Business
Marginal oilfield: DPR sends third letter, requests for signature bonus from winners
The DPR has distributed letters to companies shortlisted as bid winners of marginal fields on offer in the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria has distributed the third letter in the series of correspondences it has been sending to, apparently, the 161 companies shortlisted as bid winners of the 57 marginal fields on offer in the country’s second marginal field bid round.
According to Africa Oil and Gas report, the third letter which was emailed on March 2, 2021, specifies the percentage awarded to the recipient and the signature bonus expected of it by the government. The Federal Government expects the signature bonus to be paid within 45 days, and it could be paid in either the local currency Naira or in US Dollars.
It is also reported that the total signature bonus per field ranges from $5Million to $20Million, with the signature bonus demanded from each company depending on the percentage interest in the field offered to the company as no single field is assigned to a single firm. For instance, if the entire signature bonus charged to Field A is $5Million, a company assigned 20% equity in that field is asked to pay a signature bonus of $1Million.
Names of successful bid winners remain largely unknown, as the authorities are yet to make the list public. This latest correspondence to awardees still doesn’t specify who your partners are and doesn’t tell who operates the field, but the partners on each field are expected to jointly create a Special Purpose Vehicle to operate the asset.
The lack of knowledge of who your partners are raises the risk involved in the funding of the signature bonus. So does the instruction to awardees attached to every field to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to act as operator.
The likely bid winners
The report suggests that winners of this round include at least 3 marginal field operating companies, at least 3 companies, run by members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the umbrella association of oilfield engineering contractors.
Other companies that have reportedly received letters include those promoted by the retired technical staff of some of the oil majors operating in Nigeria, although there has been a lot of talk about underhand dealings in Abuja with names of companies who did not take part in the bidding process awarded oilfields.
The first of the three letters emailed to “winners” indicated that the addressee was qualified for a certain field. The second letter then merely asked the awardee to specify which currency they want to pay the signature bonus in. This third letter, then, which specifies the percentage that the awardee has on the field and requests for payment of signature bonus by a certain date, is the first firm commitment the authorities are making to an awardee.
But questions around who other partners are and who to operate the field indicate that there will either be the fourth letter, or the DPR will publish a list on which the fields, the awardees to each field, the signature bonus and the operator will be. It’s quite exhausting.
What you should know
- Marginal fields are known oil or gas discoveries on an International Oil Company (IOC)-owned block, where there has been no activity in at least the last 10 years. With the agreement of the IOC, the DPR carves out a piece of land surrounding the discovery and this becomes a Marginal field.
- The bid round which began on June 1, 2020, is coming about 18 years after the last similar exercise in 2003 and is open to indigenous oil & gas companies and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.
- The 2003/2004 Marginal field bid round was a high-water mark in the annals of licencing rounds in Nigeria in which 120 companies were shortlisted from a bidders’ list of less than 200 companies that applied for 24 fields, with their names all published.
Business
Equity Group secures $100 million facility with European Development Banks in supports of MSMEs
The $100 million loan facility with the leading European Development Banks will help to enhance Equity Group Holdings’ support towards MSMEs.
Equity Group Holdings Plc, a Pan-African financial services holding company listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange has secured a $100 million loan facility with Germany’s DEG, the UK’s CDC Group, and the Netherlands FMO to enhance its support towards MSMEs.
The lending facility was secured out of the Group’s commitment to providing support to MSMEs, in order to facilitate their survival and recovery during the pandemic and after the COVID-19 crisis.
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a health crisis that has grown to become an economic and humanitarian crisis, Equity launched an offensive and defensive approach to support customers, and also innovate MSMEs with key focus to leverage the opportunities presented.
The Group has also provided loan repayment accommodation and rescheduling for up to 45% of the customers whose cashflows were deemed likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they are saying
Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc while making the announcement stated that, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic started as a health crisis, which quickly became an economic and humanitarian crisis that has seen almost 40% of Kenyan small business owners affected by the great economic slowdown.”
Mwangi explained that Equity Group will continue to sustain lives and livelihoods and facilitate the recovery of businesses as the economy begins to reopen. He noted that with the long-term partnership with DEG, FMO and CDC, efforts will be made to support MSMEs to stimulate economic recovery and hence support lives and livelihoods through market optimization.
Christiane Laibach, CEO of the DEG Management Board in her statement the revealed that these facilities strengthen Equity’s position to further enhance the strength of MSMEs who are key actors in the value chains and ecosystems in the economy.
She added that the survival and growth of the MSMEs will continue to protect jobs, create more jobs and support lives and livelihoods in society.
The Head of Office & Coverage Director, CDC, Kenya, Seema Dhanani noted that the partnership with DEG and FMO will help to provide much-needed capital to support entrepreneurs and SMEs in Kenya, as Equity is a natural partner for the DFI community with its mission to change people’s livelihoods through empowering entrepreneurs.
What you should know
- This is the third tranche for Equity Group after securing a $50 million loan facility with IFC in September and a $100 million facility from Proparco in October to fortify credit flows and liquidity to MSMEs.
- In its third-quarter 2020 results, the Group reported a 30% growth in its loan book to support customers who saw opportunities for green shoots and diversifications in the COVID-19 environment.
- Most of the new opportunities funded are in the manufacturing of PPE, logistics, online businesses, agro-processing, fast-moving consumer goods and agriculture value chains.
Business
FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
The FG has flagged off a rail line project which is expected to connect no less than 14 States.
The Federal Government has kickstarted a $3 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Railway line that links major cities across the country.
The rail line is expected to move from Bonny Ports to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and when completed would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail.
The project which marks the latest step in an ambitious plan to create a nationwide rail network intended to help accelerate Nigeria’s economic diversification plan away from crude oil, will involve the revamping of a dilapidated 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) line that starts from the southeastern oil hub of Port Harcourt and terminates at the northeastern city of Maiduguri.
President Muhammadu Buhari at the virtual flag-off of the project said, ‘’The contract has the objective of resuscitating the once vibrant railway transportation in the eastern corridor of the country.’’
The project which will see the South Eastern states connected to the rail line will be executed by the Nigerian subsidiary of state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.(CCECC) as the main contractor.
The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, at the ceremony said that the Federal Government is expected to provide about 15% of the $3 billion costs of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line while the outstanding balance will be coming from a syndicate of Chinese financiers.
What you should know
- The flag-off of this ambitious project by the Federal Government would come as a huge relief to agitators from that region who complained about being left behind in the current administration’s railway modernization projects as rail projects are going on in other regions and none had taken off in the region.
- Nigeria has previously completed the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lagos-Ibadan rail line with work on a $1.8 billion line that will link the northern trading hub of Kano to the town of Maradi in neighbouring Niger commencing last month.
The #PortHarcourtMaiduguriRailLine when completed, would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail. pic.twitter.com/ncmG8U688C
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) March 9, 2021
