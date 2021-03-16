Macro-Economic News
Female unemployment rate in Nigeria rises to 35.2% in Q4 2020
Female unemployment rate in Nigeria as of Q4 2020 increased to 35.2% from 31.6% recorded in Q2 2020. This is according to the recent labour force report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, a total of 61.63 million women were in the working population (15 – 64 years of age) as of Q4 2020 accounting for 50.5% of the total working population.
However, only 30.15 million of these women were willing and able to work i.e labour force, which represents about 43.3% of the total labour force in the period under review.
Highlights
- Distributing women in the working population by their age groups, women within the age bracket of 15-24 years were the largest, accounting for 30% (18.48 million) of the total women in the working population.
- Women within 25-34 years followed closely with about 17.98 million being in the working population, while 12.79 million women in the working population were within the age bracket of 35-44 years.
- The numbers however started to drop significantly in the older age ranges as only 7.94 million women in the working population were between 45-54 years of age.
- Similarly, women in the working population between 55-64 years stood at 4.43 million as of Q4 2020.
It is worth noting that out of the 30.15 million women in the workforce during the period under review, a total of 10.61 million women were unemployed indicating a female unemployment rate of 35.2%. The under-employment rate of women during the period was however lower, standing at 24.2%.
The Q4 2020 female unemployment rate of 35.2% is a rise from the 31.6% recorded as at the last time the labour force report was released by the NBS, although the under-employment rate declined from 31.0% in Q2 2020 to 24.2% in Q4 2020.
A closer look at the numbers showed that women in the labour force fell from 38.63 million in Q2 2020 to 30.15 million in Q4 2020.
What this means
- The latest unemployment figures show that despite the relatively equal representation of the female gender in the working population, women accounted for just 43.3% in terms of labour force as against 47.7% for males.
- Also, considering the number of fully employed and underemployed labour force, females accounted for 40% and 45.9% respectively.
- Meanwhile, the total number of unemployed females stood at 10.61 million (35.2%) relative to 12.58 million unemployed males (31.8). This shows that more females in the working population in Nigeria are either unable or unwilling to work as at the reference period.
Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 17.33% in February 2021, highest in four years
Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 17.33% in February 2021, from 16.47% recorded in the previous month. This represents the highest inflation rate recorded in four years.
This is according to the latest inflation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The last time Nigeria recorded an inflation rate this high was in February 2017, when it declined to 17.78% from 18.72%.
On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54% in February 2021, this is 0.05% point higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (1.49%).
Food inflation
The closely watched index rose to 21.79% in February 2021 compared to 20.57% recorded in January 2021.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.89% in February 2021, up by 0.06% points from 1.83 percent recorded in January 2021.
- This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, yam and other tubers, Meat, Food products n.e.c, Fruits, Vegetables, Fish and Oils, and fats.
READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
Core inflation
The ”All items less farm produce” or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 12.38% in February 2021, up by 0.53% when compared with 11.85% recorded in January 2021.
- On a month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 1.21% in February 2021. This was down by 0.05% when compared with 1.26% recorded in January 2021.
- The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Medical services, Miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road.
- It also includes Pharmaceutical products, Paramedical services, Repair of furniture, Vehicle spare parts, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Motor cars, Dental services and Hairdressing salons, and personal grooming establishment.
The urban inflation rate, however, increased by 17.92% (year-on-year) in February 2021 from 17.03% recorded in January 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.77% in February 2021 from 15.92% in January 2021.
Worst hit states
In February 2021, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Kogi (24.73%), Bauchi (22.92%), and Ebonyi (20.45%), while Enugu (14.73%), Kwara (14.25%), and Cross River (12.97%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation.
- Meanwhile, in terms of food inflation, Kogi State also led the list at 30.47%, followed by Ebonyi State (25.73%), Sokoto (25.68%), Ekiti (23.82%), and Ogun (23.32%).
- On the other hand, Akwa Ibom recorded the lowest food inflation in the review period at 18.7%, closely followed by Bauchi State at 18.74%, Gomber State (19.32%), Abuja (19.63%), and Abia (19.65%).
What this means
The persistent rise in the consumer price index indicates that Nigerians are spending more thereby reducing the purchasing power of an average consumer.
The inflationary pressure was compounded in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which crippled the supply chain and halted business activities in most aspects of the economy.
Increased inflation rate and a further increase in the country’s unemployment rate at 33.3% is a major cause for worry as to the direction the Nigerian economy is taking.
Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 33.3% as at Q4 2020
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
This is according to the recently released labour force report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
READ: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts by 2.75% in 2020
Under-employment rate in the reference period however dropped from 28.6% recorded as at the second quarter 2020 to 22.8% in Q4 2020.
Highlights
- Using the international measurement, Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 17.5% while by the old metrics, it stands at 56.1%.
- A total of 30.57 million individuals were fully employed as at Q4 2020, i.e work 40 hours and above, while 15.9 million of Nigeria’s population work between 20 and 39 hours.
- Also, 11.03 million individuals work between 1 and 19 hours (unemployed) while 12.16 million were without work in the period under review.
The report shows that the estimated number of persons in the economically active or working-age population (15 – 64 years of age) during the reference period of the survey, Q4, 2020 was 122,049,400.
A combination of both the unemployment and underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1%. This means that 33.3% of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed by our definition in Nigeria.
The increase in the unemployment rate figures can be attributed to the after-effect of the covid-19 induced lockdown which caused my organisations to reduce their work force as a means to cope amidst the pandemic.
Although businesses have resumed operations, they are yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, indicating that some of these laid-off workers are still without work and 1.42 million others joined the group of unemployed in Q4 2020.
