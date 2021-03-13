Cryptocurrency
Fear of weakened dollar pushes Bitcoin to record high
The crypto giant, Bitcoin has been on a bullish run, as investors’ appetites for technology stocks rejuvenates and the stimulus package announced by the Joe Biden administration causes investors to hedge against the weakened dollar.
As stimulus was set to reach households this weekend, bitcoin made a historical move. Bitcoin has surpassed the previous high of $58,000 set last month. Despite the troubling pull back, the crypto giant has had a bullish victory for 7 straight days as of March 11, 2021, but saw a pullback on March 13, 2021 to $57,800. Currently, Bitcoin is at $60,000 as at the point of writing this article.
Analysts believe that the surge is due to the attention created by investment banks, companies, and high net worth individuals. Even the world most valuable bank; JP Morgan, created an investment note on companies with the purchase of Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Golden Sachs president Waldron has indicated that he has seen an increase in demand for bitcoin this week.
Typically, Bitcoin advocates have perceived the asset as a hedge against inflation since it is decentralized and not tied to any central bank. Africa’s largest economy, despite the cryptocurrency ban issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria, has seen a 15% increase in P2P bitcoin transactions showing its resilience to the impact of government policy.
Also, the European Central Bank’s intention to increase the bond purchase can be seen as a potential push to the Bitcoin bullish run. Analysts believe that more stimulus could weaken the dollar which is advantageous to the bull run of bitcoin.
Market sentiments about Gary Gensler, and his recent victory in confirmation hurdle to the position of the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seen to be favourable to the crypto world. Despite his claims to crack down on money laundering, he is seen as a forward thinker.
Regardless of the claim that Bitcoin is to be a safe haven, the assets remain speculative as it only recently had a correction to $43,000, giving credence to the speculative nature of Bitcoin. Hence, it would be prudent to diversify your portfolio and take a cautious position. Most analysts still believe that bitcoin still has a bullish tendency, but how long is the question lingering in everyone’s mind?
Bitcoin breaks new feat, trading at $60,000
Bitcoin traded at $60,000 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion.
Less than a month after printing its previous all-time high on February 21st, the flagship crypto has done it again. Bitcoin just surged past and charted fresh highs, hitting $60,000.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $60, 000 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 5.13% for the day. The world’s most popular crypto dominance was also around 61.5%, up almost 2% in the past few days.
On March 13th last year #Bitcoin dropped 40% and hit a low of $3.8k.
Today, March 13th, #BTC made a new all-time high of $60k. pic.twitter.com/h2au8MAyd4
— Binance (@binance) March 13, 2021
Crypto pundits are however not surprised at such a feat amid the roller coaster sessions in the Bitcoin market over the past month, as many people question if the bull-run had come to its end.
The world’s flagship crypto is already printing wealth at record levels not seen in recent years.
This is coming on the backdrop that investors are flocking into Bitcoin on the account credible institutional investors from Tesla Inc, BlackRock to Square move a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.
The flagship crypto has gained more than fourteen times its previous value sighted about a year ago when it traded around $3,800.
Global investors and crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic. There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard, and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.
Investor buys first Crypto artwork for $70 million
This was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
A buyer of the world’s first Crypto artwork was named by auction house Christie’s as a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym, “Metakovan.”
The crypto investor made the order by paying with Ethereum, as it was sold for $69,346,250 (42,329.453 ETH).
In a report by Reuters, this was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
What you should know
- This kind of artwork is a new digital asset better known as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). These are relatively new types of cryptos with unique digital files stored on the blockchain.
- Non-Fungible Token are not mutually interchangeable like Bitcoin, Ethereum and thus are not fungible.
- A Non-Fungible Token is created by uploading a file, in this case, the artwork, to an NFT auction market.
- This means that it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership.
Lovers of artworks are increasingly keying into this type of asset because the buyer of the NFT owns a “token” that proves they own the “original” work.
“When you think of high-valued NFTs, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat. And here’s why – it represents 13 years of everyday work.
“Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable, but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time. This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation. It is worth $1 billion,” Metakovan said in a statement released by Christie’s.
