Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: FG confirms failed Ibadan section, orders rebuild

The Federal Government has confirmed that the Ibadan axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which had been completed by Julius Berger, is failing very badly and has become very dangerous for vehicular movement.

The Federal Government has confirmed that the Ibadan axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which had been completed by Julius Berger, is failing very badly and has become very dangerous for vehicular movement.

This was made known by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, while briefing State House correspondents after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Umahi revealed that President Tinubu has instructed the Federal Ministry of Works to promptly initiate the due process for reconstructing the damaged section of that expressway using reinforced concrete pavement technology.

What he is saying

Umahi had earlier stated that the FEC also approved the concession of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in favour of Messrs Aspect Concession Limited under the modified switch approach.

The Minister said, ‘’FEC also approved the full business case for the operation and maintenance of Lagos – Ibadan in favour of Messrs Aspect Concession Limited under the modified switch challenge approach, including matching against comparable PPP highway corridor models and industry best practices.

‘’Let me also report that in this corridor, I reported to FEC about the deteriorating situation on the completed Lagos-Ibadan, especially on the section that was completed by Julius Berger. The Ibadan axis, the Ibadan-bound is failing very badly. If you go there, you will see it is rotting, it is folding, and it is very dangerous for vehicular movement.

‘’And so Mr President directed that we should use due process to procure that Lagos-Ibadan, to be done on concrete technology.’’

More insight

Umahi also announced that the first section of 118 km of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, costing N257 billion, has been completed, with the last section of 164 km to be completed by November.

He said, ‘’FEC was also notified that the first section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, 118 km, N257 billion, is being completed under this administration. Most section of the road was done with the first concrete pavements, and the last section, which is 164 km in reinforced concrete pavements, is ongoing now and will be completed in November.’’

He listed 23 road projects approved by the FEC across the states of Adamawa, Taraba, Ebonyi, Kwara, Cross River, Kogi, Lagos, Niger, Oyo, and Plateau, with a total cost of N2.078 trillion.

The minister also announced the 409 km dual-carriageway project in Niger State, undertaken by the Dangote Group using reinforced concrete under a tax credit scheme, with a total cost of ₦1.8325 trillion.

What you should know

In May 2025, the Federal Government initiated palliative repairs to failing expansion joints along key bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, revealed this during a press briefing following a crash involving an 18-seater commercial bus at Arepo bus stop the previous day.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident, which Kesha said resulted from a structural failure at one of the expansion joints, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Kesha identified the Kara, Arepo, and Magboro bridges as priority locations requiring immediate intervention. She noted that the expansion joints on these bridges have deteriorated significantly, with some already showing signs of failure.