Lagos denies allegations of condoning planning violations in Osborne Ikoyi, Magodo
Lagos Government has addressed accusations of allowing physical planning infractions in selected areas of the State.
The Lagos State Government has denied the allegation that it is tacitly condoning the violation of its physical planning laws by some developers in Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 and Peace Valley Estate, Magodo.
This follows an accusation in a post that has gone viral on social media by one Yacoob Abiodun, who claimed to be an Urban Planner/Planning Advocate, accusing the state government of allowing physical planning infractions in these areas.
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, on Monday, March 1, 2021, refuting the insinuation.
Salako stressed that the claim by Yacoob Abiodun that residents of Osborne Foreshore Phase II and Peace Valley Zone, Magodo, were crying foul over the illegal activities of some developers is totally untrue and fabricated.
While expressing his displeasure at the twist of facts by the writer, the Physical Planning Commissioner said that it became necessary to correct the misinformation peddled in the social media report in order to disabuse the minds of Lagosians by setting the records straight.
Salako retorted that contrary to insinuations, the residents of Osborne Foreshore Phase II had influenced the increase in height of structures in the area from the original 4 or 5 to 10 floors, while Phase I still remained a maximum of five floors.
He explained that a review of the Approval Order for Osborne Foreshore was precipitated by the continuous agitation of the residents, as original allottees had brought about an increase in the height of buildings and density of the Estate while the government came in to ensure a proper review for the benefit of all concerned.
Dismissing the allegation of non-involvement in the review, he stated that the ongoing review process, which was borne out of several consultations and engagements with the residents’ association, was in line with the extant regulations guiding development planning in the State.
The Commissioner maintained that the review could not have been more inclusive, having met and discussed with residents of the Estate over 10 times before the Ministry encouraged the residents association to engage a consultant, explaining further that Messrs. MOA Planners prepared a revised plan along with the review sent by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.
Salako said, “It is, therefore, disheartening that despite repeated dialogue, the latest of which was held with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, three weeks ago, the best that the Osborne-Foreshore Residents Association Phase II (OSFRA) could do was to resort to social media to intimidate and embarrass the Lagos State Government.’’
He averred that the writer’s portrayal of the incident at the Peace Valley Zone, Magodo, was not less misleading than the entire writeup as it attempted to denigrate gallant officers of the Nigeria Police who were in the estate on lawful assignment, noting that the Police officers were not only professional and diligent but they acted with the utmost respect for the rule of law and engagement.
Dr. Salako, who was present at the scene, intervened alongside the former Prelate of the Methodist Church, Pa Sunday Ola Makinde to restore order and get the understanding of the Police on the arrest warrant, expressed his dismay at the erroneous social media report which exaggerated the incident and glorified some people who claimed to have thwarted the arrest of the Estate Chairman.
Noting that it had become apparent from the unwarranted social media outburst that some people were out to take advantage of the online platforms and information technology for personal ends, the Commissioner emphasised that no amount of pressure would compel the government to outsource its responsibility for Physical Planning to groups or individuals.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government through its Physical Planning and Urban Development Ministry, has been on strict enforcement drive of its physical planning laws by moving against developers of illegal and unapproved buildings.
- The state government at different times, have sealed off both commercial and residential properties in Lekki, Surulere, Ikoyi, Amuwo Odofin, Ogudu GRA, Ikeja and others and even gone as far as demolishing some of those illegal and unapproved structures.
Leveraging the strong demand for housing in Lagos
Developers can attract more tenants to their building by introducing additional facilities at a slightly higher rent.
The fast-growing young population of Nigeria has largely defined the country’s commercial capital. At 3,577 km2, Lagos has the smallest land area in Nigeria and is 21x smaller than Nigeria’s largest state; Niger.
Despite its size, the state houses the country’s largest population and arguably ranks 1st among Africa’s most populous cities. While this fast-growing young population might tell an exciting growth story, we can’t deny the socio-economic pressure it places on the state’s infrastructure and housing.
As you’ll expect, renting in Lagos can be quite difficult and expensive, particularly in areas with proximity to the city’s commercial centre; Victoria Island. Housing in these areas is gradually adapting to demand which is largely from people within the ages of 18-35. They typically demand for 1-bedroom or studio apartments and would not mind paying a premium for key additional services including quality facility management and proximity to work.
How can developers leverage this demand?
1. Serviced Apartments: Serviced apartments are gradually gaining a bit of traction in key areas in Lagos. They are typically smaller-sized apartments furnished with a bed frame, wardrobe, air conditioner and kitchen furniture. They also enjoy building facilities including security, inverters, standby generators, depending on the rental range and level of sophistication.
Developers can attract more tenants to their building by introducing additional facilities at a slightly higher rent. The shift to remote work has also strengthened the case for serviced apartments as tenants spend more time indoors and enjoy more of these facilities. Winning with serviced apartments would require quality facility management as prospective tenants have cited this as very pertinent in making their decision.
