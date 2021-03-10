Columnists
How SMEs can scale up under the AfCFTA
SMEs can to take advantage of the incentives provided under the new Finance Act to scale up under the AfCFTA.
Independent of the AfCFTA, the Federal Government of Nigeria has in recent times embarked on some far-reaching reforms aimed at enhancing ease of doing business both for the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (“SMEs”) and across other strata of business in Nigeria. Some of these reforms can be seen in the areas of policies, laws, business formation and registration, post-incorporation filings and taxation. Two of the legislative instruments which are critical to these reforms deserve some mention here:
Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA, 2020)
The signing of CAMA, 2020 into law by President Muhammad Buhari on 7th August 2020 came as a very cheering news to the SMEs community. Some of the provisions which impact directly on SMEs include but not limited to the following (i) a single member/shareholder for a private company (ii) minimum share capital in place of authorized share capital. This allows promoters of business to pay for only shares that are needed at the point of incorporation; (iii) exemption of SMEs, small companies or companies with single shareholders from the requirement of appointing Auditors to audit their financial records (iv) filing, share transfer and meetings can be done electronically by private companies (v) Statement of compliance which was hitherto signed by legal practitioners can now be signed by the business owner or his agent (vi) introduction of Limited Partnerships and Limited Liability Partnership thereby providing options for promoters who may want to incorporate partnership instead of limited liability companies (vii) Appointment of company secretary now optional for private companies (viii) AGMs and other company meetings can now be held virtually, amongst other reforms.
READ: How new CAMA 2020 will enhance SMEs’ ease of doing business
Finance Act, 2020
Complementing the reforms under the CAMA 2020 is the Finance Act. Enacted first in 2019, the Act was further expanded and re-enacted to among other things address the negative impacts of COVID 19 on small businesses and this led to the new Finance Act, 2020. The new Finance Act was signed into law on 31 December 2020 and took effect from 1st January 2021. It introduced over 80 amendments to 14 different laws such as the Personal Income Tax Act, Companies Income Tax Act, Capital Gains Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Customs & Excise Tariff Act, Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund Act, Fiscal Responsibility Act, Public Procurement Act, CAMA, Nigerian Export Processing Zone Act and Oil and Gas Export Processing Free Zone Act. SMEs are expected to take advantage of the incentives provided under the new Act. SMEs with a turnover of less than N25 Million are exempted from Companies Income Tax and TET tax amongst other incentives. SMEs engaged in primary agricultural production are qualified for pioneer status for an initial period of four years and an additional two years.
READ: Finance Act 2020: FG can borrow from unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances
MSME Survival Fund
In a bid to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched the N75 Billion Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The Fund which was touted as part of the economic sustainability Plan of the Federal government is meant to support small businesses to meet basic operational needs and provide funding in order to boost the production capacity of MSMEs in Nigeria.
The AfCFTA
The aforementioned reforms and policy interventions provide the needed environment for small businesses in Nigeria and the coming of the AfCFTA could not have been at a better time. The critical question remains, how SMEs can leverage the opportunities provided under the AfCFTA to scale up their operations. SMEs are often considered the economic backbones particularly in developing countries as they account as major contributors to the GDP and in the area of job creation. Nigeria has a vibrant SME ecosystem. Out of the 95 Million SMEs in Africa, over 45 Million of them are in Nigeria. Thus, on the continent Nigeria plays a huge role, accounting for close to 50% of SMEs. In terms of economic impact, SMEs contribute 48% of national GDP in Nigeria, make up the 96% of businesses and contribute 84% of employment. Despite the contribution to the economy, SMEs in Nigeria in particular, have continued to grapple with the challenges of high cost of capital and lack of access to funding as well the inability to compete globally. Due to the largely informal nature of SMEs in Nigeria, obtaining data for the purpose of planning has also been difficult. On this, the role of Small & Media Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in amongst other things, formalization of SMEs in Nigeria should be encouraged.
READ: FHC faults FIRS using banks as collection agents unduly
One of the objectives of AfCFTA is providing free movement of goods and services on the continent and it is expected that the new trade bloc will afford SMEs the opportunities to scale up and lead to value chain aggregation across Africa. In addition to the limitations identified above, poor infrastructure, multiplicity of regulations and taxes and lack of skills in international trade equally militate against the growth of SMEs. To make matters worse, most SMEs often fail to appreciate the role of professional advisors such as lawyers in the formative stage of their business. The role of trusted professional advisors in navigating the regulatory bottlenecks should not be a trade-off for cost-saving measures as the value of these technical and professional services to SMEs cannot be over-emphasized.
