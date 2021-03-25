Stock Market
Lafarge Africa annual profit surges by 98.8% to N30.8 billion in 2020
Lafarge Africa Plc declared a 98.8% year-on-year growth in profit.
Lafarge Africa Plc, one of the largest manufacturers of cement in the country recently declared a 98.8% year-on-year growth in profit to N30.8 billion for the financial year of 2020, when compared to the N15.5 billion reported in 2019.
This strong bottom-line growth can be linked to the cost optimization strategy deployed by the cement maker to reduce loss arising from unproductive assets.
This move led to the improvement in the company’s recurring EBIT margin (Earnings Before Interest and Taxation), as it increased from 16% in 2019 to 20% in 2020.
Lafarge’s revenue expanded by 8.3% year-on-year to N230.6 billion, driven by the strong demand for cement. The growth in the company’s revenue arising from the sales of cement offset the decrease in revenue from the sales of aggregates and concrete in 2020.
- Revenue generated from the sales of cement increased by 9.14%, while the revenue Lafarge generated from the sales of aggregate decreased by 25.47%.
- The company’s earnings per share increased by 98.9% year-on-year, from 96 kobo to 191 kobo.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by 2.6% year-on-year to N47.4 billion from N46.2 billion.
- In line with this, Lafarge announced a N1.00 per share dividend for the shareholders, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the company’s AGM on Friday 30th April 2021.
- The cement company generated a net cash flow of N63.74 billion from its operating activities lower than 2019 figures (N80.23 billion).
Commenting on the company’s financial performance Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa stated:
“Our “HEALTH, COST & CASH” action plan delivered results in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered inflationary and Naira devaluation pressures and production challenges.”
“Full-year 2020 results remained resilient, with net sales of +8.3%, recurring EBIT of +30.8% and net income of +98.8%. We are proud of our people, who stand with our communities, and of our sustainability commitments to accelerate the net-zero pledge through affordable clean energy and our agri-ecology footprint.”
Billionaire Watch
Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business
Africa’s richest man is set to cash out another mega dividend this year from his cement business.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.
The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.
According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.
A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.
With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.
- Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) in its audited financial statement for the year 2020, declared a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
- Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in Q3 and Q4 2020.
- The growth in sales and the company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.7% surge in profit to N276.1 billion.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (23rd March 2021)
|Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Stanbic IBTC
|3.6
|24th March 2021
|48.45
|7.43%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|22.5
|4.40%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|220
|7.30%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|22
|9.50%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.70%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.05
|8.70%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.9
|5.10%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.85
|8.90%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.5
|9.10%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|2.70%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157.2
|3.80%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.70%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.60%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.50%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.30%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|13.70%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48
|1.40%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2.10%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.4
|1.20%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|3.70%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.80%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
