Blurb
Despite the challenges, UBA is staying the course on its African expansion
Despite efforts to increase its footprints across Africa, the performance of UBA Nigeria continues to dominate group performance.
United Bank for Africa Plc recently released its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Despite a challenging operating environment during the year which significantly exacerbated the credit risks of loans and advances across the industry, and multiple devaluations of the naira, UBA’s performance year-on-year and overall, was much improved.
The performance was however not totally unexpected given the trend from its unaudited First, Second, and Third Quarter Results. The Bank’s gross earnings came in at N620.4 billion compared to N559.8 billion in 2019, a 10.8% YoY growth.
This was on the back of a 24% YoY growth in loans and advances to customers and the attendant interest income earned from. Interest expense was also driven down because of a decline in interest expenses on customer deposits which was policy-driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
READ: UBA posts N77.1 billion Profit in 9M 2020
Profit Before Tax, therefore, grew to ₦131.9 billion, compared to N111.3 billion in 2019 (18.5% YoY growth) while Profit After Tax grew to N113.8 billion in 2020, a 27.7% YoY growth, compared to N89.1 billion in 2019. Other improvements were in the 37.0% YoY growth in its Total Assets of N7.7 trillion, compared to N5.6 trillion in 2019, and customer deposits growth to N5.7 trillion, compared to N3.8 trillion as of 2019 representing 48.1% YoY growth.
The Bank played heavily to its strengths in achieving this result including maintaining;
- (i) a good liquidity profile with the Bank’s ratio of net liquid assets to deposits at the reporting date being 44.30% (2019: 43.99%);
- (ii) a good liability generation strategy that targeted low lost retail deposits;
- (iii) a good capitalization for current business risks with its shareholders’ funds rising by 21.1% YoY to N724.1 billion compared to N597.98 billion in 2019
- (iv) its a Pan-African franchise.
READ: Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares
The performance notwithstanding, several weaknesses were observed from its results particularly stemming from its complex structure, the sustainability of its performance over time, as well as the underlying numbers.
UBA is a Nigerian pan-African financial services group headquartered in Lagos with subsidiaries in 20 African countries and offices in London, Paris, and New York. Several of its subsidiaries are however loss-making, or at best, make marginal profits compared to capital employed. For example, in 2020, UBA Mali Limited (owned 100% since 2017), UBA Mozambique Limited (owned 96% since 2011), and UBA UK Limited (owned 100% since 2012) all made losses after tax.
In 2019, UBA Mali Limited, UBA Mozambique Limited, UBA Guinea Limited, and UBA Congo DRC Limited were loss-making while UBA Tanzania and UBA UK made marginal profits.
READ: Secret behind MTN’s blistering performance
Secondly, UBA Nigeria’s performance continues to dominate group performance despite a concerted effort by the Bank to increase its footprints across the African Continent. Indeed, it appears as if the growth in its African footprint comes with an increase in the performance of its Nigerian segment of the bank performance.
For example, the group’s Profit Before Tax was N113.8 billion with the Nigeria segment contributing N94.8 billion of that amount while the other subsidiaries in the other countries where UBA has a presence, contributing N19 billion with the loss-making subsidiaries worsening the performance.
UBA UK Limited in particular, made a loss after tax of over N1.4 billion. UBA Nigeria accounted for 68% of the UBA Group’s total assets and contributed 73% to the overall Group’s pre-tax profits for the financial year to December 31, 2020. To put this in perspective, a typical tier 2 Nigerian Bank will make more than N19 billion in PAT in one year. It then begs the question why the rush for African expansion with the nature of returns on equity and returns on capital employed from this venture? The answer probably lies with its history and vision of being a pan African bank.
In terms of asset quality, UBA’s total assets grew by 37% year-on-year to approximately N7.7 trillion as of 31 December 2020 compared to N5.6 trillion as of 2019. This growth in total assets was driven by deposit mobilization increase to N5.7 trillion in 2020 compared to N3.8 trillion in 2019 (a 48.1% growth YoY) with most being low-cost deposits, and an increase in loans to support governments, customers, and their businesses.
