Understanding FIFA’s business model
This article highlights the ways FIFA makes its money through a plethora of income streams.
Established in 1904, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association or International Federation of Association Football) oversees, organizes and promotes international football competitions all over the globe. With over 200 member nations, it has the largest fan following of any sport in the world. According to its official website, it aims to “protect the game of football, protect its integrity, and bring the game to all”.
With its flagship product being the FIFA Men’s World Cup, a tournament that consists of 32 teams slugging it out, FIFA has been able to spread its tentacles all over the world, generating billions in revenue, with most of the earnings used to develop the game. Although FIFA is categorized as a non-profit organization, it has tremendous earning power. This is evidenced by its revenue of $4.6bn in 2018, based largely on the strength of the World Cup held that year in Russia.
The organization mainly makes money through the sale of television, licensing, and marketing rights from its competitions. Ticket sales are also a major source, as millions of fans purchase tickets just to see their favourite teams live in action.
The World Cup As FIFA’s Flagship Product
Like every business that has a flagship product or service, the World Cup represents this for FIFA. Since its inception in 1930, it has grown in leaps and bounds, and the fact that it is only staged every four years adds to the excitement that builds around it. FIFA has the sole right of hosting the World Cup and the Women’s World Cup, and as such, retains access to all the revenues. These events typically rake in billions of dollars for both FIFA and the host country or countries as the case may be.
There is a bidding process involved in hosting the event, which is fiercely contested. Since 2002, FIFA has tried opening up the competition to other continents apart from Europe, North America and South America, with Korea and Japan co-hosting for Asia in 2002, while South Africa represented Africa in 2010.
Hosting these tournaments require a lot of investment in infrastructure, especially in tourism, transport, and hospitality. Before a host is announced, FIFA examines the infrastructure in place, as well as the potential available in terms of fan experience. FIFA does not invest in any infrastructure, instead, it pays the Local Organizing Committee for conducting and organizing the tournament. Prize money is also paid to participating nations for travel and accommodation of their entourage, with staff and match officials also getting their part of the largesse. The major costs to FIFA also include personnel expenses, a financial assistance program, as well as development expenses.
There is also a Legacy Fund for the World Cup host, which is used for the development of the game in the country after the tournament.
Exclusive Rights
FIFA makes the majority of its income from TV rights. 55% (about $2.54bn) of the $4.6bn revenue it generated in 2018 came from TV rights. Being the sole rights holder of the tournament, FIFA gives broadcasting and television stations permission to broadcast football games and related events in selected regions by selling licensing rights to them. With football being a sport widely accepted all over the world, there is fierce competition among broadcasters for these licensing rights.
There is also the marketing rights, which is the next most significant source of income for FIFA. It totaled $1.66bn in the four-year cycle leading to the 208 World Cup. Despite the fact that the cycle coincided with the highly-publicized corruption scandal involving top-level executives of the organization.
FIFA also earns considerable amount of money from the sale of licensing contracts. During the 2015-2018 cycle, it generated $600m in licensing rights, which represented an astonishing 114% increase on its previous cycle. This amount is mainly from royalty payments, as well as brand licensing contracts.
Ticket Sales and Hospitality Rights
FIFA’s revenue stream is also helped in part by ticket sales, as well as hospitality and accommodation rights. A subsidiary of FIFA owns 100% of matchday tickets revenue. Hospitality and accommodation rights also contribute, as FIFA reportedly made $712m between 2015 and 2018. The 2018 World Cup in Russia had ticket sales requests up to 10 million.
Expenses vs Income
FIFA also has expenses it caters to as it tries to develop the game. Between 2015 and 2018, it recorded expenses totalling $5.36bn with these costs coming from three main categories, namely:
- Event-related expenses ($2.56bn)
- Development and education projects ($1.67bn)
- FIFA Governance and Administration ($797m)
It also had costs of $124m which included legal costs, building expenses, and information technology. $211m went to Marketing & Advertising.
There is still room for more…
There are multiple ways FIFA can still milk the impact and reach of football around the world. It will continue to generate massive revenue, although its future plans involve the development of the game through various initiatives. The corruption scandal that rocked the football governing body as regards the integrity of the bidding process cast the organization in bad light, hence FIFA is committed to making its host bidding process truly transparent and objective. It is also keen on promoting gender equality in football, reducing racism, as well as ensuring adherence to compliance programs.
