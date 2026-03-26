Trade ministers from across the world are meeting in Cameroon on Thursday to begin critical discussions on reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), amid warnings that failure to reach an agreement could weaken the global trade body.

The WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 29, 2026, in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The high-level gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global trade, as rising geopolitical tensions, including the impact of the U.S.–Israeli conflict involving Iran, and increasing use of tariffs threaten the stability of the multilateral trading system.

With the WTO’s dispute settlement system paralysed for six years and divisions among major economies deepening, the conference is seen as a decisive opportunity to restore the organisation’s relevance.

What they are saying

Stakeholders warn that failure to achieve meaningful reform could accelerate fragmentation in global trade governance, with countries increasingly bypassing the WTO to set their own rules.

John Denton, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce, cautioned that escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions could trigger severe economic consequences.

“From a business perspective, this could yet become the worst industrial crisis in living memory,” he said, citing risks from energy price spikes and fertilizer shortages that could worsen food insecurity, particularly in Africa.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the difficulty of the negotiations, noting that divisions among member states remain wide.

Meanwhile, Swiss Ambassador Erwin Bollinger warned of the consequences of inaction.

“If we don’t achieve anything concrete, the WTO will lose its attractiveness and relevancy,” he said.

UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant also raised concerns about a potential breakdown of the system.

“My anxiety is if we ministers don’t get this week right, you might see a disorderly collapse of the WTO and some people writing a new rule book,” Bryant said.

More details

The conference will be chaired by Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, and will bring together ministers to address key issues shaping the future of global trade.

Proceedings will begin on March 26 with an opening session and ministerial breakout discussions on foundational WTO issues. On March 27, sessions will focus specifically on WTO reform, culminating in a plenary session.

The third day will include updates on dispute settlement reform, alongside discussions on fisheries subsidies, agriculture, development, and the increasingly contentious e-commerce moratorium. The final day will feature a high-level meeting of heads of delegation ahead of the closing session.

Talks are expected to be tense, particularly between the United States and India over the extension of a moratorium on customs duties for digital trade, with Washington pushing for a permanent deal while others seek temporary extensions.

What you should know

The World Trade Organization was established in 1995 to regulate international trade, ensure smooth trade flows, and provide a platform for resolving disputes between member countries.

Its core mandate includes negotiating trade agreements, monitoring national trade policies, and settling trade disputes through a rules-based system.

The current Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, assumed office in March 2021 as the first African and first woman to lead the organisation, with a mandate to reform and revitalise the WTO amid growing global economic challenges.