READ: 5 Things to know about account opening for your SME business
To increase global competitiveness of the SMEs, harmonization of business rules and regulations across Africa is required. Governments in the member States should invest heavily not only in physical infrastructures but in digital technology as most SMEs particularly those in service sector rely on internet and digital platforms to drive their operations. For instance, the expected gains under the CAMA, 2020 have not been fully actualized as recent experience has shown that SMEs still face challenges accessing and using the Corporate Affairs Commission’s online platform because of slow and poor services. Related to this is the need for patient capital to encourage start-ups in order to drive innovations amongst the teaming youths.
Lastly, given that the dispute settlement mechanism under the AfCFTA provides no remedy for private sector players, the various Arbitration and Mediation centres across Africa should design a small scale and cost-effective dispute settlement mechanism that will cater to the needs of the SMEs as disputes are bound to arise in the course of business interactions.
Columnists
CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme; A subtle devaluation?
Many analysts worry that taxpayers funds will be going to reward forex earners and many others see the policy as a subtle devaluation.
A recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), and the General Public, states that all recipients of diaspora remittances through approved IMTOs and commercial banks shall receive N5 for every USD1 received as remittance inflow.
According to the Apex bank, this scheme is to encourage the inflow of diaspora remittances and will take effect from 08 March 2021 and ends on 08 May 2021 (two months). This policy direction alludes to the continued efforts of the bank to increase remittance inflows into the country through official sources.
READ: CBN explains why it introduced cash for dollar scheme
Several actions have been taken by the Apex bank to increase its foreign earnings and improve liquidity across the FX windows. On 30 November 2020, the CBN directed all IMTOs to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (US Dollars) as against the erstwhile Naira payment aimed at reducing pressure on the FX parallel market. Noticeably, the exchange rate at the parallel market improved slightly following this directive as the US dollar exchanged for N465/US$ as of 28 December compared with N500/US$ on 30 November 2020.
Based on World Bank data, the country’s total direct remittance inflows have averaged $US21bn in the past 9 years. This clearly reflects the high level of migration within this period linked to a number of reasons. Based on these numbers, the CBN will be paying forex earners c.N17.5bn as incentives for the two months that the policy will be in effect. Many analysts worry that taxpayers funds will be going to reward forex earners and many others see the policy as a subtle devaluation.
READ: CBN ‘Naira 4 Dollar Scheme’ will engender Naira stability – ABCON
Pressure persists in the FX market, as Naira depreciated by 1.09% on Friday to close at NGN411.00/USD at the I&E window but closed flat at NGN480.00/USD at the parallel market. Naira will remain pressured, as the spread between the spot rate and 1-year NDF contract suggests a possible devaluation. The external reserves at US$34.9bn was down 3.3% month-on-month as of 03 March 2021.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange
Columnists
Currency deregulation and finding the true value of the Naira
Why does a government borrowing heavily choose to subsidize the dollar?
A colleague said to me, “it’s uncanny how your Central Bank’s policy on Foreign Exchange is similar to that of Zimbabwe of 2008”.
I had to go check what Zimbabwe did and where it led them to. Zimbabwe. after a bout of hyperinflation, abandoned its currency. Nigeria’s current arrangement may get us there.
It is a good time to own a BDC. BDC licenses can cost as much as N15m now. The same license cost about N3m some years ago. Why has it gone up? A BDC can generate a weekly return of N1.3-1.4m just on a $50k bid. Most people can live on that. With a spread of N65 on a dollar: official at 410 and parallel at 475, why do you have to sweat?
So what is the impact of this? A long run destruction of the economy, a higher subsidy than calculated on petrol and a significant market distortion. A distortion that profits less than 1% of the population and sending a higher number into poverty.
READ: FG rejects IMF’s advice to devalue the naira
With, until recently, accretion to reserves impaired by low crude prices and low volumes, there is a rapid depletion of the country’s reserves. Why does a government borrowing heavily choose to subsidize the dollar?
The answer is corruption. Corruption played out supported by perceptions of what could happen to the middle class if the Naira were allowed to float. Nigerians tend to politicize the exchange rates. It’s for them a sign of economic management. Governments in power have that awareness. It’s part of the play in sustaining corruption.
The future is bleak. The external reserves shed over a $1billion in the last few weeks. Nigeria is consuming the present and the future. There is really nothing to show for the years of interventions. With the ongoing challenges in security and rising poverty, the destination is going to be a crash.
It is time for market unification. It is time for Nigeria to move to find the true value of the Naira. It must stop the corruption in the markets.
Written by Demola Adigun
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020