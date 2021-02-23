Business
Jay-Z speaks on new partnership with Moet Hennessey
Jay Z has disclosed why he partnered with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) in a new deal.
Sean Carter, better known as rapper Jay-Z has disclosed details of his new partnership with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH)
Moet Hennessey recently announced it has acquired a 50% stake in luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac, also known as the Ace of Spades.
The ‘Ace of Spade” brand was previously owned by hip hop mogul and businessman Jay Z who bought it in 2014. He is to retain a 50% ownership stake alongside Moet.
Jay Z and the CEO of LVMH wines Philippe Schaus were invited on “Squawk Box” by CNBC news to discuss the deal
On why he chose to deal with Moet, Jay Z stated that his thinking, integrity, and passion for luxury products align with that of Moet Hennessey. He also stated that he has a lot of respect for the company.
He said, “You know they have just aligned in our thinking and thoughts and the way they care about products. You know when we build the products, whether it be Roc Nation, to monogram, to whatever we are building. We are building luxury products and Moet Hennessey goes about it the same way.
“We are aligned in our thoughts, integrity, and passion for the things we build”
Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey was represented by its CEO Philippe Schaus who was also live to discuss the deal
On why the company chose to work with Jay Z, he stated that his Luxury Champagne brand is in a very attractive category. He stated that the company has been following up with the Ace of spades brand and was impressed with how they were able to attract new customers to the market.
“The brand is in the field of prestige which is a very attractive category in which we have several brands, but of course what Jay z did with his brand created a new market of its own at a very high level in the prestige category. It touched new consumers, bringing new consumers to the world of champagne with a very disruptive way of marketing,” Schaus said.
On what LVMH would be bringing to the Armand de Brignac brand, Schaus said the company will be bringing the sheer power of their international distribution network.
“What we felt we could bring to the brand which was already very successful is the sheer power of our international distribution network which can range from Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa,” he said.
Jay Z celebrated the deal as another win for the black community after he was quizzed on why he boycotted Cristal a previous favorite.
He explained that the idea of the “Ace of spades” Champagne brand is quite similar to what happened at the beginning of his rap career. Jay Z couldn’t get a record deal despite his talent so he started a record label with his friends Damon Dash and Kareem Burke
“It’s like the same way we built Roc Nation. It wasn’t our plan to build this media company. I wanted a record deal, and when we couldn’t get one we built our own. It’s similar to how those comments forced us to build our own thing. It’s a happy day,” Jay-Z said.
What you should know
- Jay-Z wholly bought the “Ace of Spades “ brand in 2014 from Sovereign Brands, a New York-based wine and Liquor company.
- He promoted it mostly with his brand. It sold over 500,000 bottles in 2019
- LVMH was formed as a conglomerate in 1987 when Louis Vuitton merged with Moet Hennessy in a $4 billion deal. They have gone on to become the world’s leading luxury goods vendor.
Broadcasting Code: Minister directs television stations to deploy sign language interpreters
The Minister of Information has directed TV stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission to implement the Broadcasting Code provision that mandates television stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin, for the benefit of persons living with disability.
The Minister disclosed this on Monday when he received executives of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities in Abuja.
“I have also directed, within my ministry most importantly, the issue of television stations having sign language interpreters and by tomorrow, I can assure you that a directive will go out to television stations pointing their attention to the relevant provisions of the Broadcasting Code. I am sure that in a few weeks time, you will begin to see the difference,” Lai Mohammed said.
READ: FG reiterates commitment to implement reform of broadcasting code
The Minister added that the Ministry would work with the Centre in the implementation of Section Two of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act to promote awareness regarding the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities.
Mohammed cited President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to persons living with disability with the signing of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act into law and operationalizing it through the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disability.
The Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, Mr. David Anyaele called on government ministries, departments and agencies to comply with the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act and urged them to reserve at least 5% of employment opportunities for persons living with disability.
READ: NBC slams N5 million fine on Nigeria Info over Mailafia’s inciting comments
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari assented to the Disability Bill and also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
- At the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Federal Government on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the increase of fine for hate speech from N500 to N5 million.
Reps say implementation of capital projects must be result-oriented
The House of Reps has called on the FG to ensure the implementation of capital projects contained in the 2020 budget.
The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the extension for implementation of capital projects in the 2020 budget is matched by visible and identifiable results.
This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the visit of the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, to the National Assembly on Monday.
The Speaker described the level of implementation of the 2020 budget as the highest recorded since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.
He said, “The extension for implemntation of capital projects in the 2020 budget must be matched by visible and identifiable results needed to achieve quantifiable development and growth.
“Let me commend the minister and her team for the level of implementation throughout last year. It was really high, probably the highest we have seen in a long time; if not in history, in recent times, but we wanted to achieve a hundred per cent and we are on the same page.”
According to him, “We are basically trying to make sure social development and growth for the country are achieved optimally.
“It’s not a usual thing to extend the life of your budget – a budget is supposed to be for a year. So, if we do that which is not the norm, we expect there’ll be a result, and it will not just be an extension for the sake of it. There’ll be visible, identifiable results,” the Speaker added.
Briefing the lawmakers on the performance of the 2020 budget, the Finance Minister said that the Federal Government retained revenue was N3.94 trillion which represents 73% of the target for the year.
What you should know
- The Federal Government’s share of the oil revenue was N1.5 trillion which represents 157% performance over and above the prorated target for 2020.
- This is because the crude oil price performed better than the 28 dollars per barrel that it had projected.
- The collection was 1.28million barrels per day representing 79 per cent performance of the revised target.
- Company income tax performed at 82 per cent and 68 per cent respectively of the target for the year.
Customs revenue performance was 79 per cent. Other revenue, which includes Independent Revenue, was budgeted at N993.73 billion. The performance was N519.36 billion.
“Considering the challenges of the year, this is a reasonably good performance, in fact, this performance is higher than several previous years backwards.
“At the close of the year, we had released 89 per cent of the capital budget, and what we rolled over was only the un-utilized portion of the budget and it is that un-utilized portion that we are now tracking the performance and that by the end of January, performance of in-utilized portion is about 30%,” Ahmed stated.
