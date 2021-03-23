Lagos Bus Services commence deployment of contactless payment card to commuters

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), Mr Idowu Oguntona, has announced that the company commenced deployment of the long-awaited contactless payment card called Cowry Card from Monday, March 22, 2021.

The payment card was introduced by the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) to ease the process of transportation payment and make daily commuting pleasurable and stress-free.

This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Oguntona, on Monday, March 22, 2021.

He said in appreciating the trust and support of the masses for its operations, the company has initiated a promotion that will reward customers with 20,000 Free Cowry Cards across its approved stations and routes.

Oguntona explained, “All you have to do is ‘Tap-In’ at the beginning of your journey and ‘Tap-Out’ when alighting from the bus. I will implore our teeming customers to visit our stations, register, get their cards and start using it immediately.’’

While noting that the new mode of payment is in tandem with what is operational in other smart cities, the Managing Director declared that the move is to ensure safe, fast and secured transportation across the metropolis.

Oguntona added that the use of a cowry card becomes necessary considering the population density of Lagos State which requires an effective transportation system.

He promised that LBSL will continuously provide a unique commuting experience to its teeming customers at affordable fares and appealed to Lagosians to take the advantage of the opportunity provided by the present administration to reduce traffic congestion in Lagos State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

The Managing Director also encouraged Lagosians to imbibe the culture of using public bus transit to eliminate unnecessary traffic gridlock on roads as well as reduce stress and cost of maintaining their vehicles.

What this means

This is seen as part of an effort by the Lagos State Government to improve the transportation system across the state.

This will encourage more commuters to use the bus transport service so as to help reduce the number of private vehicles on Lagos road thereby traffic congestion across the state.