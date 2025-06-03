The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has endorsed a landmark 10-year National Urban Development Policy (NUDP) that introduces metropolitan planning commissions and embraces the innovative 15-minute city model to transform Nigeria’s rapidly expanding urban regions.

The disclosure was contained in a statement published Tuesday on the official website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which described the policy as a “landmark decision” aligned with the Federal Government’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation.

A central feature of the NUDP is urban governance reform.

As cities increasingly sprawl across multiple local government areas, the policy recommends establishing metropolitan commissions and regional planning bodies to oversee infrastructure, development, and service delivery across entire urban zones.

The policy incorporates the “15-minute city” concept, which promotes walkable, mixed-use neighbourhoods where residents can access essential services such as work, healthcare, education, and recreation within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. This approach aims to ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and improve overall urban livability.

“In a landmark decision that underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to sustainable urbanisation, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised National Urban Development Policy (NUDP). The Policy provides a transformative framework to guide urban planning, development, and governance across Nigeria, over the next decade,” the statement read in part.

It added, “A major focus of the policy is the strengthening of urban governance. It advocates for the creation of metropolitan commissions and regional planning bodies to manage Nigeria’s fast-growing urban regions and conurbations that cut across administrative boundaries.”

It further added, “The NUDP mainstreams climate resilience into urban planning. It promotes green infrastructure, nature-based solutions, renewable energy adoption, and spatial strategies like compact, walkable neighbourhoods—commonly known as the ’15-minute city’ model—to build cities that are not just liveable but also sustainable.”

The Ministry noted that with projections estimating that over 70% of Nigeria’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, a coherent and inclusive governance structure is urgently needed to guide future growth.

More insights

The statement noted that the new policy aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflects Nigeria’s commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the New Urban Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

It also emphasised inclusivity by prioritising women, youth, persons with disabilities, and informal sector workers.

Environmental resilience is a central focus of the policy, with recommendations for nature-based solutions, green infrastructure, and renewable energy to address increasing risks of flooding, drought, and other climate-related challenges in urban centres.

The statement further highlighted the integration of land use and transport systems, promotion of mixed-use neighbourhoods, and reforms in municipal finance to improve revenue generation and reduce overreliance on federal allocations.

To modernise urban management, the policy advocates for the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) mapping, and other digital tools to improve planning accuracy, land administration, and disaster preparedness.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will lead sensitisation and capacity-building efforts across federal, state, and local government levels to ensure effective implementation.