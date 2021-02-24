Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bounces back after losing $13,000 in a space of 2 days
Bitcoin at one point lost about $13,000 in value after dropping from its all-time high of $58,330.57 to $45,290.59 within the span of two days.
The world’s flagship crypto recovered partly from its precarious fall on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Elon Musk weighed in on Bitcoin’s recent rally.
Bitcoin’s deep sell-off appeared to decelerate as prices settled around $49,000 after the flagship crypto-asset logged its steepest two-day loss since March 2020.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $49,486.36 with a daily trading volume of $108.5 billion.
Bitcoin is still by far the most valuable crypto asset, with a market value of $922.3 billion.
Bitcoin bulls exhaustion came into play over the weekend when Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest man, disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seemed to be in overbought territory.
The leader of the world’s most valuable electric car maker was replying to Peter Schiff — a highly revered gold hedge fund manager who is popularly known for his strong bias against crypto assets and has always believed that gold is much better than Bitcoin and fiat money.
Compounding the woes of bitcoin bulls, the world’s most powerful financial leader, Janet Yellen, took sides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) some days ago, by warning investors and the public of the dangers of owning Bitcoin.
The U.S Treasury Secretary and custodian of the $20 trillion economic juggernauts, raised her concern that the world’s most popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions.
“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” she told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at a DealBook conference. “To the extent, it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”
Yellen raised concerns about its usual high price swings that often come to cost some investors their fortune.
“It is a highly speculative asset and you know I think people should be aware it can be extremely volatile and I do worry about potential losses that investors can suffer,” Yellen said.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin
SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin, according to MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.
Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
“We had people from SpaceX there. We had people [from] some of Elon Musk’s companies. We had people from Marathon there.
“The ones you would expect were there, but of course, there’s an avalanche of private companies, and there were a decent number of public companies and treasurers and CFOs that were lurking.
“Some don’t want to have their names mentioned, as you can imagine, because it’s a sensitive topic,” Saylor said.
READ: Panic in crypto market as over $140 billion got wiped off
However, a significant number of traditional finance experts are not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run, as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
- Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
- A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
READ: Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
Micheal Saylor has always been a strong fan of the world’s most popular crypto asset and he thus shares the bias that companies can use Bitcoin to hedge against future fiat inflation and allow them to plug into a revolutionary and superior monetary network.
Cryptocurrency
Square buys more Bitcoin worth $170 million
After October’s $50 million purchase, Square has purchased another $170 million worth of bitcoin.
Square recently announced that it had purchased another $170 million worth of bitcoin since it began buying the most valuable crypto asset in October 2020.
According to a press release by the Jack Dorsey-led company, Square added 3,318 BTC to its treasury for $170 million, meaning it paid about $51,235.70 buying each Bitcoin.
Square, on October 8th, 2020, disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
The American listed payment giant currently has about $4.4 billion in total cash and securities, so the total $220 million it spent on bitcoin is only about 5% of its total liquid holdings at the end of Q4 2020.
Excerpts of the press release by the fast-rising payment company include:
“Square… has purchased approximately 3,318 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $170 million.
“Combined with Square’s previous purchase of $50 million in bitcoin, this represents approximately five percent of Square’s total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020.”
Recall that months ago, Square announced that it had invested in Bitcoin because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligned with Square’s objectives.
The investment represented approximately 1% of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
About Square
Square Inc. builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing, while individuals use Cash App, a mobile payment service developed by Square, to spend, send, store, and invest money.
