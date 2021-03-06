Connect with us
SSN
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
forex
Advertisement
Stanbic IBTC
Advertisement
Binance
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Cryptocurrency

Nigerian Bitcoin P2P surges by 15% since CBN Crypto ban

Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, posted Bitcoin monthly P2P volumes of about $31 million

Published

2 hours ago

on

Africa’s largest economy, in spite of the recent crypto ban reminder issued by Nigeria’s Apex bank, has posted a surge in monthly P2P volumes to about $31 million on two major P2P exchanges that include Paxful and Local Bitcoins.

According to a new study seen by Nairametrics, Africa’s biggest crypto market has seen about a 15% surge of activity in peer-to-peer transactions since the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular reminding financial institutions in Nigeria about the prohibition in crypto-related transactions.

As bitcoin’s usage has been rising steadily in emerged markets, recent data suggest Nigerians are not giving up on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, so it becomes unsurprising that transactional volumes printing out from Nigeria combine other African nations in relation to bitcoin P2P.

Data seen from Usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, showed Africa’s leading oil producer-led Africa’s peer to peer transactions in the last 30 days, as it posted monthly P2P volumes of about $31 million, followed by the Kenyans and Ghana each posting about $12.1 million and $8.4 million respectively.

 

What you must know: In Bitcoin’s case, P2P is the exchange of BTC between parties (such as individuals) without the involvement of a central authority. This means that peer-to-peer use of BTC takes a decentralized approach in the exchange of Bitcoins between individuals and groups.

However, the effect of the CBN crypto ban is already breeding bad actors currently taking advantage of the high thirst for Bitcoin. Luno, a leading African-based Crypto exchange, in an email sent to Nairametrics, shed more light on the cost bitcoin buyers in Nigeria must bear.

“Pushing people underground also makes it easier for scammers to exploit Nigerians, and we are already seeing Bitcoin trade at huge premiums in the country as a result of the ban.

“Other companies have made the choice to find workarounds that are less visible for regulators – for example, Peer-2-Peer (P2P) trading. Our view is that P2P trading would go against the spirit of the CBN’s directive.

“We believe that the focus should instead be on demonstrating to the CBN that exchanges such as Luno have the necessary controls in place to address the concerns it has in relation to cryptocurrencies.”

Bottom Line: A significant number of Nigerians are hell-bent on leveraging on Bitcoin to sustain and drive their earnings amid rising inflation and stringent access to FX liquidity in Africa’s biggest economy as it offers most of them the easiest and cheapest means of moving capital in relation to other traditional means of payments.

bitcoin train
Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cryptocurrency

Unknown entity moves $642 million worth of Bitcoin

The flagship crypto asset was trading at $49,126.38 on the FTX exchange, with a daily trading volume of $47.2 billion.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 6, 2021

By

Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin, Whales transfer Bitcoins at an alarming rate, BTC whale moves 10,250 BTC valued at $95,000,000

Wealthy investors have been moving large stacks of Bitcoin at record levels, as the flagship crypto looks set to break above $50,000 price levels once again.

This is triggered by the relatively strong bullish momentum in the BTC market.

A large entity transferred 13,070 BTC ($642M) in block 673,321 wallet.

 

Top crypto strategist, Van de Poppe, recently spoke on key price levels that could weigh on the direction of the flagship crypto asset in the near term.

“I’m assuming that once we hold this $49,000 zone that we’ve just discussed I think we have to break through $52,000 to have continuation towards $56,000. But as this entire region ($44,900-$52,000) has become a range-bound construction I’m not assuming that we will.”

This is coming on the back of institutional investors increasing their buying pressure amid recent price corrections prevailing at the world’s most volatile financial market.

Long-term supply decreases as HODLers take profits during bull markets – and increases in re-accumulation phases at cheaper prices.

Such data suggest that the Bitcoin market is transferring Bitcoin wealth from the impatient to the patient.

Data from Glassnode recently revealed that there was a 2% plunge in the number of flagship cryptos held on crypto exchanges between February 23 and March 2. This is equivalent to about 52,900 Bitcoins.

At press time, the flagship crypto asset was trading at $49,126.38 on the FTX exchange, with a daily trading volume of $47.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.89% for the day.

Though it’s often hard to anticipate market movements, such entities have historically shown that they often determine Bitcoin’s trend.

bitcoin train

Binance
Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

XRP stands firm, investors wait on Ripple’s legal outcome

XRP price traded at $0.457053 with a daily trading volume of about $6 Billion. XRP is up 1.94% for the day.

Published

18 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

XRP

Investors are anxiously waiting for the legal outcome filed against Ripple, creators of XRP, as the digital asset, recorded decent gains amid recent price market correction prevailing at the crypto-verse

Investors are holding firm on reports that revealed Christian Larsen, the Chairman of Ripple, has joined company CEO Brad Garlinghouse in passing a motion to dismiss the charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a court letter filed recently, the Chairman of Ripple’s attorneys provided facts detailing their reasons on why the legal case against the Ripple executive should be struck.

According to the letter, the SEC has not been able to prove its evidence that the Ripple top executive“knowingly or recklessly provided substantial assistance” towards the violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933.

What you should know: At press time, XRP price traded at $0.457053 with a daily trading volume of about $6 Billion. XRP is up 1.94% for the day.

The crypto asset is currently the 7th most valuable crypto with a market value of $20.7 billion.

That being said, its parent company, Ripple is currently piloting a private type of open-source, public XRP ledger that allows Central Banks to create and manage a digital currency—enabling global interoperability.

  • Recall some months back, Ripple revealed to the public that it was informed by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission that they had plans to sue the founders in a Federal civil court. Ripple and its top lieutenants further disclosed that they planned to fight such allegations.
  • Ripple has however significantly upgraded on how it manages XRP, relinquishing control of the future development of XRP over to independent developers.

But it still holds about 6.4 billion XRP directly and has an additional 48 billion XRP held in an escrow from which it periodically sells to the public.

It has so far distributed 45 billion XRP since its debut. That is different from the ways in which bitcoin is created and distributed.

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Nairametrics | Company Earnings