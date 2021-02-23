Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man, as Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day

The race for the world’s richest person on earth has obviously become very volatile, particularly in the month of February.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon the world’s biggest online retail company, has once again become the world’s richest person for the second time this month, after surpassing Elon Musk some hours ago, according to the real-time data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaire index.

Bezos’s current wealth valuation of $186 billion has seen his personal wealth, which mostly comes from Amazon stocks, immune against record sell-offs as seen in Tesla stock price in the past few days.

Elon Musk has fallen to 2nd position, as he is currently worth $184 billion, taking into consideration his net worth plunged by $15.2 billion on Tuesday, as Tesla shares lost about 2.4% in value.

The drop in Elon Musk’s wealth is coming on the shares price of the most valuable carmaker losing as much as 8.55% on Monday after Tesla stopped taking new orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y.

However, stock experts have not ruled the car company out, on the account, it gained 743% last year.

That being said, Amazon had continued to stay more stable like a valued stock coupled with the properly managed team created by Jeff Bezos while he reigned at Amazon as its CEO.

Under Jeff Bezos’s tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant, actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.

Amazon is the world’s biggest online retailer company. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.

The company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services. It remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.

The 57-year-old billionaire’s present wealth valuation would presently buy 102 million troy ounces of gold or 2.79 Billion barrels of crude oil.