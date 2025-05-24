The Federal Government is set to begin palliative repairs on failing expansion joints along key bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, during a press briefing on Saturday, following a crash involving an 18-seater commercial bus at Arepo bus stop the previous day.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident, which Kesha said resulted from a structural failure at one of the expansion joints, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Kesha identified the Kara, Arepo, and Magboro bridges as priority locations requiring immediate intervention. She noted that the expansion joints on these bridges have deteriorated significantly, with some already showing signs of failure.

She confirmed that a contractor currently operating along the expressway has been directed to begin palliative works this weekend as a short-term measure, pending official approval for full-scale rehabilitation.

The controller also drew attention to the impact of vandalism on public infrastructure, stating that it contributes significantly to the rapid deterioration of vital structures. “Some of these failures result from acts of vandalism,” she said, urging citizens to treat public facilities as shared property and to report acts of sabotage to law enforcement agencies.

Kesha expressed regret over the inconveniences and accidents caused by the deteriorating infrastructure, adding that the government is committed to ensuring safer roads. She appealed to the public for cooperation and support in protecting national assets.

“Damaging public property does not benefit any responsible citizen. Let us regard these facilities as our own property,” she stated.

What to know

In a related development, Nairametrics reported earlier that the highly anticipated Lotto Bridge Interchange on the same expressway will not open as scheduled, following a serious accident involving a low-bed articulated truck.

Kesha confirmed during a site inspection recently that the bridge was in its final stages, with only the connecting ramps left to be completed, when the truck, carrying an excavator, collided with the bridge in the early hours of Thursday.

The crash caused significant damage to five structural beams, two of which were deemed beyond repair. This has prompted the Federal Ministry of Works to order replacements and commence a fresh round of technical assessments to determine the full extent of the damage and the repair timeline.

“The impact has set us back by several months,” Kesha admitted, adding that safety remains the government’s top priority.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to delivering safer roads and improved transportation infrastructure across the country. In the meantime, she called for public cooperation and patience, as well as a greater sense of ownership and protection of national infrastructure.