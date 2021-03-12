Business
Apapa gridlock: Truck drivers accuse construction firm of frustrating e-call up system
NARTO has accused a construction company of frustrating the electronic call-up system recently introduced by the NPA.
Truck drivers under the aegis of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) have accused Hitech Construction Company Ltd, a construction company rehabilitating the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, as being part of the impediments frustrating the electronic call-up system recently introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
This is coming after the Lagos State Government had accused some truck drivers and powerful individuals of trying to frustrate their efforts to clear the trucks and tankers off the roads on the Apapa axis.
According to a report from the Punch, this disclosure was made by the Vice-Chairman, NARTO, Dry Cargo Section, Abdullahi Inuwa, who sought government intervention on the Tin Can stretch of the port access road.
Inuwa said, “We have challenges most especially in Tin Can axis. The contractor is not helping issues. The contractor is part of the impediments frustrating the e-call up system.
“This is because the contractor blocks some portions of the road along the Tin Can axis, then at midnight, he opens the road to some certain groups of people to pass. We don’t know what their reasons are. We hope something can be done regarding that.”
On the status of the oil tankers which were previously seen on the Tin Can axis on Tuesday, Inuwa said the Lagos taskforce had begun to clear the road on Thursday.
He said, “There is progress every day. I learnt that it was not up to an hour that the task force came to mile 2 to clear some of the trucks along Tin Can axis.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Electronic Truck call-up system, Eto, which was designed and launched by NPA for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and to end the gridlock in and around the ports, formally took off over a week ago.
This is to also help complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.
During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while explaining how his administration in partnership with the NPA and other stakeholders in the maritime sector was able to get the heavy articulated vehicles off the road around the Apapa axis, warned that the state government would resist any attempt by individuals and maritime operators to reverse the progress being recorded along the Apapa corridor.
He had vowed to publicly name and shame prominent Nigerians behind the gridlock situation in Apapa and environs.
Business
Debt Service: Projects that we finance must generate revenue – DMO
The DMO has decried the country’s debt service to revenue ratio, describing it as a major issue of concern.
The Debt Management Office has stated that debt raised for infrastructure projects by the Federal Government must generate enough revenue to service its debt.
This was disclosed by Mrs Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO, in Abuja on Thursday at the fifth Budget Seminar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled “Financing Nigeria’s Budget and Infrastructure Deficit through the Capital Market.”
The DMO boss stressed the need for projects raised for debt to be able to finance itself, citing debt securities like the Sukuk, which is still serviced by the FG.
“They (the debts) are not being serviced with revenue from those sources (infrastructure).
“ I think that when we are talking about those innovations like revenue, bonds and all that, we should be talking about policies to ensure that the projects that we financed generate revenue,” she said.
In case you missed it: According to the data seen by Nairametrics, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
Business
Cassava production: Nigeria can increase production per hectare to 40 MT – FMARD
The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per hectare in cassava production.
The Federal Government disclosed that Nigeria’s Cassava production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare is small despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest cassava producer in the world and that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per Hectare.
This was disclosed by Mrs Karima Babangida, a Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) at the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) on Thursday.
“Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of Cassava, in spite of its low yield of 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.
“However, the country has the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha,” she said.
She added that improved production per hectare can be made possible through the dissemination and adoption of improved technologies and innovation by smallholder farmers.
What you should know
- Recall Affiong Williams, the founder of the food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics Nigeria’s over-reliance on smallholder farming might be the biggest hindrance by the government to improving Nigeria’s yields per hectare.
- “To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions, which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were, and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply. I think the government needs to enable more commercial farming by the private sector who are able to acquire the resources to increase productivity and disseminate such learnings at a faster pace.” Williams said.
