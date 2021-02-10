Commodities
Gold prices post gains on $1.9 trillion stimulus program
Gold traders are going long after Biden shrugged off warnings that the economy may overheat as a result of the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal
Gold prices advanced at the mid-week trading session.
Gold traders are going long as reports reveal US President Joe Biden shrugged off warnings that the economy may overheat as a result of the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal.
At the time of drafting this report, Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,840.73 an ounce in London.
The U.S president backed a proposal for quicker phase-outs of planned $1,400 stimulus checks, reducing the overall handout.
Quick Fact: It’s key to note that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from the U.S dollar. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave key insights on why gold prices are picking up gas amid the weaker dollar in play
“One week after “US exceptionalism” became the trade of the week, “USD weakness” has seemingly regained its pre-eminence.
“I would expect the US dollar sell-off to diminish somewhat today as one potential hurdle for USD bears is tonight’s US CPI. It’s a well-known fact that economist forecasts are worst at turning points because complex models need time to be tuned to handle the regime.”
Bottom Line: The precious metal is trading higher after macros revealed poor showings in Non-farm payroll at the world’s largest economy coupled with a weaker US dollar impulse.
Oil prices drop, despite strong fuel demand in play
Brent oil futures lost about 0.2% to trade around $61 a barrel
Oil traders remained cautious at the mid week trading session, as oil prices pulled back some of their gains. This is coming in spite of reports that a strong rebound in energy demand will continue.
At press time, Brent oil futures lost about 0.2% to trade around $61 a barrel.
Oil traders are now focusing on the rising COVID-19 caseloads amidst reports showing global oil stockpiles are shrinking, and there are expectations that U.S. supplies will also continue to drop.
Recent data from the American Petroleum Institute recorded a drop of 3.5 million barrels. Energy experts had earlier predicted a 1.340-million-barrel gain, while a 4.261-million-barrel drop was recorded during the past week.
READ: Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on the macros holding oil prices around $60 per barrel.
“There is seldom one sole factor at play at any given time, whether it’s the oil curve offering up an attractive alternative in the chase for yield or oil contracts providing a favorable inflation hedge after all at every market street corner discussions around inflation protection continue to resonate.
A neat feature of the oil market is that it is cyclical. It does tend to gather momentum. And it rarely, if ever, settles into a comfortable equilibrium as we saw from overnight price action.
But it might become more apparent that OPEC sees US$60 as the low end of the price range that incentivizes sufficient new production capacity to the market offering attractive producer returns.
READ: NNPC and other state oil companies risk wasting $400 billion on Oil and Gas investments
What to expect: Oil traders for the midterm will focus their attention on the March 4 OPEC+ meeting as a risk to the current view at a time energy experts expect Saudi Arabia’s unilateral Feb/Mar cuts to be rolled back.
Oil prices hit 11-month high, trading at $61 a barrel
Both major oil benchmarks are at their highest since January 2020.
Oil prices hit their highest level in 13 months at Tuesday’s trading session, as supply cuts by OPEC+ boosted market confidence across global energy markets.
What you must know At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude gained 0.5%, to trade at $60.85 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 0.5%.
Both major oil benchmarks are at their highest since January 2020.
Additional supply reductions by leading oil player, Saudi Arabia, in the month of February and March, coupled with cuts by OPEC+ helped tighten supplies, thereby balancing crude oil demand/supply.
READ: Oil prices up, on rising investor risk appetite
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros pushing oil prices above $60 a barrel.
“Brent surged through $60/barrel like a hot knife through butter – continuing the positive momentum from last week.
“Progress on US stimulus and optimism around the rollout and effect of vaccines across the remainder of 2021 and a slightly weaker US dollar helps the view albeit there was mixed news on the impact of the current vaccines formulated on the emerging South African variant.
“It was another solid day of gains for oil on Monday. Much of the focus has fallen on Chinese demand, which has been rock steady buyers of North Sea cargoes lately in the Platts window. Simultaneously the OECD inventory declines by design due to OPEC supply curtailment regiment are clear evidence helping the rebalancing act.”
READ: What next for Oil amid rising COVID-19 cases?
What to expect: That said, oil traders are expected to remain a bit cautious at current levels. The medium and longer-term outlook for demand is healthy, though one can understand a willingness to look through some of the near-term uncertainty that remains for oil.
Oil prices hit year-high, boosted by supply cuts from OPEC+
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude traded at $59.95 a barrel thereby reaching a 1-year high.
Oil prices rallied high at the first trading session of the week with Brent futures nearing $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among OPEC+ members and hopes that the stimulus package in play at the world’s largest economy would see the light of the day.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude traded at $59.95 a barrel thereby touching its one-year high.
Also U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rallied by 1%, to $57.39 a barrel, the highest since January 2020.
- Oil traders are going long amid market sentiments, showing that the recent poor U.S Jobs report would trigger the immediate passage of the U.S stimulus deal, thereby boosting the prices of commodities.
READ: Oil prices drop amid fears on energy demand softening
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros keeping oil prices up.
“Oil is trading higher at Asia open getting a kick start from the US stimulus effect and a slightly weaker dollar. As well, preliminary OPEC production data for January also suggests compliance with OPEC+ quotas improved in January.
“With the virus showing signs of burning out, albeit, from lockdown abatement, still with vaccines rolling out faster than energy markets predicted, oil traders feel comfortable adding length at current prices, even more so with China’s demand holding up despite higher physical market prices.
“As speculative forces and real physical demand coalesce, it usually ends up with surging and bubbling crude prices.”
READ: Oil prices up, Saudi Aramco says energy demand will soon return to pre-COVID-19 era
What to expect
Oil traders have also become more convinced that energy consumption will soon pick up considerably in the world’s largest economy, due to faster than expected COVID-19 vaccination protocols, meaning oil prices are expected to stay above $55/barrel, at least for the mid-term.