2. Shared Apartments: Multiple-room apartments can have each room rented to different tenants as it could be quite difficult finding one tenant to take up the whole space. These types of apartments could be the right fit for young people willing to explore, meet new people and split responsibilities. Muster and Fibre are two easier-living solutions that support apartment sharing. Landlords can list their properties on these platforms to secure interests from prospective tenants interested in sharing apartments.
3. Larger Formal Retail Developments: The growing urbanization in key areas in Lagos is driving opportunities for formal retail developments. In Yaba for instance, demand is currently satisfied through informal markets, small retail shops and a couple of supermarkets including Mallmart and SPAR. The closest to formal retail is E-Centre, completed in 2008 and home to Ozone Cinemas and a couple of other retail stores.
The urbanization, fast-growing population and presence of key educational institutions in Yaba present opportunities for more organized retail as seen in Surulere and Maryland with Adeniran Ogunsanya Mall and Maryland Mall. Establishing a formal retail centre could leverage this demand and help solidify Yaba’s presence in Lagos’s exciting story.
In 2050, Nigeria will be the 3rd largest country in the world after India and China and have the 2nd lowest median age among Africa’s largest economies. Going by current data, we expect a fairly large percentage of this population to reside in Lagos. This means Lagos will continue to be young and vibrant and we can trust this demographic composition to shape its housing requirements for more 1-bed apartments.
The crucial role of Digital Transformation in the future of the Real Estate industry
We are witnessing a transformative phase in the property industry globally.
No business can escape the digital transformation taking place across the globe, and the real estate sector is no exception. Real Estate companies are using modern technology to improve customer experiences, boost sales and increase operational efficiencies. Many organisations have been slow to keep up with adopting new tools and technologies to transform their business, however the pandemic has made everyone realise the importance of digital transformation is. We have seen companies quickly trying to pivot to get their businesses online and accessible to their clients. The lockdown also left potential homeowners to spend more time on digital platforms to search for a home.
Uber, Airbnb, and Netflix are just a few examples of how the pace of innovation has created a new competitive landscape. The benefits to digital transformation become clear when you look at the companies whose business models have been “disrupted” by technological advances. Our taxis, advertising companies and hotels had no idea that they would lose business to anyone other than their direct competitors.
Real estate is the largest asset class in the world – yet it is one of the last to adopt technology. Microsoft Excel has remained the most commonly used tool for data management, 30 years after its introduction! There has really been no incentive to leverage technology as traditional ways of doing things have done the job. We are witnessing a transformative phase in the property industry globally. The term PropTech which is a blend of the words property and technology is popularly used to describe this change. PropTech is to property what fintech is to the finance industry. If you are already using listing sites to search for a home, CRMs etc they are PropTech. However, there is a huge opportunity in this sector to address the current pain points with solutions to digitize workflows and provide better transparency for all stakeholders. Some of these opportunities include as follows:
- Demand for faster, more efficient and cost-effective construction has resulted in increased usage of innovative construction technologies e.g. 3D printing. This will dramatically reduce the time and cost attached to building construction.
- Blockchain technology can radically enhance financing and operations in real estate through tokenisation, smart contracts, and storage of land titles.
- REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are fractional real estate ownership mechanisms and an important tool for democratizing access to real estate investments.
- IoT and artificial intelligence will drive informed analytics, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance. This will lead to more smart buildings designed to deliver a personalised user experience.
- Drones and AR/VR technology are changing the buying experience, enabling companies to create high-quality viewing experiences for buyers.
- Co-working spaces are popular with start-ups and SMEs. They provide individuals and corporate users looking to share ownership, operations, equipment ideas and knowledge.
- Co-living is being driven by the young and millennial population and rising rental prices.Covid-19 has proved that working from home can be just a productive as working from the office, some businesses have also reported increased productivity. As a result of this we may see more live, work, play hubs;
Gary Keller is the Co-Founder of Keller Williams (KW) which is America’s largest real estate firm, he declared that it is, ‘no longer a real estate company…we are a technology company No. 1’. Maybe it is about time many real estate companies jump on the band wagon and adopt this mindset. We are entering into a golden age for real estate and technology and here are some ways in which Mixta Africa is taking an innovative approach to business:
- Mixta has realized the importance for us to innovate and evolve to stay relevant and to stay ahead in business. We have developed a strategy for adoption of technology and innovation in our service delivery. This strategy defines specific priority initiatives.
- A digitised application platform that allows customers to easily submit their application form and KYC for client onboarding. This has provided immediate access to clients’ information upon submission. There is no need to wait for an Agent to submit documents and KYC via email which has also led to improved turnaround times and processing of transactions.
- A platform used to automate the processing of sales agents’ commission. Typically, this is a manual intensive process that can take a few days to complete. The new commission platform will enable us to run the process at a click of a button in a matter of minutes.
- The synchronization of our internal IT systems to eliminate working in silos and a lack of connectedness. This includes the integration of our CRM with our accounting system.
If you don’t have a strategy, you will not be successful in implementing new changes by adding PropTech to your current business. If you are interested in implementing the technology process, you can start by assessing where you are now and where you want to be. If you want to make digital transformation a reality for your organization (and avoid disruption), you need to start by transforming your workforce.
Author: Ola Awodipe – Head of Operations, Mixta Nigeria
