bank Series 1 bond worth N41.2 billion.

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the successful listing of Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond worth N41.21 billion.

This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ which reads: ‘’FMDQExchange is pleased to announce the approval for the listing of the Fidelity Bank Plc ₦41.21bn Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its ₦100.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.’’

This recent action adds to the growing list of corporate bonds admitted on FMDQ Platform, with the most recent being the admittance of TSL SPV N12 billion Series 1 infrastructure bond, earlier reported by Nairametrics.

It is pertinent to note that the deal is part of a ₦100.00billion Bond Issuance Programme earlier initiated by the Bank, to raise capital that will be used to fund key activities, which will ultimately translate in the development of the banking sector and the Nigerian economy at large.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent deal, the Co-CEO of Planet Capital Limited, Dr. Tony Anonyai, said: “The success of the issuance firmly establishes the Bank’s position as one of the leading banks in the country and further sets it on the strategic trajectory for market dominance in the coming years. This listing makes for liquidity and price discovery in the marketplace which is a sweetener for the investors”.

What you should know