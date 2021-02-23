Corporate Press Releases
Airopay, Access Bank, Aisha Yesufu make GAGE Awards ’21 nominee shortlist
The GAGE Awards 2021 has finally opened its portal for voting of digital practitioners who have emerged from the 20 categories. After 2 long months of intense nominations, the final lists of nominees in the various categories have been released.
Announcing the commencement of voting, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, disclosed that it wasn’t an easy task pruning down over 15,000 nominations as Nigerians made their choice on who best served them in the outgoing year using the digital platforms. The numbers have been overwhelming as in less than 24 hours, we have had over 1.4Million website visits.
Nominees for the Banking App of the Year are VBANK, GTBANK, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by WEMA BANK. The Data Service Provider of the Year include; MTN, Airtel, Globacom, Swift Networks and 9Mobile. The Breakout App of the Year category nominees are; Airopay, WhotAfrica, Zoom, TiKTok, and Clubhouse. Online Comedian of the Year nominees are; Mr Macaroni, Lasisi Elenu, Sydney Talker, MC Lively, and 2019 winner, Taaooma. Influencer of the year category nominees are; Aisha Yesufu, Tomike Adeoye, Erica Nlewedim, Nengi Hampson and Pamilerin.
Other category nominees are Entrepreneur of the Year; Charles Oyakhilome(CEO,Airopay), Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi(Founder, Paystack), Tope Awotona(CEO, Calendly), Babs Ogundeyi (CEO, Kuda Bank and Chijioke Dozie, CEO, OneFi and Carbon).Online News Platform of the year has AriseTvOnline, ChannelsTv Online, Opera News, Punch Online, BBC Pidgin. Online Film/Video documentary of the Year nominees include; Bayi by Dianne Russet, Fishbone by Anakle Films, CNN Documentary on EndSars, the Critics Company.
The nominees for Online Campaign of the Year are *444# USSD campaign by Airtel, #ShotOnOppo by Oppo, #WearItForMe campaign by MTN and Dettol Hand Wash Challenge. Nominees for Website of the year include; Bet9ja.com,iselify.com, dstvafica.com, trace.tv, and medplusnig.com. Nominees for Content Creator of the Year (platform) of the year are; NdaniTv, RedTv, Accelerate Tv, NetFlix and PulseTv. The nominees for Webseries of the Year include; Shuga Naija, Skinny Girl in Transit, The Mens Club, Therapy and Call to bar. Nominees for Blog of the Year are; Nairaland, Linda Ikeji, Bella Naija, NaijaLoaded and Nairametrics. The nominees for the Best Digital Financial Platform include; Paystack, Flutterwave, PAGA, Opay and Palmcredit. Nominees for App of the Year are; TikTok, Microsoft teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Netflix. The Nominees for Podcast of the Year include; Pod Save Africa, Letter to boys, I said what I said, From Lagos with Love and The Irregular show.
The GAGE Award public voting is only restricted to five categories, they are; Online Comedian of the Year, Banking App of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Breakout App of the Year and Data Service Provider of the Year. However, the Online Influencer of the Year category has been divided into the voters choice i.e the audience select their winner and the GAGE Academy choice which would be determined by the GAGE Academy. Winners of the other 15 categories such as Website of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform etc. will also be judged by the GAGE academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators that are beyond the reach or knowledge of the generality of the public. The voting will be open till the 15th of March 2021 when the winners emerge.
GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.
So Energy boosts customer experience in Ghana’s downstream sector
This is in line with the company’s plan to transform the sector through seamless access to top-quality product and services.
So Energy, leading oil marketing firm and Sahara Group Downstream Company has again enhanced customer access to unique service experience with the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station, located on the Takoradi highway in the Western Region of Ghana. This is in line with the company’s plan to transform the sector through seamless access to top-quality product and services.
The new station which is beautifully encapsulated in the modern and vibrant colours of the So Energy brand, will serve both private and commercial vehicles in Kojokrom as well as other suburbs in the Takoradi Metropolis.
At the commissioning event attended by several dignitaries and employees of So Energy, Managing Director, Yvette Selormey launched the “one litre is one litre campaign” to promote the gold standard for transparency, quality, accessibility and sustainability in Ghana’s downstream sector.
