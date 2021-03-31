Markets
Cadbury’s yearly earnings before tax declined by 73.5% to N408 million in 2020
Cadbury’s earnings in 2020 were pressured by rising input costs.
Cadbury Nigeria Plc via the Nigerian Stock exchange recently declared a 73.5% year-to-year fall in earnings before tax to N408.1 million for the 2020 financial year.
The company also announced a dividend of 18 kobo; lower than the 49 kobo total dividend announced in 2019.
Cadbury’s revenue declined by 2.78% YoY to N35.41 billion amid disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the trade channel and the company’s domestic and export sales during the year.
- Amid this disruption, domestic sales declined by a single digit 6.5% to N32.3 billion.
- The company’s export sales declined significantly by 36.24% to N3.1 billion.
Gross margin contracted by 4.51 ppts (percentage points) to 16.66%, which points to the escalation of input costs despite cost-containment measures to place profit on the path of sustainable growth.
In line with this, Cadbury’s gross profit declined by 29.15% to N5.9 billion; lower than the N8.33 billion realised in 2019.
Despite all these, the company’s liquidity position improved this year driven by an 86.1% increase in net cash generated from operating activities, which rose sharply to N4.25 billion from N2.29 billion.
What you should know
The operation of Cadbury Nigeria Plc dates back to the 1950s when the business was founded to source cocoa beans from Nigeria.
Since then, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the industry, providing consumers with many well-known and patronised brands.
- Mondelez International has a majority equity-interest of 74.97% in Cadbury Nigeria via its stakes in Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited (CSOL).
- The remaining 25.03% equity-ownership is held by a diverse group of Nigerian individuals and institutional shareholders.
- Cadbury’s market capitalization at today’s market open price of N8.25 is put at N15.5 billion.
$119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2
Goldman Sachs will commence offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021.
Goldman Sachs, the world’s leading investment bank is near offering investment vehicles on Crypto-assets for clients of its private wealth management group, according to a report credited to CNBC.
The American-based private wealth management business is targeting individuals, families and endowments with at least an investment capacity of $25 million.
The $119 billion valued investment bank will start offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021 according to Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for Goldman’s private wealth management division.
″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Rich said this week in an interview.
Goldman is looking at ultimately offering a ‘full spectrum’ of investments in bitcoin and digital assets, “whether that’s through the physical bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” she said.
Until now, major American banks have ignored the crypto market deeming it too risky and unsuitable for their clients. But the latest price surge of the world’s most popular crypto asset has attracted wealthy investors, global business brands and fintech player; and the infrastructure to hold Crypto continues to mature. In the end, it was client demand that won out, according to Rich.
That being said, at the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $58,382.28. The daily trading volume of $54,700,348,162 Bitcoin is down by 1.35% for the day, as the U.S dollar soars and a significant number of investors take some profits off the table.
BUA Cement profits in 2020 increases by 18.5% to N71.52 billion
The cement company revenue increased by 19.33% year-on-year.
BUA Cement Plc, one of the leading Cement manufacturers in Africa declared in its audited financial statement, an 18.5% year-on-year growth in profit to N71.52 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.
The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.
BUA Cement’s revenue expanded by 19.33% in 2020, this growth in revenue was the highest among other cement manufacturers in 2020, as the company’s revenue growth of 19.33% beats, Dangote’s 16%, and Lafarge’s 8.3% year-on-year growth.
- Revenue generated from the sale of bagged and bulk cement grew by 19.33%, driven by 19.52% growth in the sales of bagged cement, while revenue generated from the sales of bulk cement declined by 32.59%.
- The company’s profit surged by 18.5% year-on-year to N71.52 billion.
- The Board of BUA Cement Plc proposed a N2.067 kobo per share dividend, driven by the increase in profits and cash flow generated from operations.
- BUA’s net cash flow generated from operations soared by 146.09% year-on-year to N65.11 billion.
- The Cement maker spent a total of N127.12 billion on the purchase of property, plant, and equipment in 2020.
The company in 2020 was able to increase its revenues by more than 19% to N209 billion, with sales volumes climbing up by more than 13%. This translates to about 600,000 tons to 5,100,232 tons in 2020.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second-largest cement company, its impressive 2020 financial performance is a reflection of the continued value and strength of the brand and product offerings as well as a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, and newer technologically advanced plants.
All these ensured that BUA Cement was able to weather the storm from its operating environment in 2020, which was stirred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- BUA Cement is the fourth largest listed entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization in excess of N2.4 trillion.
- At yesterday’s market close, the market value of the company’s shares was put at N73.5 per share, down by about 13.5% YTD. BUA Cement’s dividend yield at this price is put at 2.8%.
