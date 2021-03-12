Nigeria’s Covid-19 death cases surpass 2000

Covid-19 related deaths recorded in Nigeria has surpassed the 2,000 mark, hitting a total of 2,001 deaths as of Thursday, 11th March 2021.

This is according to the daily Covid-19 report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

On the 11th of March 2021, 287 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria taking the total tally to date, to 159,933 confirmed cases and 2,001 related covid related deaths.

This puts Nigeria’s covid mortality rate at 12.51 per 1000 cases, indicating that 13 people died for every 1000 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country.

After 379 days, when the covid-19 pandemic broke in the country, Nigeria has carried out a total of 1.6 million tests and discharged 142,404 patients and have 15,528 patients still in admission.

Key highlights

Total confirmed cases – 159,933

Total deaths – 2,001 (12.51 per 1000)

Discharged patients – 142,404, indicating a recovery rate of 89%

Active cases – 15,528

States with the highest recorded fatalities include Lagos (422), Edo (185), Abuja (155), Oyo (115), and Kano State (109).

Covid-related deaths (Inception to date)

It is worth noting that the number of recorded cases of the disease in Nigeria had trickled down in recent weeks, suggesting that we might have scaled out of the second wave of the pandemic.

Specifically, Nigeria has recorded a total of 4,245 cases of the disease and 94 deaths in March 2021, as against 24,039 cases and 309 deaths recorded in the previous month, (42,296 cases, 296 deaths in January 2021).

Why this matters

Hitting 2,001 deaths after 379 days of the outbreak and considering the huge population of the country, is a fairly acceptable record compared to other African countries such as South Africa (51,110), Egypt (11,169), Morrocco (8,712) amongst others.

However, many could have also died of the disease without properly identifying the causes, due to our limited amount of tests carried out and lack of adequate vital statistics in most rural areas of the country