FIFA will also try to improve its sponsorship strategy as well as do more in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Final Thoughts
FIFA, no doubt has a fantastic business model that is sustainable, scalable, as well as having the potential to even be more. With its competitions, it has created a model that is low-risk (in terms of infrastructure) but with high earning power that is sure to increase with proper and innovative ideas.
Considering Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) as a serious asset class
Here’s why NFTs are becoming the new craze and people are paying tens of thousands for it.
In March 2021, a digital artwork titled “Everydays; the first 5000 days” by artist Mike Winkelmann aka Beepie sold at Christie’s, the auction house in New York for a record $60.25m. Ordinarily, this is not news. In 2017, Christie’s in New York sold the painting “Salvatore Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci for $450,312,500 a record.
So, what is the fuss with the art by Beepie?
Well, Beepie’s art is a Non-Fungible Token, which means that the painting was issued with a digital certificate of authenticity that runs on blockchain technology.
Yes, welcome to the future.
What is an NFT exactly?
An NTF is a Non-Fungible Token. It simply means any contract, document, or art, that is non-duplicable and assigns the ownership. Think of it this way, there are billions of N100 in circulation, what if the Central Bank of Nigeria issued an N100 NFT, then Naira will not be unique – it can never be reprinted, or copied. The CBN will then reissue a certificate, secured by a digital code, permanently published into a token, on a blockchain like Ethereum. In essence that N100 becomes valuable not because it’s a N100 note but because it’s unique, and there can be no other one like it again.
Just like diamonds, the value of that N100 is not in its utility or exchange value but its scarcity or exclusivity. That N100 NFT could sell for N100,000.00. Therefore, a painting by Beepie can sell for $69m because it’s exclusive, it’s non-fungible. An N100 note is fungible. The CBN can print lots of N100 bills, every N100 bill printed is worth the next N100 printed, but the N100 NFT is not worth N100. Its worth is determined by the price set by demand and supply. If more people think a N100 NFT is working more, the price will rise.
What NFT does is create a meaningful specific out of a wandering generality. Anything can become an NFT. I can for instance partner with Austin Jay Jay Okocha and create a digital GIF of him dribbling with a soccer ball. I will go to say Ethereum or Polkadot where NFT is created. That Okocha NFT will carry a digital signature that authenticates that token on any server.
I can then sell that on NFT platforms like Open Sea or Variable. Collectors can then buy that GIF of Okocha dribbling. Note that the actual GIF can be seen anywhere. If I own the token, I cannot hide it, but I can sell that token by transferring it with that authentication certificate.
Yes, again welcome to the future.
What really is happening here?
To my mind, NFT, SPACS, even Cryptocurrencies are a product of the excess liquidity in the global system, there is simply too much money floating around, issued by the various central banks. Take the US for example, she has authorized close to $4.4 trillion, roughly about 27% of GDP in Coronavirus stimulus measure to reflate and boost an economy still experiencing layoffs. That’s a lot of cash being paid to business, individuals, Counties and States and that cash eventually will trickle to the stock and bond markets.
That liquidity is also driving a boom in traditional assets and creating a market for alternative assets like NFTs. Cash is becoming a commodity. Interest rates in most of the world including Europe and Japan are negative. America remains the number one destination for Foreign Direct Investments in the world. The Trump Tax cuts allowed record amounts of cash to be repatriated back to the United States and companies like Apple took advantage of that.
This has led to rising-falling bond prices and fears of inflation in America, thus a lot of investors are now seeking to hedge against a falling US Dollar by diversifying into new asset classes like Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. NFTs really have no intrinsic value. They will go up in price and make a huge return for the holders because of demand, but they generate nothing in terms of return. They are simply based on the “Greater Fool” theory and will continue to post a health return to the holders if there is a buyer ready to buy from the holder, and there will be lots of buyers.
That said, If I had the choice to buy and hold a N100 note or a N100 NFT, I will fall over myself to hold the N100 NFT. Why? because its “scarcity” protects it from inflation. In effect, NFTs are a hedge on inflation.
The issue really is inflation and the risk of holding cash.
Advise to you? Hedge.
Start up secrets from Nigeria’s booming gambling industry
The sports betting industry in Nigeria is a viable business whose model needs to be studied in-depth and its strategies adopted.
I’ve spent the last few weeks embroiled in Sports betting. I have joined over 30 telegram channels (some of which were paid for “VIP” groups), followed countless punters on Twitter, and joined so-called think tank WhatsApp groups for high stakes.
