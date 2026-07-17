Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway renamed after Tinubu, says Umahi

The Federal Government has renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the completion of Section One of the project.

The Federal Government has renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the completion of Section One of the project.

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during a media briefing on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Umahi said the decision was taken in recognition of President Tinubu’s long-standing vision for the 750-kilometre highway, adding that the project represents a major milestone in the Federal Government’s infrastructure development agenda.

What they are saying

Umahi said the decision to rename the highway was taken by the Federal Ministry of Works after consultations with the ministry’s leadership and staff.

“That (coastal) highway is named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway. By the powers conferred on me as Minister of Works, in consultation with my Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State, directors and staff of the ministry, we decided to name it after him because of his dream for it.”

“He had that dream about 27 years back as governor of Lagos State. It is one thing to dream and another thing to have the grace of God to actualise that dream. This is one man who dreams and has the grace and divine mandate to actualise that dream.”

Umahi added that the first section of the 750-kilometre highway, stretching from Victoria Island to Lekki, is a 47.47-kilometre six-lane carriageway with a 25-metre median reserved for a future railway line.

More insight

The minister also disclosed that President Tinubu had approved a 400-kilometre extension of the Fourth Legacy Highway as well as the reconstruction of sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Umahi said the extension increases the Fourth Legacy Highway from about 700 kilometres to 1,100 kilometres, extending the route from Akwanga in Nasarawa State through Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Biu to Maiduguri, with a further extension into Taraba State.

He also announced the approval for the dualisation of another 400 kilometres of the East-West Road and the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement technology.

According to the minister, President Tinubu also approved the completion of the abandoned Ibi Bridge in Taraba State and the construction of the 5.76-kilometre Lao Bridge.

Umahi said the projects are aimed at improving connectivity, stimulating economic activities and modernising critical transport infrastructure across the country.

He described the approvals as part of the administration’s commitment to delivering strategic infrastructure that will support economic growth and regional integration.

What you should know

Umahi had, in April 2024, announced that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would take eight years to complete.

The minister explained that the highway would be delivered in independent phases over the lifespan of President Tinubu’s two terms in office.

He stated that the first phase of the project, covering 47.7 kilometres from Ahmadu Bello Way to the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos State, is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

“We are looking at eight years, the life tenure of Mr President,” Umahi said while responding to questions about the project timeline.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of the Federal Government’s flagship infrastructure projects, designed to improve connectivity along Nigeria’s southern coastline while supporting trade, tourism and economic development.