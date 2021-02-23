Paid Content
Kimpton Kawana Bay offers African investors the key to global domination
At a time when African investors are pursuing global opportunities to improve their bottom lines and deliver greater value to their shareholders, their intentions are increasingly frustrated by the limited access of the Nigerian passport in regard to global travel.
Among other West-African passports, the Nigerian passport is restricted in its reach to only 54 visa-free destinations, many of whom are other African countries like Ethiopia. This modest number falls short next to that of Ghana, Cameroon and even Côte d’Ivoire, who have visa-free access to 73, 61 and 67 destinations respectively.
But it gets worse– when the Nigerian passport’s visa-free listings are viewed through the lens of La Vida’s Passport Value Report which combines metrics of GDP and international travel popularity to ascertain the true value of each country’s passport, it makes for even grimmer viewing as the access value is only a meagre 2.1% of the world’s GDP and 3.1% of the world’s international travel popularity.
For Africa’s most populous country preparing itself for a future without oil by leading the continental charge to export technology and talent globally, these numbers are simply unacceptable.
Global Opportunities lie in wait, yet remain gated by visa-restrictions
One instance of the myriad opportunities that exist beyond the continent for Nigerian business executives and buttresses the need for global travel is remittance. According to global Audit Firm, PWC, there are an estimated 15million Nigerians living in the diaspora whose remittance is projected to hit $34.8bn in 2023 with 40% of these remittances coming from 5 European countries alone.
This presents one of the greatest opportunities to set up banking and technology infrastructure across the EU to help more Nigerians and Africans send money back home, which even at a modest 0.1% margin could add around $17m in revenue to their bottom line.
To achieve this however, executives would need to jet in and out of Europe to set up, conduct business and oversee operations. But the limitations of the Nigerian passport mean they will require visa approvals to travel, which may not only delay the speed of execution, but also bring with it the possibility of their requests being outrightly denied.
Enter the need for a second passport and visa-free travel through Citizenship By Investment Programmes.
The Case For A Powerful Second Passport
As African countries grapple with insecurity, inflation and currency devaluation, the need for second citizenships have never been more apparent, especially as a ‘Plan B’ to hedge against whatever may come. And as the continent’s affluent middle class are becoming wealthier, their needs are evolving, from global business mobility, better visa-free travel to high-quality education opportunities abroad for their children.
It is at this juncture that the opportunity offered by La Vida Golden Visas to acquire a Grenadian citizenship through investment in the soon-to-be-completed Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort serves to transcend this existing gap and provide the much-needed hedge African HNWIs and executives need to expand and safeguard their earnings, businesses and families.
The Grenadian Passport is an instant value-add for Africans
Upon acquiring Grenada’s lifetime citizenship, the combined value for the Nigerian passport grows to 58.7% of the world’s GDP; with the Grenadian passport granting visa-free access to over 163 countries and territories including the UK, EU Schengen zone and uniquely China and Russia. At once, African HNWIs and leading execs gain unrestricted access to the countries at the forefront of global development.
“Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme offers several added attractions that many of its competitor countries do not”, says Chief Executive Officer of La Vida Golden Visas, Paul Williams, in a recent interview. “The application takes only 60-90 days, has low family fees, and no interview, education, language test or management experience is required. There is no residency requirement and dual citizenship is permitted as well. Grenada also does not tax worldwide income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains- which make it more attractive to business elites”.
Obtaining Grenadian Citizenship: Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort CBI
Grenadian citizenship can be obtained by investing in Government-approved real estate at a minimum of $220,000, as is the case with title deeded studios in the island’s prime project—Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort, the new beachfront 5-star luxury resort currently under construction in Grenada by True Blue Developments—a company with an impressive 20-year record in development.
“The resort, which is 79% sold out, is ideally positioned on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. The hotel will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and, water sports facilities,” says Tom Scott, Managing Director of Kimpton Kawana Bay.
The resort, heralded by forbes as one of the most anticipated luxury openings in the world is set to open in 2022 and will come under the operation of the internationally recognised hotel brand—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the largest in the world.
The nature of the real estate investment also allows for personal accommodation usage for up to 2 weeks, while generating a projected rental income of 3-5% through the transparent revenue-sharing model. The investment also provides the option of recouping the initial investment after 5 years without effect to the acquired Grenadian citizenship.
In further providing global access, an investment in Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort would grant citizens access to live in the UK for up to six months every year, as Grenada forms a part of the commonwealth. Another peculiarity is the E-2 Visa option, which is a secondary application open to Grenadian citizens who want to live and work in the US.
Africa’s Battle-Ready Investors are finally unleashed
At a time when African investors have their sights firmly trained on the opportunities existing beyond the borders of the continent in search of growth and starring roles in shaping the present and future of global business, technology, medicine and so on, Kimpton Kawana Bay is finely positioned as the bridge between hopeful thought and ground-breaking reality.
For once, African investors are finally equipped for expansion and global domination. The rest of the world better take notice.
