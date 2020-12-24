5 Things to know about account opening for your SME business

One of the features we need to look for when trying to choose a bitcoin wallet is security. A secured bitcoin wallet gives traders and investors assurance to keep their funds in the wallet for as long as they want without a doubt in their minds.

A very important and useful tool any exchange can have is the crypto wallet. You can lose funds if you don’t have secured and reliable wallets. Whenever you begin to invest or trade cryptocurrencies, one of the most important activities is choosing a secured and trusted wallet. It is important to look into the exchanges with the most secured bitcoin wallet you can use in the short or long term. These exchanges have been serving traders and investors for a long time, and they have solid reputations and reviews on the internet.

Find out 7 ways to safely store your BTC in a Bitcoin wallet.

Remitano

Trading bitcoin in a secure way doesn’t have to be difficult if you have a trustworthy and secure exchange. Remitano has a zero case of hacks or bitcoin theft since it began operation. The bitcoin wallet and other crypto wallets on the platform are secure and hack-proof because of their unique security architecture and set up. Remitano user interface is very easy to use for professionals and newbies. If you want to trade with comfort and the confidence that your bitcoin is secure, Remitano exchange is your preferred exchange. One major selling point of Remitano is that they have both the web, the Android, and IOS version. It is easily one of the most reliable exchanges with a secured bitcoin wallet in the crypto-verse.

BitMex

Source: coincentral

If we look at the bitcoin wallet from the derivative exchange or the cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, it is right to say BitMex is one of the most popular. BitMex has its headquarters in Hong Kong, and they have been in existence since 2014. When BitMex started, the primary objective was to keep track of the bitcoin price. But over time, they grew into a bitcoin exchange company.

As of the time of writing this content, BitMex accounts for 20-30% of Bitcoin traded against USD. When BitMex started their operation, they invested heavily in good security measures. They use the cold storage and multi-signature method for every transaction that is carried out. The multi-signature wallet means that before you can carry out any transactions, several accounts need to sign. In other words, before any transaction can be carried out, two to three of the BitMex founders have to sign. They do this to ensure that they verify the blockchain.

Additionally, as regards withdrawal on BitMex bitcoin wallet, you can only withdraw once a day. This means you can’t count on BitMex for urgent fund needs because you won’t be able to access your funds more than once a day for withdrawal. You can also enable two-factor authentication on BitMex to make your account more secure. BitMex provides you the topmost level of security you need, and it is one of the most reliable wallets in the crypto-verse.

You might be worried and bothered about the one transaction per day limitation, but some people are cool with it because they believe it will prevent their accounts from being hacked.

BitFlyer

Bitflyer is also one of the most reliable ones. This exchange has its headquarters in Tokyo, and they have been serving Bitcoin users for six years. Verification of identity is the first step you need to take before using the exchange. The level of security and reliability is why the exchange is on the list. The cold wallet is the most used option on the exchange. Users are required to set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Kraken

Kraken is the number 1 Euro trading crypto exchange globally, and its headquarter is located in San Francisco. Kraken has been in existence since 2011, and they have a good track record of success. Several top investors and partners like blockchain capitals, money partners groups, digital currency groups, and hummingbird ventures, deal and transact with Kraken.

Kraken is not just limited to bitcoin only. It accepts other altcoins as well as the local fiat currency. The Kraken bitcoin wallet is an offline wallet because it is cold. Most of the cryptocurrency exchange funds that you’d be using will be stored in your cold wallet.

On the contrary, if you want to maintain high liquidity, you can store some hot wallet funds. The hot wallet is an online wallet. They are not as secure as the cold wallets because they are prone to attacks. Another major selling point of Kraken is that they carry out proof of reserve audit. The Kraken team does not carry out this audit. It is always done by an independent party to record and verify that every user fund is still in the Kraken wallet account.

Different exchanges have different focal points or selling points. Some other exchanges focus on security but lose accessibility and a good user interface. On the contrary, Kraken is easily accessible, and the security is still very reliable. There is also the opportunity to add two-factor authentication to make your bitcoin wallet more secure.

Coinbase

Like Remitano, the major selling point of Coinbase is that they have the web, Android, and IOS versions. On the Coinbase app, Coinbase is more like a custodian in charge of your coin, but on the Coinbase wallet app, they make people the custodian of their own coin.

Coinbase wallet used to be named Toshi. Coinbase was developed to help with Ethereum management, but over time things grew, and it started doing more. You can secure your coin in Coinbase, and you can also use private keys to ensure that you are in control of any transaction going on. One of the strong propositions of Coinbase is that you are in control of your private key and one of the major limitations is that Coinbase doesn’t support all cryptocurrencies.