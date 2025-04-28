Cadbury Nigeria Plc has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N8.5 billion, on increased domestic sales.

This marks a notable turnaround from a loss of N10.4 billion reported in the same quarter in 2024, driven by a significant increase in revenue.

Revenue soared to N37.2 billion, representing a growth of 57.11% from N23.6 billion in the prior year.

Domestic sales constituted the bulk of this revenue, totaling N35.6 billion up from N21.9 billion, while export sales contributed N1.6 billion.

On the cost side, the company’s cost of sales rose to N25.07 billion, up from N18.7 billion in the same quarter the previous year.

Nonetheless, gross profit surged to N12.1 billion, reflecting an impressive increase of 143.46% compared to last year’s N4.9 billion.

Additionally, other income climbed to N390.7 million, rebounding from a loss of N11.4 million, largely due to insurance claims amounting to N388.8 million.

Less favorably, selling and distribution expenses spiked to N2.2 billion, an increase of 52.39% year-over-year. In contrast, the company successfully reduced administrative expenses to N597.8 million, down from N737.3 million.

Encouragingly, profits from core operations reached N9.6 billion, marking a substantial increase of 250.98% from N2.7 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N84.3 billion, up from N72.4 billion reported in Q1 of 2024. Furthermore, retained losses improved to a negative N31.3 billion, bettering last year’s loss of N37.2 billion.

Key highlights

Revenue: N37.2 billion, +57.11% YoY

Cost of sales: N25 billion, +34.06% YoY

Gross profit: N12.1 billion, +143.46% YoY

Selling and distribution expenses: N2.2 billion, +52.39% YoY

Operating income: N9.6 billion, +250.98% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N8.5 billion, +81.69% YoY

Total assets: N84.3 billion, +16.41% YoY

As of the trading day on the 28th of April 2025, Cadbury is priced at N29.25, with a year-to-date performance of 36.05%.

In 2024, the company recorded a year-to-date performance of 13.16%.