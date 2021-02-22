Corporate deals
Moët Hennessy announces partnership with Jay-Z, acquires 50% stake in his Champagne brand
Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) signs partnership agreement with Jay-Z’s Champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.
The World’s biggest producer of Champagne, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Armand de Brignac, a Champagne brand owned by American Hip-hop star, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.
The partnership which reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and the hip-hop star will be anchored in the acquisition of a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac by Moët Hennessy. However, the two sides are yet to disclose the value of the transaction.
What they are saying
Philippe Schaus, the President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, in his statement, said:
“For years we have been following the fantastic success of Armand de Brignac and admiring their ability to challenge some of the rules of the Champagne category.
“Often referred to as “Ace of Spades”, Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary luxury, while preserving the traditions of the Champagne terroirs. Today, we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them and believe that the combination of our Champagne experience and international network coupled with Shawn JAY-Z Carter’s vision, the strength of the Armand de Brignac brand and quality of its range of prestige cuvées will allow us to take the business to new heights across the world.”
What this partnership means
- Prior to the partnership agreement, Armand de Brignac was wholly owned by Jay-Z, as he increased his stakes in the Champagne brand to 100%, with the acquisition of Sovereign Brand stakes.
- In the light of the partnership deal, the 50-50 ownership structure is essential to the alliance between Jay-Z’s brand and LVMH, as it ensures equal terms, strengths and expertise of the parties to ensure the long-term success of the brand.
- The alliance between Moët Hennessy and Armand de Brignac, can be seen as the coming together of the world of hip-hop and luxury, as both parties seek out strategies to place wine sales back at pre-pandemic levels, with the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacting the sales of wine world-wide.
- The partnership is expected to grow Armand de Brignac through LVMH’s global distribution networks, as the brand is expected to leverage the conglomerate’s vast resources within the Champagne wine market segments. It comes at a difficult moment for Champagne.
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Coronation Merchant Bank’s Commercial Papers worth N3.63billion
FMDQ Exchange has announced the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank Series 11 and 12 CP under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers worth a combined total of N3.63 billion on its platform.
According to a disclosure by FMDQ Exchange, the admitted CPs are; a N1.29 billion Series 11 and N2.34 billion series 12 commercial papers, which are part of a N100 billion CP issuance programme ecosystem.
As part of the regulatory requirements, the admission of the aforementioned CPs is sequel to approval by the Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee of FMDQ.
The need to raise short–term capital through the CP issuance became imperative due to the impact of the pandemic on the income of most businesses.
What this means: The quotation is most likely to serve as liquidity buffers to Coronation Merchant Bank, providing short-term funds through alternative financing options, to plug capital shortfalls and sustain its business activities.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the admission of Total Nigeria Plc, Mixta Real Estate and Valency Agro Nigeria Limited Commercial Papers on the FMDQ Securities Exchange platform.
- FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has so far announced the admission of six (6) Commercial Papers valued at N22.29 billion in 2021.
- By the virtue of its admission to the FMDQ platform, the recent CP will enjoy value-driven services such as global visibility, liquidity credible price formation and continuous information disclosure.
- Coronation Merchant Bank Limited provides merchant banking services, such as; assets/fund management services, securities trading, treasury services etc., to corporate institutions, institutional investors and high net worth individuals.
DEAL: Dufil Prima announces N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper
Dufil Prima has announced the issuance of its N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper Notes.
Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer, and largest producer of noodles has announced the issuance of its N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper Notes Under the Company’s Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.
The paper will be listed on the FMDQ trading platform a few days after its allotment date.
Dufil, a leader in the Nigerian fast-moving consumer goods segment made this disclosure in an Investor Presentation sighted by Nairametrics today, the 19th of February 2021.
In line with the information contained in the document, the company plans to raise as much as N30 billion through its Series 3 notes, and an additional N30 billion from its Series4 notes under its Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.
However, offer for the N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper which will be officially issued on the 2nd of March 2021, and subsequently listed on the FMDQ trading platform, have been flagged open for interested participant today, 19th of February, the offer is expected to close by the 26th of this month.
Key highlights of the Papers
- The N30 billion Series 3 Commercial Paper comes with a 182-day tenor has an implied yield of 4%, and it is expected to mature on 31st August 2021.
- The Register for the Series 3 paper will be closed from 24 August 2021 until the Maturity Date.
- The N30 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper issued by Dufil under its Commercial Paper Issuance Programme with a 262-day tenor and a maturity date pegged at 25th of November 2021, comes with a 5% implied yield range.
- The Register for the Series 4 paper will be closed from 18 November 2021 until the Maturity Date.
Why this matters to the company?
According to information provided by Dufil, the company which is currently operating at a growth phase, requires debt funding to carry out its daily operations.
Hence, the Company relies heavily on debt to meet its growing working capital requirements, as it plans to use the papers to manage its short-term trading and liquidity requirements, given the current favourable interest rates. This will also minimize currency risk, about $12.5 million as estimated by the company, however, this cannot be eliminated due to the large proportion of raw material inputs that are imported.
It is important to note that the company has been able to curtail the escalation of debt in its debt portfolio in a bid to free up free cash flows for other operations, as the group will be taking advantage of the low-interest environment to pay back its existing high-interest short term loan.
Dufil, however, plans to refinance some of its outstanding debts through its commercial paper programme.
What you should know
- Dufil benefits from diverse sources of debt financing, most of which are renewable annually, which includes commercial banks, development institutions and the capital market.
- The company established a commercial paper issuance programme in March 2020 to refinance its dollar-denominated loan due for repayment in May 2020, to date, N15 billion in Commercial Paper has been issued with 270 days tenor out of which N1.5 billion is maturing in September 2020 and the remaining N13.5 billion is maturing in December 2020.
