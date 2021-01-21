Business
Malabu Oil Scandal: Prosecutors demand JPMorgan documents
U.S bank, JPMorgan has been ordered by a court to present documents of a transaction regarding the $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale.
Prosecutors at the Milan Court holding a trial for the $1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale have demanded that U.S bank JPMorgan present documents of a transaction as part of the corruption case regarding the sale of the oilfield.
This was revealed in a report by Reuters, as the court case over the sale of the oil field continues. Prosecutors claim that nearly $1.1 billion was stolen by Nigerian politicians and middlemen, with former oil minister, Dan Etete, keeping half.
Prosecutors demanded that the Milan court accept emails sent by UK authorities, coming from a separate case launched by the Nigerian government against the bank for its role in the controversial deal.
The emails include a transaction between Nigerian Attorney General Mohammed Adoke Bello and JPMorgan using the address of a company owned by another Nigerian named Aliyu Abubakar. Prosecutors allege that he paid $500 million in cash as part of a bribe.
Both men have also been charged for corruption relating to the deal, with both pleading not guilty.
The second email includes two JPMorgan executives expressing views on whether to transfer $1.1 billion to accounts related to Nigerian banks. The Milan prosecutors said the emails were valid, stating that a Swiss and Lebanese bank had also expressed doubts over the transaction.
The Milan court said it would make a decision over the emails on the 3rd of February. The verdict of the court case is expected to be announced in March 2020.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Dan Etete, former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, said that the $1.3 billion sales of Malabu oil field to Shell and Eni in 2021 was legally perfect, with zero traces of corruption in the deal.
- Royal Dutch Shell announced that it would write down its investment in the controversial Malabu OPL 245 offshore field in Nigeria.
- Malcolm Brinded, an ex-Upstream Chief of Shell Petroleum, told international prosecutors that the sum of $1.3 billion paid by Shell and Eni in 2011 to acquire OPL 245 offshore field was lawful, and he had no reason to think it was illegal.
- A lawsuit filed by the Nigerian government against US bank JPMorgan Chase, claiming over $1.7 billion for its role in a disputed 2011 Malabu oil deal, will proceed to trial. The six-week trial in London is expected to commence on the first available date after November 1 2021, meaning that proceedings may not begin until 2022.
Telecom operators say 21 million subscribers are still without NINs
21 million telephone subscribers are still without NIN, telecommunication operators have revealed.
Telecommunication operators have revealed that about 21 million telephone subscribers are without National Identification Number (NIN) as the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with valid NIN fast approaches.
This is as the telcos also pointed out that about 143 million SIMs are now identifiable to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for registration with their respective NINs.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, while speaking on behalf of the telecom operators.
What the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators is saying
In his reaction to the Federal Government’s disclosure that 47.8 million NINs have so far been collected by telecom operators, Adebayo said, “We collected 47.8 million NINs at an average of three to four SIM cards per person or enrollee.
“So, on a further average we have about 3.5 SIMs per person and when multiplied by 47.8 million, that is about 167 million. Now if we take a lower rate, say an average of three SIM cards per person, it is about 143 million SIM cards.”
“Therefore what this means is that about 143 million SIM cards now have their NINs identifiable to the NIMC. This is what the numbers look like right now.”
Responding to an enquiry on the number of subscribers without NINs, Adebayo stated that the figure was around 21 million.
He said, “If we take this number (143 million SIM cards) and compare it with the 207 million subscriber records that we have, then the numbers are not looking bad.
“Because you will be looking at about 63 or 64 million SIM cards that do not have NINs. And at an average of about three SIMs per person, it then means that we have about 20 to 21 million people without NINs yet.”
Adebayo said the telecom operators hoped that more subscribers would be able to get their NINs, submit the identity numbers to mobile operators and have them forwarded to NIMC before the February 9, 2021 deadline.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on directed telecom operators to block any subscriber that does not have his or her SIM registered with a valid NIN.
- However, a 3-week extension was given to subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021, and 6-week extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, following public outcry against the short timeframe.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had announced on Tuesday that so far a total of 47.8 million NINs had been collected by the mobile operators.
N-Power: FG and CBN launch job exit strategies for beneficiaries
Former N-Power beneficiaries will now be able to access permanent job opportunities or business prospects in line with the N-power exit strategy.
The Federal Government has announced that former beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme can now access job opportunities created for members of the scheme, starting with an agent network in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
This was revealed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, at the 4th annual review of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP). The beneficiaries that are eligible are Batches A and B of the N-Power scheme.
The N-Power job plan will see 200,000 beneficiaries employed as operators of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) scheme operated by CBN.
”Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power Batch A and B through the creation of the NEXIT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities,” Farouq said.
30,000 other beneficiaries would be employed through a Mass Agric Programme, which is a part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
The Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) is a programme that aims to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Deposit Money Banks, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems, Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Licensed Mobile Money Operators, and Shared Agents.
What you should know: Recall that Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development announced the launch of a portal enabling exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for CBN empowerment options.
FEC approves 65 years retirement age for teachers, okays special allowances
The FEC has approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers across the country.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers across the country from 60 to 65 years or 40 years in service as against 35 in the new Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021.
The bill seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the Buhari administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the first Council meeting of the year, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
The minister said that some of the highlights of the Harmonized Retirement Age bill which has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances, science teachers’ allowance and other measures to boost the performance of the teachers and attract the best brains.
What the Minister for Education is saying
Adamu said the government decided to increase the years as a reward for teachers’ dedication to duty and also to attract more people to the profession.
He said:
- “This memo that was approved for the Ministry of Education is a giant step towards what we set out to do last year, with the approval of some special packages for teachers by the President.
- “So, at the meeting today, Council approved that a bill which will be called harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020 be sent to the National Assembly for enactment into law so that all the promises made by the president and all the approvals he had given to me will now begin to be put into effect because this is the legal backing that is required for it.
- “The essence of the bill actually is to give legal backing for the approval of a new retirement age of 65 for teachers and then the service period being extended to 40 years.
- “The intention is to attract the best brains to the teaching profession and for that, the president approved the reintroduction of bursary awards, improving teacher quality, funding teaching practice from TETFUND, the enhanced entry point for teachers.’’
What this means
- When passed and signed into law, the implementation of the Harmonized Retirement Age for teachers means the retirement age of teachers has been extended to 65 years as against the existing 60 years or 40 years of service as against 35 years that currently apply, whichever of the 2 that comes earlier.
- The bill will help to motivate the teachers across the country and attract the best brains in the profession which had been bedevilled with poor condition of service for the teachers and poor funding.