Despite this asset growth, however, loan loss allowance grew by 29% from N86.14 billion in 2019 to N111.35 billion in 2020. Impairment charges also significantly grew by 47.5% to N27 billion in 2020 compared to N18.3 billion in 2019, suggesting an increase in non-performing or sub-standard loans.
This is not immediately obvious as non-performing loan ratios are a function of the total amount of outstanding loans in the bank’s portfolio. Thus, while loan loss allowance and impairment charges for credit losses grew in 2020 relative to 2019, the NPL ratio declined to 4.7% in 2020 (5.3% in 2019) driven by the significant growth in the bank’s loan book and payment of past-due obligations.
Finally, Eligible Tier 1 capital stood at N449 billion as at 31 December 2020, higher than the minimum requirement of N50 billion for Nigerian banks operating with international banking licenses. In addition, the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio computed in line with Basel II accords remained acceptable at 22%, above the regulatory minimum of 15% for international banks (although the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 24% in 2019 and is indicative of an increase in the amount set by the bank for credit risk, market, or operational risk). We expect UBA’s capitalization to remain adequate in view of the Bank’s current business risks.
The Bank’s earnings per share of N3.20 is a 26.8% growth compared to N2.52 in 2019. Subject to approval at the upcoming AGM, UBA has proposed a final dividend of 35 kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share, bringing the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, to N0.52.
Blurb
Jumia: In search of the elusive break-even sales
Humbled by losses, Jumia seems to have learnt it lessons, and adapting it strategies to the local economics.
What do you do after years of poor result? You rework your business model. That is exactly what Jumia did- leveraged on its local knowledge to change its model. in 2019, It underwent “Business mix rebalancing,” a drive to change its target market from high-end products to cheaper and more commonly used household products. This move seems to be getting a positive response.
In their latest financial result 2020, released this month, the company experienced modest growth in revenue and profit, which should be looked at in light of two events affecting its target market, the devaluation of the currency in the past 12 months, direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. and the absence of broad relief packages to help customers make purchases of much-needed goods. This has weakened the purchasing power of its target market.
Profitability: The company recorded a gross profit of €92.8m from € 75.9m (2019). The gross profit after fulfilment expense was €8.4 million, compared to €1.0 million in the previous year.
READ: Jumia has sold its real estate assets portal to EMPG’s Mubawab
Even with better results than the previous year, the company is still in the red, with the Adjusted EBITDA loss of €119.5 million from the previous year’s loss of 182.7m. It represents an improvement of over of 34.6% year-over-year. The operational loss also improved from -€227.9 million to -€149.2 million.
Last year’s effort at overhauling the business model by increasing the first party profit seems to be working, because while the first party revenue dropped by 41%, its profit went up because they processed fewer sales on a first party basis and did more on third party basis.
So, what does this mean and why does it even matter? The first party basis means they are basically buying the products and selling as order arises. This gives them effective control over their inventory, though it tends to tie down assets and increase the fulfilment cost (holding cost).
READ: Jumia is optimistic of COVID-19 boost, despite poor Q1 2020 earnings report
However, dealing more on the basis of third party means they simply use their platform to help sell goods of others and collect fees and commission. So, they are more of an intermediary agent in third party sales. This liberates their balance sheet to a large extent, giving them the opportunity to utilise their liquid assets in other productive ways.
More impressive is the work done in the cost management side. Again, largely due to the change in focus, Fulfilment expense went down by 10.4% from €77.4M to €69.3M. Fulfilment expense is very important in e-commerce business. It is the holding cost of the goods, the total sum of all the expenses incurred from collecting the goods to distributing them.
READ: What bad stocks have in common with bitter relationships
Sales & Advertising expense was €10.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. General & Administrative costs, excluding share-based compensation expense, reached €21.8 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year.
