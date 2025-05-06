The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has formally approved Nigeria’s full membership in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), marking a major milestone in the country’s international economic strategy.

The decision, finalized during the FEC meeting in Abuja on Monday, positions Nigeria as a non-regional member, expanding its access to global infrastructure financing.

Nigeria was initially invited to join AIIB in 2021 and has now completed the legal, administrative, and financial processes necessary for accession.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Financial Partnerships

During the meeting, Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, presented a memorandum confirming Nigeria’s membership, emphasizing its importance for infrastructure development and economic growth.

Speaking to journalists at the State House in Abuja, Edun emphasized that the AIIB—though headquartered in Asia, also welcomes non-regional members committed to sustainable infrastructure expansion.

“We’ve concluded that process now, and we are fully fledged members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is set up to promote infrastructure development and generally sustained economic growth in all its members,” Edun said.

As part of its initial commitment, Nigeria has subscribed to 50 shares valued at $100,000 per share, totaling $5 million. The membership is expected to unlock financing opportunities for key infrastructure projects and accelerate economic transformation across various sectors.

Global Economic Confidence in Nigeria’s Reforms

Edun also highlighted insights from the recent World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., where international financial institutions reaffirmed Nigeria’s macroeconomic reform efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He cited the IMF’s Article IV Consultation, which recognized the stability achieved through Nigeria’s financial restructuring despite external economic shocks such as reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S.

“It is the resilience that has been created by the macroeconomic reforms that stabilized the economy that has allowed us to cope with the recent introduction of reciprocal tariffs in America and the turbulence that has caused,” Edun stated.

What you should know

The global ratings agency Fitch recently upgraded Nigeria’s credit outlook from B- to B, with a positive economic forecast, further validating the administration’s pro-business agenda.

Edun reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s economic momentum, shifting beyond stability towards rapid, sustained, inclusive growth aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

With AIIB membership secured, Nigeria stands to benefit from expanded access to infrastructure funding, facilitating economic expansion, financial stability, and greater investor confidence in the years ahead.