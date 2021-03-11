Secret Bay offers low-risk, high-reward investment opportunity as Dominica remains one of the top COVID-19 recovery countries 

The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica’s crown jewel development and only six-star, award-winning, all-villa resort, has generated immense interest as astute investors seek low-risk and high-reward opportunities. During these uncertain times, The Residences provides resounding stability, offering a ready product that has steady guest occupancy, individually built new villas and investment in one of the top COVID-19 recovery countries in the world.

“During a time that feels unpredictable, investing in The Residences offers security and stability,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “Despite the challenging landscape, we’re continuing to see strong demand for an offering like The Residences, which provides investors with a government-approved, ready product in a project that has a strong track record.”

In a recent webinar about Dominica’s CBI Programme, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, emphasized “…that investing in Secret Bay, you can be assured of your investment. You can be assured of a return on your investment. It is a project that cannot be compared to any other in the Caribbean.”

Prime Minister Skerrit, who personally invited Secret Bay to join its CBI Programme, went on to say, “When investing in Secret Bay, you’re putting your investment into the hands of a gentleman, Gregor Nassief, who has the highest level of integrity and the project itself is a sustainable project and you can be assured of a proper investment with the project. My stamp of recommendation is you could sign a deal with Secret Bay with your eyes closed. Having an existing hotel, [Nassief] started it on his own, with his own money.”

The Residences Phase 1, which garnered buyers from North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia especially, has just a few shares remaining and sales for Phase 2 are underway. With four new villas completed in November 2020, investors are investing in an already built and operating product that is consistently accommodating guests and generating rental income. The four Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas comprise 1,686-1,836 square feet of indoor-outdoor space and a 250-400 square-foot pool deck, each outfitted with a gourmet kitchen, private plunge pool, hammocks and day beds positioned to make the most of the views, and every modern amenity imaginable. The tropical-modern architectural masterpieces are sustainably built with Guyanese Greenheart hardwood and feature indoor furniture hand-crafted from Dominican Red Cedar by local artisans. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, they are the newest phase of owner Gregor Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.

Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited, discusses the new villas

The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. Dominica’s CBI Programme distinguishes itself as leader amongst Citizenship by Investment programmes earning the title of the “World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship” for the fourth consecutive year by Professional Wealth Management magazine — a publication from the respected Financial Times.

The Residences were recently spotlighted on Robb Report, one of the world’s prememint luxury lifestyle publications. Secret Bay has also received significant press: the awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, and has been consistently recognised for its exceptional design, service and experience by such global travel and lifestyle publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.

Secret Bay continues to welcome guests and has implemented a StayWell Program — a series of holistic wellness, health and safety protocols that go beyond WHO, PAHO, CDC and local health authorities’ mandates and guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Dominica launched a “Safe in Nature” campaign, which provides a “managed experience” within a so-called “tourism bubble” comprising accommodation, transport, attractions, spas, restaurants and water-based activities that have all been certified for safety by the government.

Later this year, Secret Bay will unveil additional villas and new amenities, including a saltwater infinity pool, beachfront bar and restaurant, and welcome center.



Dominica is recognized as among the top 15 COVID-19 recovering countries in the world, achieved by maintaining low confirmed case numbers and zero deaths.

To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].