“We have continued to raise the bar in the sector over the past 18 years and we remain unflinching in our resolve to keep improving the quality that has made the So Energy brand associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana,” said Selormey.
Selormey said further retail expansion would see So Energy grow its network of customers and stakeholders in the sector markedly to replicate the exceptional performance of its parent company, Sahara Group.
“Our parent company, Sahara Group, has over the past 25 years grown to become a leading energy conglomerate in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Sahara’s impressive growth trajectory continues to serve as a model for us at So Energy, motivating us to keep transforming the downstream sector in Ghana. We plan to commission 3 additional stations to give more Ghanaians access to our services, especially under the cover of our “one litre is one litre campaign,” Selormey asserted.
Representative of Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Afua Hayford said the region was delighted to have a new retail station in the municipality. “We are hopeful that with this new So Energy station will create employment for our youth and increase revenue for the region in general to help fund developmental projects.”
Selormey said So Energy is also driving its safe and clean energy campaign across the value chain of its business through strict applications of its “accountability matrix” that holds the company and all its stakeholders accountable to the highest standards possible in the process of Sourcing, handling, storing, transportation, distribution, and sale of its products.
“At So Energy, every member of the team is wired to play the role of business leaders for each function, thereby making sure that we achieve our collective resolve of leading the quest for professionalism and service excellence in the sector,” she added.
Sahara Group leverages transformative innovation for sustainable performance
Sahara Group’s 2019 Sustainability Report reflects its economic, social, and environmental activities from January 1 to December 31, 2019.
Energy Conglomerate, Sahara Group has released its 2019 Sustainability Report which reflects its commitment to achieving its corporate goals and creating shared value for stakeholders through economic development, protection of the environment and building a sustainable society.
Tagged ‘Transformative Innovation’, the report highlights how Sahara continues to leverage innovation and technology in achieving its corporate goals and sustainability ambitions across its businesses in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Pearl Uzokwe, said the Group had continued to foster partnerships and initiatives that have co-created a desirable future through innovation.
Uzokwe said: “We have aligned our business operations within our entities with the demands and expectations of our changing world – digitization – which in turn increases our competitive advantage for sustainable growth. Beyond measuring our performance in numbers and outcome, we have raised our lever of sustainability excellence by committing to more strategic partnerships and setting targets to achieve sustainable development from the micro to global scale.”
She said Sahara had aligned its operations and processes in furtherance of the urgent global transition to cleaner energy and low-carbon solutions. *Sahara entered an MoU with the United Nations Development Programme in 2019 to provide access to affordable and sustainable energy in sub-Saharan Africa. This is in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 7. During the year, we were pivotal to the success of the United Nations Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) and joined hands with other stakeholders in advancing the mission of the African Influencers for Development (AI4Dev), World Economic Forum’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) and other institutions in providing a better quality of life to the world.”
According to Uzokwe, Sahara launched its Green Life Initiative in 2019 in line with its commitment to fostering sustainable environments via the protection of the environment, promotion of a circular economy and recycling of waste within and outside our business. “Among other activities, we established a Recycling Exchange Hub in the Ijora Oloye community and executed upcycling vocational training for the conversion of tyres to usable products. In delivering more environmentally friendly fuels, we committed to complying with the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARA) standards – the only pan-African organization for the African downstream oil sector – in 2019, as we expanded our investment in the supply of cleaner energy in the form of gas, particularly LPG’” she added.
Sahara is a foremost provider of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Africa through West Africa Gas Limited, a joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). WAGL operates two 38,000 cbm LPG vessels, MT Africa Gas and Sahara Gas that are driving LPG access, security, and stability in Africa. Both vessels have supplied approximately 500,000 MT of LPG across regional markets since their acquisition in 2017.
Sahara Group’s 2019 Sustainability Report reflects its economic, social, and environmental activities from January 1 to December 31, 2019. The report is the energy conglomerate’s fifth sustainability report, and the fourth report written in line with the GRI standard. The 2019 Sustainability Report has been organized and presented in accordance with the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The guidelines seek to achieve consistency amongst corporations reporting on their sustainability activities,
Please click on the link to access the Sahara Group 2019 Sustainability Report: http://bit.ly/Sahara2019Report
