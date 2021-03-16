Business
FG launches Livestock Breed programme, to reduce herder/farmer clashes
The FG has announced the launch of the NALBIP to improve Nigeria’s livestock production value chain.
The Federal Government has announced the launch of the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP), urging that it will reduce herdsmen/farmer clashes and also boost dairy cattle production in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Mrs Eno Olotu, Deputy Director, Information, in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a statement on Monday in Abuja after the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, inaugurated the scheme in Kano.
READ: FG offers $1.1billion Agric mechanisation scheme
The Minister said that NALBIP is one of the several programmes in place to improve Nigeria’s livestock production value chain, adding that the genetic pool of indigenous animals especially diary animals would boost Nigeria’s diary production.
He added that the scheme “will improve the livelihood of the pastoral communities and other livestock farmers and support the ministry in addressing the challenges in the livestock value chain particularly, the incessant herder/farmers Crop conflict.”
READ: Nigerian Rice Processors urge FG to take actions to curb sales of foreign rice
What you should know
Nigeria’s dairy industry is cultivated on a subsistent basis and characterised by low productivity. Despite the abundance of natural resources required for milk production, Nigeria’s milk production estimated at 600,000 MT accounts for only 13% of West African production.
Business
InfraCorp: CBN, partners extend deadline for expression of interest by asset manager
The CBN has extended the deadline for expressions of interest for appointment as asset manager for InfraCorp.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its partners have extended the deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp).
The promoters of the InfraCorp extended the deadline by 2 weeks from 12-noon Nigerian time on March 16, 2021, to 12-noon Nigerian time on March 30, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a communique titled ‘Extension of the deadline with respect to call for expressions of interest for appointment as independent infrastructure asset manager for the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited’, that was issued and signed on behalf of the promoters by Dr Kingsley Obiora.
What the CBN and its partners are saying in the communique
The communique from the promoters reads, “Reference is made to the request by the promoters (the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation, and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority), for expressions of interest from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited.
“This communique is to convey an extension to the deadline for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposals from 12noon Nigerian time on 16 March 2021 by two weeks to 12noon Nigerian time on 30 March 2021.
“The process remains the same such that upon expression of interest through [email protected], the promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with the necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the promoters’ requirements.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier approved the government’s seed capital of N1 trillion for InfraCo, an infrastructure company, which will be wholly focused on critical infrastructure investment in the country, under a Public-Private Partnership.
- The President had said that InfraCo will be raising funds from the CBN, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Pension funds, and local and foreign private sector development financiers.
- The Federal Government had in February announced plans to engage an asset manager for its newly set up Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Ltd. (Infra-Co), which is being promoted by the CBN, AFC and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, to raise about N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy.
Business
FG to launch 10MW wind farm in Katsina
A 10MW Wind Farm Project in Katsina is set to be commissioned by President Buhari later this month.
The Federal Government has confirmed the completion of a 10MW Wind farm which would the first of its kind in Nigeria to be launched in Katsina State later this month.
This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Monday.
“The 10MW Wind Farm Project in Katsina has been completed by President Buhari Administration and will be commissioned later this month, the Ministry of Power has said”
” The Project will improve electricity and boost economy in Katsina and its environs,” he said.
READ: NCDMB says Nigerian Oil and Gas Park will be completed in Q4 of 2022
The 10MW Wind Farm Project in Katsina has been completed by President Buhari Administration and will be commissioned later this month, the Ministry of Power has said. The Project will improve electricity and boost economy in Katsina and its environs.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 15, 2021
The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman confirmed that the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm Project set for commissioning has 37 up and functioning turbines and part of the FG’s efforts towards investing in renewable energy.
READ: Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Panelists at the 2021 UK Africa Investment Summit event said that renewable energy will be a critical driver of Africa’s post-COVID-19 growth recovery and economic prosperity – calling for a stronger partnership between the United Kingdom and Africa.
- The Federal Government also launched a One-Stop Investment Platform (OSIP) for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments in Nigeria. The OSIP platform serves as a hub for up-to-date information and opportunities in the Nigerian Power Sector. This allows stakeholders to have access to information on how best to do business in the renewable energy industry
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020.
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.