The Federal Government has announced that the opening of the nearly completed Lotto Bridge Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be delayed by several months following structural damage caused by a truck crash.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, during a site inspection on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Kesha said the bridge was in its final stages of completion, with only the connecting ramps left to be finished, when a low-bed articulated truck carrying an excavator collided with the structure in the early hours of Thursday.

The crash damaged five beams—two beyond repair—forcing the government to order a replacement and initiate a fresh round of technical assessments to determine the full scope of repair work.

“The Federal Government has expressed concern over the significant damage caused to the nearly completed Lotto Bridge Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“During an inspection of the site on Monday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, stated that the damage was caused by a low-bed articulated truck transporting an excavator, which collided with the bridge structure,” the NAN report read in part.

The report further quoted Kesha: “The Lotto Bridge was almost completed, with only the connecting ramps left to be finished by the contractor who took over from Julius Berger. Unfortunately, the recent damage is expected to delay the project by several months.”

She explained that the incident would have ripple effects on traffic flow, safety, and economic activity along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a critical corridor for the movement of people and goods.

More insights

Kesha also revealed that technical evaluation of the damage began on Friday, with government engineers currently preparing a detailed report outlining the required repairs, cost implications, and a revised completion timeline for the project. Once the report is approved, the contractor will immediately begin the necessary repair work without delay.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos confirmed that the driver of the truck responsible for the crash had been arrested.

She urged logistics companies and fleet operators to comply fully with safety regulations, warning that the government would enforce strict measures—including the activation of weighbridges at the Old Toll Gate—to curb overloading, height violations, and other dangerous practices.

The Lotto Bridge Interchange will remain closed to traffic until the damaged sections are completely repaired and officially certified safe. The government stressed that public safety would remain the top priority before reopening this vital piece of infrastructure.