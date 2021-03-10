Business
DPR seals 86 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
The DPR said it shut down 86 LPG plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has announced that it shutdown 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally.
This is coming at a time when there have been reported cases of explosions at gas stations in the state with several fatalities and destruction of properties.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the head of Public Affairs of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Lagos.
Osu in his statement said LPG (cooking gas) plants were shut down for non-compliance with international safety standards.
The DPR official said that the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the regulatory agency.
While pointing out that some of the sealed plants were operating under high tension electrical installations and other unapproved locations, Osu noted that the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in Lagos State.
Osu said the DPR would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.
What you should know
- Following the incessant gas explosions, the DPR and even the Lagos State Government have been on a clampdown of gas stations that have been operating illegally or without approval.
- The Lagos State Government as part of the measure announced a ban on the location of gas plants in residential areas.
- In December 2020, the DPR announced the rollout of guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.
AfDB named World’s Best Multilateral Financial Institution 2021
Sequel to a run of impressive and transformative journey, AfDB has been named 2021 World Best Multilateral Financial Institution by Global Finance.
Global Finance, a reputable US Magazine that focuses on financial markets and investment banking, has named the African Development Bank as the “Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world for 2021”.
This is according to a disclosure made available on AfDB website, signed by Amba Mpoke-Bigg on behalf of the Communications and External Relations Department.
According to the notice, the award demonstrates global recognition for the path-breaking efforts undertaken by the Bank, as it continues to transform itself into a solutions bank for Africa, through a combination of its operations, knowledge services and investment positioning. It is an affirmation that the operational strategy deployed by the current president of the Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has been successful.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, the president of AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina said:
‘’ I am delighted at Global Finance’s recognition of the African Development Bank as the best multilateral financial institution in the world in 2021. I am proud that for first time since its establishment in 1964, the African Development Bank has risen to a position as a foremost globally-respected financial institution.
“The extraordinary support of our shareholders and the strong corporate governance of the Bank’s board of directors have served us well. We will continue to leverage our resources to better serve our clients. We are constantly innovating, developing and deploying financial, investment and knowledge products to meet the rapidly changing needs of African countries and the private sector.”
Recall that in 2020, the Bank received encomiums world-wide over its pioneering role in the global social bond market and for its front line role in meeting regional needs amid a turbulent African economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- In March 2020, the AfDB won the Environmental Finance award for its successful one billion Norwegian Krone social bond issued in 2019.
- Nairametrics in August 2020 reported the unanimous re-election of Akinwumi Adesina for a second term of five years.
- In October 2020, the African Development Bank was awarded as the best issuer for its $3 billion dollar-denominated Fight Covid-19 social bond, issued on 27 March 2020.
- The Bank’s Fight Covid-19 Social bond was the largest ever US dollar-denominated bond in world history, floated on the Luxembourg stock exchange, and listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Platform.
- In February 2021, the rating agency S&P Global affirmed the African Development Bank’s “AAA/A-1+” foreign currency issuer credit rating with a stable outlook.
UK to return £4.2million seized from Ibori to Nigeria
Nigeria and UK have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the MoU earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
The United Kingdom is expected to return about £4.2million seized from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates to Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and the government of the UK, according to Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media.
He said, “I wish to remark that today’s ceremony and the recoveries attached thereto has again underscored the fact that international cooperation and mutual trust can yield great benefits for the citizenry in developing countries who are the direct victims of acts of corruption.
“Hence, the governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have concluded negotiations for the return of £4.2m to Nigeria pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding earlier executed by the two governments in 2016.
“It is to be recalled that the Nigerian government had all along provided the required mutual assistance and backup to the British authorities while the prosecution of James Ibori lasted in London and today, we are rightfully taking benefit of that cooperation.”
The Minister of Justice is optimistic that both the Nigerian and British governments will remain committed to combating corruption and illicit financial flows and ensuring that looters do not find comfort or save haven their respective territories.
What you should know
With the existing framework in the management of previous recoveries, the Federal Executive Council had directed that the instant repatriated funds should be deployed towards the completion of the following legacy projects: the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja – Kano expressway and the Lagos – Ibadan expressway under the coordination of the Nigeria Social Investment Authority to ensure the integrity of the process.
