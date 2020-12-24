Federal Executive Council approves N8.1 billion for roads rehabilitation in 10 states

The Federal Executive Council has approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, listed the states that will benefit as Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Minister revealed that the total sum of these contracts is N8,180,948,137.50 and that the council approved the request on behalf of FERRMA.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Fashola noted that:

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria. One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road and reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.

“Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state.

“General maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.

What you should Know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had earmarked a total sum of N190 billion for road construction and rehabilitation in Nigeria.

In addition, the Federal Government had also disclosed that it will spend about $321 million repatriated Abacha root on road construction.