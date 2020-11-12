NNPC, First E&P, commences oil production from Oil Mining Leases

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company has commenced oil production from Anyala Field located in Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 83/85.

This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Anyala Field, which was discovered 42 years ago, is a shallow water asset.

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said: “NNPC is committed to monetizing 🇳🇬’s abundant oil/gas resources from all our assets. It’s in our informed interest to deliver gas projects in view of the resilience gas has shown in the market since COVID-19 outbreak & the value it delivered.”

He also noted that NNPC Group will continue to work with partners to deliver low-cost barrels in spite of the current market dynamics occasioned by the COVID19 pandemic.

“We remain ever committed to delivering value to the 200 millon Nigerians, who are our critical shareholders,” he added.

What you should know

The NNPC group FirstEandP JV also operates the Madu Field, which is located in OML 85. It is expected to come on stream in 2021.

What it means

This remarkable milestone is expected to lead to expected peak production of 60,000bbl.

The milestone marked the introduction of hydrocarbon into the Abigail-Joseph Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) Vessel which was safely achieved at 15:00hrs on 21st October 2020.