I have felt the excitement of getting a forecast right mixed with the accompanying regret of not taking more. I have felt the pain of not cutting my losses quickly enough and not letting my profits run. Trust me, I’ve also felt the pangs of despair while watching my hard-earned money disappear as numbers on a screen even as I did recovery arithmetic in my head regretting all foregone opportunities of the money.
I want my readers to believe I did it purely for research purposes, although a part of me really wanted a share of the millions of Naira I saw being won on social media daily. I guessed I was due for a lucky break in my finances and perhaps sports betting would just provide a legitimate avenue for that well-deserved lucky break.
I joined millions of Nigerians in funding this fast-growing multi-billion Naira industry that’s becoming a huge part of our economy. An industry whose major peculiarity is a relationship of mutual destruction between it and its staunch customers; an industry that lures its prospects with myths of huge payouts and whose realities are rarely spoken of. I joined the gambling industry- sports betting to be precise, and I gained an understanding of a business model for profitability which I’m eager to share.
The below six points are key to the growth of Nigeria’s betting industry that has seen it become one of the fastest-growing in the world of an estimated $443 billion industry and second in Africa behind South Africa.
Accessibility to the customers
The internet and proliferation of smart devices in Nigeria have opened the economy to a lot of markets, and the gaming industry is one of its biggest beneficiaries. Millions of Naira can be staked in real-time from a mobile device through an ever-expanding means of payment. One could literally make (or lose) a fortune from the comfort of his/her couch; a big leap from the days of having to look for a corner shop to tick bet slips before a cutoff time.
A robust support system
The peculiar nature of the industry where the bookies (betting companies) are viewed as the common enemy has a unifying effect on gamblers who band together across various forums, especially via social media, to offer a sense of community and support for themselves.
A major downside to gambling is loss, and its accompanying mental health issues- depression and loneliness. The gaming industry, while not having fully addressed this issue in Nigeria is a beneficiary of the aforementioned communities where strong ties amongst gamblers (customers of the Bookies) are maintained. These communities are also avenues to resolve complaints and bridge knowledge gaps about products, promos, and services.
Strategic Alliance
After years of being maligned by the Banks due to Money laundering and Terrorist Finance risks, the gaming industry has been able to step foot in the door and has formed alliances with Banks and Fintechs. A mutually profitable relationship that increases market share, visibility, and profitability for all concerned.
Capitalizing on Passion
Nigerians are passionate about football. We are a sports-loving Nation, quite right, but our passion is football. A sport that we consider part of our heritage, identity and pride, of which an average Nigerian believes he is more knowledgeable than the next person. The sports betting industry in Nigeria has always put its best foot forward by making it all about football. Their slogans invite Nigerians to test their knowledge of the sport, get rewarded for their passion, etc.
Their appeal is not to logic per se but to something deeper- our passion, our perceived identity. Passion/identity gambling accounts for a good percentage of customers who only bet on the team they support.
A profitable value chain
Every business is maintained by a value chain of distributors and retailers that help convey its goods to the consumer and bring feedback to the business. These distributors and retailers need to be adequately rewarded to ensure continuity of the main business. In the gaming industry, these distributors and retailers are the bet shops and punters who bring the games to the customers. The bet shops (or agents) earn a percent on the revenue they generate for the bookies while the Punters get paid directly from the purse of the gamblers who subscribe to their channels, with ranges of between N10,000 and N25,000 per month for VIP access. The Punters also get appreciation gifts based on the accuracy of their predictions. All these at no cost to the Bookies.
Advertisements and brand influencing
There was a time when gambling was viewed as anathema in the society and the preserve of “jobless old men” who spent all day analyzing odds on wooden benches at derelict buildings where responsible young folks should avoid. Nothing could be farther from the truth in this day and age when the daughter of a billionaire is a brand ambassador of a betting company, a member of the House of Representatives owns a betting company, legendary soccer, and music stars are affiliated with various bookies, and a betting company was the headline sponsor for the biggest TV show in the nation.
With targeted advertising and strategic brand influencing, the gaming industry has been able to launder its image, improve inclusivity across demographics, and silence moral inhibitions to its business. Needless to say, that bet shops no longer look derelict.
While it is arguable that the growth of the gaming industry coincides with technology advancement in payment systems, rising unemployment, social media’s rising influence, outdated legislation, and the off chance of a pandemic, with an estimated 60million Nigerians actively involved in sports betting, and an estimated $2billion revenue, the sports betting industry in Nigeria is a viable business whose model needs to be studied in-depth and its strategies adopted.
