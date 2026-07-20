Enugu approves construction of 19,000 homes across two housing projects

The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of 19,000 homes across two major housing projects aimed at addressing the state's housing deficit and reducing the cost of housing.

The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of 19,000 homes across two major housing projects aimed at addressing the state’s housing deficit and reducing the cost of housing.

The approval was disclosed by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ben Okoh, while briefing Government House correspondents after the State Executive Council meeting held on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The housing developments were among several projects approved by the Executive Council, including road infrastructure, flood control interventions, public infrastructure upgrades, and tourism projects.

What they are saying

Okoh said the approved housing projects comprise 1,000 housing units to be developed within the New Enugu City project and 18,000 mass housing units at Gateway Estate.

He explained that the 1,000-unit development will consist of four-bedroom and five-bedroom homes, while the 18,000-unit mass housing scheme is intended to help address the state’s housing deficit and reduce housing costs.

“The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of 19,000 housing units aimed to address the housing deficit and reduce the cost of housing in the state.”

“The approval was granted at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, on Sunday,” the NAN report read.

According to him, the Gateway Estate development will be delivered with supporting infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and electricity, to create a fully serviced residential estate.

Okoh added that the approval for the 1,000 housing units followed the completion of the 6.5-kilometre dual carriageway for the first phase of the New Enugu City project and the ongoing construction of internal roads.

More insights

The Executive Council also approved the immediate commencement of the 10.5-kilometre Igogoro–Amachara–Ikpamodo–Okpo-Amaada Road project.

According to Okoh:

The council approved flood control works in flash flood-prone areas of Nsukka, including drainage rehabilitation, construction of five adjoining streets, and the evacuation of blocked drains.

More than 30 pieces of light equipment will be procured for the Ministry of Works to support emergency interventions, routine maintenance, and direct labour projects while reducing maintenance costs.

Approval was also granted for the completion and upgrade of Wings C and D of the Enugu State Secretariat Complex, alongside the rehabilitation of Wings A and B.

The council also approved tourism projects, including the Ovu Lake Golf Resort, the Akwuke and Attakwu tourism developments, and the 5.32-kilometre Okpatu–Awhum Cable Car Project, all aimed at strengthening Enugu State’s tourism infrastructure.

The approvals concerning tourism build on the state’s broader tourism drive announced in May 2025, which includes plans for Nigeria’s longest canopy walkway at the Nsude Pyramid site, a zipline at Ngwo Pine Forest, and additional visitor facilities at Awhum Waterfall.

What you should know

Nigeria continues to face a significant housing shortage, with estimates putting the national housing deficit at about 17 million units.

Rapid urbanisation, population growth, rising construction costs, and limited access to affordable housing finance have continued to widen the housing gap, prompting federal and state governments to pursue large-scale housing projects.

To accelerate housing delivery, the Federal Government has expanded implementation of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, combining fully government-funded developments with Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development recently commenced a review of a proposal by China Hyway Group Limited to develop 10,000 housing units across Nigeria within 30 months using prefabricated construction technology under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPC+F) model.

The Federal Government is executing ongoing housing projects, including the recent handover of 116 completed homes under the National Housing Programme to the Benue State Government and rent-to-own housing units to beneficiaries in Abuja through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

While these initiatives, alongside Enugu State’s newly approved 19,000-home development, reflect increasing efforts to expand housing supply, they represent only a small fraction of Nigeria’s estimated 17 million-unit housing deficit.