The company also diversified its operations by its running Jumia Advert and Jumia Logistics. 2020 is the first full year of the two operations with largely positive results to show for it. Its television business too is gaining traction and acceptance. JumiaPay TPV reached €59.3 million, increasing by 30% year-over-year. On-platform TPV penetration increased from 15.6% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 25.7% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Red flag
One concern the investors will have is the GMV indicator, which is the total size of its order or monetary value.It shrank by 21% year on year. This is not a good sign.
Based on the restructuring, the sales price is expected to drop, but we expected the volume of sales to make up for it. So, is the GMV drop a sign of things to come or just a blip?
Another worrying aspect is that, even with the increased amount of cash which they got from the 2019 IPO and other sources, we have not seen the company utilise the cash in a more progressive way. As at year-end, cash and cash equivalent moved from 170M to 304.9M. In addition, since the company operates a complex equity-based employee remuneration that does not require immediate cash pay-out, why are they keeping so much cash?
Finally, despite the green shoot of progress, we still cannot forget that the accumulated loss to date is still mounting, growing to -c1,268.7m from -c1,096m.
READ: DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
It’s all about momentum…
Obviously, a lot still needs to be done, but the company seems to have reached a key inflexion point in its road to recovery and profitability. The question now is: can they consolidate this gain and maintain the momentum and trajectory? Can they get to the elusive breakeven point? And can they achieve critical mass in the market?
We will know the answer to these important questions by the time the next quarter financial results roll out.
Blurb
Analysis: Nestle Plc, dragged by uncontrollable forces in a forgettable 2020
Nestle Nigeria must bear in mind that the year to beat is its 2019 performance, and not the forgettable 2020.
Shortly after Nestle Nigeria released its FY 2019 results last year, analysts wrote lofty and pedantic reviews on what was a truly decent year recording of about 19% improvement in operating profit. A precursor to stellar achievements in the coming year was everyone’s apparent projection. As it turns out, both controllable and uncontrollable forces have played their part in piling misery on the fortunes of the food giant.
2020 was hard-hitting. Covid-19 greeted Africa fully in the second quarter, straight away making life difficult for individuals and businesses. Its sour fruits are responsible for Nestle Nigeria’s outward financial decline. Its effects have been ever-present since, cutting across all the quarters. In Q2 of 2020, Pre-Tax Profit immediately dipped from N17.4billion to N16.4billion. By the end of Q3, pre-tax profit had succumbed 12.83%, eliminating almost the good work from the year before and by FY 2020, Nestle closed with a 14% decline in profit position.
READ: Nestlé S.A purchased 666,596 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in 17 days
Through all of this decline, Nestle Nigeria has been resilient enough to maintain revenue on a flat line. FY 2020 showed top-line increase by 1%, however, this bore no positive consequence nor impact to profit position. The only other area where Nestle Nigeria showed class was in the management of its distribution/marketing expenses which decreased by 4.8%.
Other variables suffered negative differences. Cost of sales increased from N155billion in 2019 to N168billion in 2020, while both administrative and finance costs endured 9% and 95% increases respectively.
Nestlé’s negative growth in recent times has been due to improper cost management causing increases in its cost of sales. Given that most of the company’s input is locally sourced, the pressure on cost must have resulted from local supply chain disruption induced by the ban on interstate movement during the early periods of the pandemic.
READ: Nestlé S.A. acquires additional shares in Nestlé Nigeria worth N2.92 billion
Furthermore, there have been a few situations where gains from a reduction in the cost of distribution expenses is immediately eroded by increases in administrative costs in the same cycle.
The food giant has all it takes to do better and make even more revenue beyond the N287billion amassed in 2020. As a market leader that has cemented its position in Nigeria amongst respectable and formidable opposition, Nestle Nigeria needs to broaden its horizons and maximize the revenue it generates from exports like it did in 2019.
Management must strive to obtain optimum turnover from both its food and beverage segments. The era of ceding market shares every other quarter must be made history, and quickly too.
Whilst the world and businesses come to terms with Covid-19 and as vaccines circulate, Nestle Nigeria should bear in mind that the real year’s performance to beat in 2021 is its stellar performance in 2019, not the forgettable 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020.
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.