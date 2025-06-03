A 2025 ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) has identified Nigeria’s leading institutions in medicine and health sciences, evaluating them based on academic performance, research impact, employer reputation, and graduate success.

As Nigeria grapples with a severe shortage of healthcare professionals, studying medicine remains a strategic career choice, offering job security and global mobility.

A July 2024 report by Nairametrics cited data from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) revealing that out of over 130,000 registered doctors, only 58,000 renewed their licenses in 2023, a clear indication that many have either left the country or stopped practising.

In Lagos State alone, the shortage of medical doctors stands at approximately 30,000, leading to a doctor-to-patient ratio far below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended standard.

Nigerian-trained doctors remain highly sought after worldwide, with countries like the UK, the US, and Canada recognizing their qualifications. This makes a medical and health science degree not just a reliable career path within Nigeria but also a gateway to international opportunities.

Here are the top 10 universities to consider when looking to study medicine and health sciences in Nigeria

10. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) stands out for its innovative approach to medical education, particularly in medical technology and diagnostics.

With a student population of 33,331 and a student-to-staff ratio of 48.5, it ranked 1001+ on a global outlook.

In the 2024 report, the institution did not secure a spot in the top 10 rankings, whereas Nnamdi Azikiwe University ranked in tenth place at the time.

9. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS)

Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS), established in 1975 in Sokoto State, ranked 801-1000 globally. It is regarded for its focus on tropical medicine and public health.

With a student population of 23,491 and a student-to-staff ratio of 19.0. It has a female-male gender ratio of 27:73, with more male students.

UDUS did not make it to the top 10 ranking of the report in 2024, whereas the University of Port Harcourt ranked in ninth place same year.

8. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was founded in 1960 and is one of Nigeria’s oldest leading academic institutions for medical education.

UNN ranked within the 801–1000 range globally with 43,168 students and a low student-to-teacher ratio of 11.4. It is known for its strong research output and comprehensive health sciences training.

The institution maintained its position as the eighth-ranked university in Nigeria in 2024, with a female-to-male student ratio of 46:54.

7. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) was founded in 1975 in Ilorin, Kwara State. The institution has a global ranking of 801-1000 with a student population of 48,837 and a student-to-staff ratio of 36.3.

UNILORIN has a vast landmass of approximately 15,000 hectares, making it one of the largest in Nigeria.

In 2024, the institution ranked within the 801–1000 range globally and sixth in Nigeria, while Lagos State University was in seventh place.

UNILORIN provides a solid foundation for medical studies. It has no international students but boasts a female-to-male gender ratio of 48:52.

6. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is a respected institution ranked 801-1000 globally. OAU serves 36,929 students, maintaining a student-to-staff ratio of 29.3.

The institution ranked within the 601–800 bracket globally in 2024, with a third place in Nigeria at the time.

5. Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

Bayero University (BUK) in Kano is steadily gaining prominence in medical education. Ranked 801-1000 globally, BUK boasts a student population of 37,377 and a student-to-staff ratio of 22.3, ensuring quality medical training.

In 2024, Bayero University was ranked in the 801–1000 range globally and fourth in Nigeria.

4. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is ranked in the 601-800 range. The institution has a strong College of Medicine that has trained thousands of healthcare professionals. Its research quality (51.4) and teaching standards ensure students receive comprehensive medical training.

On a global scale, it ranked within the 801–1000 bracket in 2024 and fifth place in Nigeria.

With a student population of 44,140 and a student-to-staff ratio of 24.1, it has a balanced gender ratio of 50:50.

3. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), located in Zaria, Kaduna State, was established in 1962. The institution ranked 601-800 globally, offering exceptional training in medicine and health sciences.

With a student population of 49,531 and a student-to-staff ratio of 16.6, which is a good student-to-teacher ratio, learning is easier. The university’s research quality and international outlook make it an attractive option for those seeking a comprehensive education in the medical field.

The gender ratio at ABU is 37:63, with more male students enrolled.

2. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is a top contender for students seeking excellence in medical education. Ranked 401-500 globally, the institution has a student population of 40,197 and a student-to-staff ratio of 24.4.

In 2024, the University ranked alongside the University of Ibadan in the 401–500 bracket globally.

The university fosters industry relationships and practical experience in the medical field. The gender ratio stands at 50:50, contributing to a balanced and inclusive academic environment.

1. University of Ibadan (UI)

According to the report, UI Nigeria’s oldest university is the best medical school in the country in 2024, maintaining its top position among Nigerian universities in the 2025 medical rankings too.

On a global scale, it ranked within the 401–500 bracket in 2024 and 2025.

Known for its prestigious College of Medicine, UI offers world-class research opportunities and has a robust academic reputation in health sciences. With a student population of 37,598 and a student-to-staff ratio of 17.9, UI ensures an intimate and focused learning environment.

It has a strong global outlook with a female-to-male ratio of 51:49. As one of Nigeria’s oldest and most reputable medical schools, UI consistently produces highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Global outlook

Institutions from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other leading educational hubs continue to set the standard in medical and health sciences education.

According to the latest rankings. Harvard University, the University of Oxford, and Johns Hopkins University remain at the forefront, consistently recognized for their excellence in training world-class medical professionals.

The University of Oxford maintains its leadership in clinical and health education, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in medicine. Harvard University holds on to second place, leading globally in teaching medical and clinical subjects. The University of Cambridge and Imperial College London retain their positions in third and fourth place, respectively.

Top 10 global universities for medicine and health sciences

University of Oxford (Rank: 1)

Harvard University (Rank: 2)

University of Cambridge (Rank: 3)

Imperial College London (Rank: 4)

Johns Hopkins University (Rank: 5)

Stanford University (Rank: 6)

Yale University (Rank: 6 – tied with Stanford)

University College London (UCL) (Rank: 8)

University of Toronto (Rank: 9)

University of Pennsylvania (Rank: 10)