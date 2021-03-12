Corporate deals
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange lists Fidelity Bank Series 1 bond worth N41.2 billion.
FMDQ announces listing of Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond worth N41.21 billion.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the successful listing of Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond worth N41.21 billion.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ which reads: ‘’FMDQExchange is pleased to announce the approval for the listing of the Fidelity Bank Plc ₦41.21bn Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its ₦100.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.’’
This recent action adds to the growing list of corporate bonds admitted on FMDQ Platform, with the most recent being the admittance of TSL SPV N12 billion Series 1 infrastructure bond, earlier reported by Nairametrics.
It is pertinent to note that the deal is part of a ₦100.00billion Bond Issuance Programme earlier initiated by the Bank, to raise capital that will be used to fund key activities, which will ultimately translate in the development of the banking sector and the Nigerian economy at large.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent deal, the Co-CEO of Planet Capital Limited, Dr. Tony Anonyai, said: “The success of the issuance firmly establishes the Bank’s position as one of the leading banks in the country and further sets it on the strategic trajectory for market dominance in the coming years. This listing makes for liquidity and price discovery in the marketplace which is a sweetener for the investors”.
What you should know
- As part of its N100 billion bond issuance programme, Fidelity Bank Plc had earlier in 2015 issued a N30 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond on the FMDQ Exchange platform. The bond had a face value of N1000, tenor of 7 years and a coupon rate of 16.48%.
- Fidelity Bank Plc had earlier posted its FY 2020 results, where it reported a profit after tax figures of N28.03 billion.
- As at the time of reporting this, Fidelity Bank shares currently trades N2.3 on the floor of the NSE, up by 2.68%
DEAL: FMDQ lists TSL SPV Series 1 Infrastructure Bond worth N12 billion.
The listing of the bond is the sequel to a host of other corporate securities issued on the FMDQ platform this year.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the successful listing of Transport Services Limited (TSL) SPV Series 1 Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond, worth N12 billion.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ which reads: ‘’ FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited is pleased to announce the approval for the listing of the ₦12.00bn Series 1 TSL SPV PLC Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond under its ₦50.00bn Bond Issuance Programme on its platform.’’
The listing of the bond is sequel to a host of other corporate securities issued on the FMDQ platform this year, deepening efforts in ensuring that stakeholders gain access to a reliable and credible source of raising funds to meet short and long-term needs.
It is pertinent to note that the deal is part of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) designed to raise a total of N50 billion through bond issuance and leverage of other debt securities for a specified period of time. The special infrastructure bond comes with a tenor of 10 years and a coupon rate of 10%.
It is expected that the proceeds of the bond will assist Transport Service Limited in refinancing existing short-term debt, funding its reserve accounts, and executing capital projects.
READ: InfraCredit guarantees TSL’s issuance of a N12 billion 10-year Series 1 Infrastructure Bonds
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TSL SPV PLC, Mr. Ayodeji Wright, said: “TSL’s Senior Guaranteed Infrastructure Bonds were conceived a few years ago and I am profoundly grateful to the entirety of the Transaction Parties, TSL Bond Investors, InfraCredit and the Regulators, who have made this a reality today. TSL remains committed to delivering its vision of providing bespoke supply chain and logistics solutions within Nigeria, and to sub-Saharan Africa. The unprecedented issuance of the N12.00 billion, 10% fixed-rate, 10-year tenor TSL Bonds is a first in Nigeria’s transportation and logistics sector, which will undoubtedly be the springboard to provide the financial reinforcement to our business strategy and strong operating model. Its proceeds will in part be used to stimulate an atmosphere for profitable growth for the business and in part for the improvement of the existing business.”
What you should know
- Transport Services Limited is a foremost Nigerian transport and logistics company founded in 2001. It serves clients in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, FMCG etc.
- Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as the lead issuing house for the recent deal, while ARM Securities Limited acted as the joint issuing house/book runner.
- The Special Infrastructure Bond comes with a face value of N1000.
DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a leading group of international investors to expand its customer base in existing and international markets.
Flutterwave, African-focused payments company has announced that it has closed a $170 million Series C round, valuing the company over $1 billion.
According to Techcrunch, the funding round was led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global. New and existing investors who participated in this round include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.
Launched in 2016 by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Olugbenga GB Agboola as a Nigerian and U.S.-based payments company with offices in Lagos and San Francisco, Flutterwave helps businesses build customizable payments applications through its APIs.
READ: OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion
Last year, the company closed its $35 million Series B and had processed 107 million transactions worth $5.4 billion. These numbers have increased impressively since then. Now, the company has processed over 140 million transactions worth more than $9 billion with an impressive clientele of international companies, including Booking.com, Facebook, Flywire, and Uber.
Flutterwave noted that more than 290,000 businesses use its platform to carry out payments and they can do so in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave.
In a statement made to Reuters by the CEO, he noted that they may consider listing in New York or possible dual listing in New York and Nigeria.
READ: Flutterwave, One pipe, and funding raised by Nigerian Tech startups
Why this matters
- This new funding will be used to speed up customer acquisition in its present markets. It will also improve existing product offerings like Barter, where it has over 500,000 users, and introduce new offerings.
- One of the new offerings is the Flutterwave Mobile. According to the founder, Flutter Mobile will turn merchants’ mobile devices into a point of sale, allowing them to accept payments and make sales.
READ: Fintech: Increasing funding rounds affirms growth opportunities
What you should know
- This is coming just a few months after being listed as Ycombinators’ most valuable startup in Africa. Flutterwave joins Interswitch as the only fintech in Nigeria to reach a 1-billion-dollar valuation in less than 10 years making it a Unicorn. Interswitch first became a unicorn after Visa acquired a 20% stake in 2019.
- Flutterwave has raised $225 million in total and is one of the few African startups to have secured more than $200 million in funding.
