FG, Siemens AG sign contract for pre-engineering phase of Presidential Power Initiative (PPI)
The Nigerian Government and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the PPI.
The pre-engineering phase contract includes; Engineering design, Finalizing project specifications, Commissioning works for transmission & distribution systems and others.
This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media , Tolu Ogunlesi on Monday evening. He disclosed the deal was signed Thursday, 18th of February 2020.
“The FG and Siemens AG signed contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). Recall that the FGN payment was approved last year. FGN has set up an SPV known as the FGN Power Company to work with Siemens to implement,” he said.
Ogunlesi disclosed that the Presidential Power Initiative which used to be known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap (NER) will come in 3 phases:
- Target of 7,000MW operational grid capacity
- 11,000MW
- 25,000MW
He added that The contract signed last week is for the pre-engineering Phase, which includes:
- Engineering design
- Finalizing project specifications
- Commissioning works for transmission & distribution systems
- Network development studies
- Power simulation
- Training – Support services.
“The SPV, FGNPowerCo, has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), providing project management for the implementation of the PPI and serving as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution,” he added.
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government of Nigeria stated that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), will save the nation over $1 billion annually.
- Nairametrics also reported in July last that the Federal Government approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project.
Coronavirus
UK’s Prime Minister announces plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June
The U.K. has announced its plan for the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made known his plan to lift the lockdown restrictions in England by June 2021.
Johnson said the lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. He said,
“The lockdown easing will come in a number of steps and will be data-dependent at every stage. The first step will see schools in England reopen on March 8, while recreation in outdoor public places like parks — such as going for a picnic or coffee — will also be allowed between two people.
“Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritizing ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.
“By March 29, people will no longer be legally required to stay at home but will be advised to continue to work from home where they can and minimize travel. Outdoor gatherings of two households or six people will also be allowed.
“The second step will entail further lifting of restrictions, with non-essential shops, hairdressers and other places set to reopen from April 12.
“By June 21, the government hopes to abolish all legal limits on mixing and to reopen the last sectors to remain closed, such as nightclubs.
Boris Johnson has said several times that the relaxation of measures will be cautious and driven by data, not dates. However, he stated that the lifting of restrictions shall be irreversible as he comes under intense pressure from members of his Conservative Party to re-open the economy.
“Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe,” Boris Johnson said.
He maintained that the easing must be done in stages to avoid any leaps in infection rates.
“If there was a fourth lockdown, because the prime minister gets it wrong again, then that would be a disaster for our schools and businesses,” Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats party said. “So the Liberal Democrats are saying that of course we welcome a reopening, but let’s do it in a way that prevents and avoids a fourth lockdown.”
What you should know
- The British Prime Minister recently announced that England is to enter its third lockdown of the covid-19 pandemic.
- The U.K. has been one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic, as the fourth-highest number of infections after the U.S., India and Brazil.
- To date, it has counted over 4.1 million coronavirus cases and has seen 120,810 fatalities as a result of the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
- This week alone, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row.
- It is important to note that the UK was the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, and to roll out the shot in early December to its most elderly members of the population, care home workers and healthcare and hospital staff.
- The UK government has set four key tests which must be met before Britain can move through each step of the plan: That the vaccine deployment program continues successfully, evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated, infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalizations which would put unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service.
Corporate Press Releases
Airopay, Access Bank, Aisha Yesufu make GAGE Awards ’21 nominee shortlist
GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020.
The GAGE Awards 2021 has finally opened its portal for voting of digital practitioners who have emerged from the 20 categories. After 2 long months of intense nominations, the final lists of nominees in the various categories have been released.
Announcing the commencement of voting, the Convener of the GAGE Awards, Mr Johnson Anorh, disclosed that it wasn’t an easy task pruning down over 15,000 nominations as Nigerians made their choice on who best served them in the outgoing year using the digital platforms. The numbers have been overwhelming as in less than 24 hours, we have had over 1.4Million website visits.
Nominees for the Banking App of the Year are VBANK, GTBANK, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and Alat by WEMA BANK. The Data Service Provider of the Year include; MTN, Airtel, Globacom, Swift Networks and 9Mobile. The Breakout App of the Year category nominees are; Airopay, WhotAfrica, Zoom, TiKTok, and Clubhouse. Online Comedian of the Year nominees are; Mr Macaroni, Lasisi Elenu, Sydney Talker, MC Lively, and 2019 winner, Taaooma. Influencer of the year category nominees are; Aisha Yesufu, Tomike Adeoye, Erica Nlewedim, Nengi Hampson and Pamilerin.
Other category nominees are Entrepreneur of the Year; Charles Oyakhilome(CEO,Airopay), Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi(Founder, Paystack), Tope Awotona(CEO, Calendly), Babs Ogundeyi (CEO, Kuda Bank and Chijioke Dozie, CEO, OneFi and Carbon).Online News Platform of the year has AriseTvOnline, ChannelsTv Online, Opera News, Punch Online, BBC Pidgin. Online Film/Video documentary of the Year nominees include; Bayi by Dianne Russet, Fishbone by Anakle Films, CNN Documentary on EndSars, the Critics Company.
The nominees for Online Campaign of the Year are *444# USSD campaign by Airtel, #ShotOnOppo by Oppo, #WearItForMe campaign by MTN and Dettol Hand Wash Challenge. Nominees for Website of the year include; Bet9ja.com,iselify.com, dstvafica.com, trace.tv, and medplusnig.com. Nominees for Content Creator of the Year (platform) of the year are; NdaniTv, RedTv, Accelerate Tv, NetFlix and PulseTv. The nominees for Webseries of the Year include; Shuga Naija, Skinny Girl in Transit, The Mens Club, Therapy and Call to bar. Nominees for Blog of the Year are; Nairaland, Linda Ikeji, Bella Naija, NaijaLoaded and Nairametrics. The nominees for the Best Digital Financial Platform include; Paystack, Flutterwave, PAGA, Opay and Palmcredit. Nominees for App of the Year are; TikTok, Microsoft teams, Zoom, Google Meet and Netflix. The Nominees for Podcast of the Year include; Pod Save Africa, Letter to boys, I said what I said, From Lagos with Love and The Irregular show.
The GAGE Award public voting is only restricted to five categories, they are; Online Comedian of the Year, Banking App of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, Breakout App of the Year and Data Service Provider of the Year. However, the Online Influencer of the Year category has been divided into the voters choice i.e the audience select their winner and the GAGE Academy choice which would be determined by the GAGE Academy. Winners of the other 15 categories such as Website of the Year, Best Digital Financial Platform etc. will also be judged by the GAGE academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators that are beyond the reach or knowledge of the generality of the public. The voting will be open till the 15th of March 2021 when the winners emerge.
GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives in 2020 by leveraging on the power of digital to simplify our everyday lives. The award recognizes, celebrates, rewards, and amplifies the eventual winners’ outstanding activities and contributions to the digital ecosystem yearly.
