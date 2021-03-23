Connect with us
UBA
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
forex
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Business

Lagos Bus Services commence deployment of contactless payment card to commuters

Lagos Bus Services Limited has announced that the company has commenced deployment of a contactless payment card.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Lagos Bus Service records 10 million passengers in 10 months, to compete with PlentyWaka, OBus

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, has announced that the company commenced deployment of the long-awaited contactless payment card called Cowry Card from Monday, March 22, 2021.

The payment card was introduced by the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) to ease the process of transportation payment and make daily commuting pleasurable and stress-free.

This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Oguntona, on Monday, March 22, 2021.

He said in appreciating the trust and support of the masses for its operations, the company has initiated a promotion that will reward customers with 20,000 Free Cowry Cards across its approved stations and routes.

Oguntona explained, “All you have to do is ‘Tap-In’ at the beginning of your journey and ‘Tap-Out’ when alighting from the bus. I will implore our teeming customers to visit our stations, register, get their cards and start using it immediately.’’

While noting that the new mode of payment is in tandem with what is operational in other smart cities, the Managing Director declared that the move is to ensure safe, fast and secured transportation across the metropolis.

Oguntona added that the use of a cowry card becomes necessary considering the population density of Lagos State which requires an effective transportation system.

He promised that LBSL will continuously provide a unique commuting experience to its teeming customers at affordable fares and appealed to Lagosians to take the advantage of the opportunity provided by the present administration to reduce traffic congestion in Lagos State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

Sigma Pensions

The Managing Director also encouraged Lagosians to imbibe the culture of using public bus transit to eliminate unnecessary traffic gridlock on roads as well as reduce stress and cost of maintaining their vehicles.

What this means

This is seen as part of an effort by the Lagos State Government to improve the transportation system across the state.

This will encourage more commuters to use the bus transport service so as to help reduce the number of private vehicles on Lagos road thereby traffic congestion across the state.

Related Topics:

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

Customs not collecting duty on imported aviation parts

Nigeria Customs Service has dismissed reports that it collects duty on imported aviation parts

Published

14 hours ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

Nigeria generated N170.4 billion

The Nigeria Customs Service has stated that it does not collect duty on imported aviation parts, citing the amended Finance Act rules which grant duty-free importation of the parts to Nigerian aviation companies.

The NCS disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon in reaction to media reports which quoted the Chairman of Air Peace Airline to have stated that NCS is still collecting duty and VAT in defiance of the FG’s Executive Order on commercial airplanes and spare parts.

The Customs stated, “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a deliberate misinformation of the public regarding payments of Customs duty, VAT and other charges like ETLS and CISS on imported commercial aircrafts and spare parts.

“Some sections of the media quoted the Chairman of Air Peace Airline to have stated that NCS is still collecting duty and VAT in defiance of the FG’s Executive Order on commercial airplanes and spare parts.”

The customs cited Section 39 of the Second Schedule of the Finance Act as amended which states that, “Airlines registered in Nigeria and providing commercial air transport services are entitled to duty-free importation of their aircrafts, engines, spare parts and components whether purchased or leased”.

What you should know

  • Nairametrics reported on January 2021, that the federal government suspended the deduction of 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on airfares and other air transport services. The suspension order was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021, as it is contained in the 2020 finance act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Continue Reading

Business

Rising crude oil price is “double-egded sword” for Nigeria – Finance Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance has stated that rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache.

Published

20 hours ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

land borders to be reopened soon, Finance, Ministaer, vow to recover AMCON debt through issuance of promissory notes, FG reiterates stance on IPPIS as ASUU threatens strike, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed identifies capital market as key driver for economic growth , Nigeria has paid $1.09 billion to service its debts in 2019  , Dividends on oil proceeds will be taxed - FG , State governments own most bad roads - Finance Minister says, Budget deficit increases by N351.98 billion, as FG misses revenue target, Economy: Funding MSMEs in Nigeria , Finance Bill: New tax regime to take effect from Jan 2 - FG , Again, Finance Minister argues that Nigeria is not in debt distress , ECOWAS: Single currency regime not kicking off in 2020  , FG: CBN holds N43 billion stamp duty charges collected by banks , FG may shift deadline to deactivate bank accounts without tax verification, Confusion as ministry and presidency disagree over Finance Act start date, 7.5% VAT: Implementation to begin Feb 1 – FG , Finance Minister: Nigeria to go into recession if ..., Foreign tech companies that will now pay tax to FGN: see the criteria

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has called the rising price of crude a “double-edged sword,” as the Federal Government seeks a deal with Organised Labour over fuel prices.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Monday. The Minister disclosed that the FG forecasts an optimistic outlook on the rising prices but must deal with the “tussle” with Labour over subsidies and rising local prices of fuel.

According to the report, she said that the rising oil price is a double-edged sword for Nigeria as the rising oil price boosts Nigeria’s 2021 budget but creates fuel price headache at the same time.

READ: N250bn to be spent to fund compressed Natural Gas infrastructure

Oil prices are averaging around $50 per barrel, above the $40 per barrel projected in the N13.6 trillion ($35.74 billion) budget document.

What you should know: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that there will be no increment in the pump price by the Federal Government until the conclusion of its consultation with Organised Labour.

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.