Paid Content
MTN Y’ello star and the hope for a richer entertainment industry in Nigeria
The Y’ello Star is a project initiated by MTN to empower the youths and launch their talents to the world.
When the MTN Project Fame West Africa disappeared from the screens some three years ago, many aspiring contestants were heartbroken, and even more so the viewers who looked forward to the yearly shows, auditions, suspense and all the excitement. After almost three years, during which there was practically no music reality TV show on the screens, the telecommunication giant resurfaced with the Y’ello Star, another entertainment show and musical competition targeted at unearthing musical talents in the country.
It is easy to see that this new show is not just about entertaining the audience or shooting some unbeknownst talent into super stardom. The prizes won from the competition are indeed an indication that this is beyond showbiz. The telco giant has added a capacity-building package to the prize for all sixteen contestants and the six finalists.
Anthony Obi, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria while commenting on the completion of the premiere season, reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to developing the capacity of Nigerian youths. “We believe in Nigerian youth and are happy with the outcome of the project. Creativity is crucial to the overall development of the nation and they are the human resources for achieving this. We are committed to turning up their drive to succeed,” he said.
All 16 contestants enjoyed a Virtual Music Training Program from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, as well as a Creative Entrepreneurship Training Program certification by Henley Business School. Irrespective of how raw these talents might have been before they were discovered in the show, both training would refine and polish them in the art and business of music. Importantly, the scholarship awarded to the top six finalists to attend Berklee 2021 Summer Music Program at the Berklee College of Music would give them an extra advantage, arming them with the knife they need to cut their share of the $6.4 billion which Nigeria’s entertainment industry is projected to rake in in 2021.
Besides the N5 million cash prize, brand new fully furnished apartment with an in-house recording studio and a brand-new car, the winner also gets to record and produce a song at Berklee World-class Studio in New York, USA.
Reacting to this move, show judge and superstar musician Banky W commended MTN for “making sure that empowerment remains key on the show”. He further expressed his delight with the show’s format saying, “It’s not just about winner-takes-all, it’s about helping this generation (of talents) achieve something and I am proud to be a part of this.”
Convert these prizes into monetary equivalent value and you begin to have a clearer picture of what MTN is investing into Nigeria’s entertainment industry. While the apartment and the furnished in-house studio is estimated to be worth about N60 million, the cost of recording and producing a song at Berklee World-class Studio in New York as well as the scholarship for the top six finalists to attend Berklee 2021 Summer Music Program in the USA will run into thousands of dollars converting these amateurs into music professionals.
From previous shows like the Project Fame for instance, we have seen situations where winners of the competition release a debut album and go into oblivion soon after. This time around, the telco is taking extra measures to see that the contestants and finalists are trained and equipped to soar in the now competitive global entertainment industry. Sharing his thoughts on the entire experience, Dotti winner of the debut season said, “I am sincerely grateful to MTN for the rare chance to develop my talent. I could not have done this alone. The coaching and business training I have received through MTN Y’ello Star from the Berklee College of Music and the Henley Business School will help my career immensely.”
Richard Iweanoge, General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria said, “The Y’ello Star project is unique. It is different from what the audience is used to from previous music talent programmes. It is a project initiated by MTN to empower the youths and launch their talents to the world. The show is designed to groom musical talents by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.”
It is not just a winner-takes-it-all situation, as it can be seen from past music reality TV shows like the Project Fame and Idols that several contestants went on to become famous singers even without winning the competition. Through this initiative, the ICT giant reaffirms its dedication to spearheading value creation in the entertainment industry.
The long-term effect of this would be an overall advancement of the Nigerian music industry and the economy, as these contestants use the provided platforms and their newly gained popularity to translate their dreams into reality. Such shows in the past produced artistes like Darey Art Alade, Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi, Chidinma, Niniola, Olawale, Praiz, Iyanya, and Johnny Drille; and with the added benefits in the MTN Y’ello star, we can look forward to a richer music industry in the coming years.
Paid Content
Get instant cash to meet urgent needs with Polaris Bank Salary Advance
You can get up to 50% of net monthly salary in advance over a tenure of 30 days renewable monthly.
Are you aware you could easily access funds for urgent needs that can’t wait till the end of the month?
If you need to pay for that promotional air tickets; pay for your exams; make that short-term investment or attend to an urgent family commitment and you don’t have enough cash, just apply.
Polaris Salary Advance is a readily available, convenient, and accessible solution to customers’ immediate financial needs, as long as you are a salary earner. It doesn’t matter whether or not you have an account with Polaris Bank or not.
You can get up to 50% of net monthly salary in advance over a tenure of 30 days renewable monthly.
No collateral required and it is available for employees or persons with assured income.
How to Apply:
1. You must be an employee who earns a salary or have assured/regular income
2. Dial *833*12# USSD Smartcode
3. Eligibility and amount accessible pops up on your screen
4. Your account gets credited within minutes.
The best part of the Polaris Salary Advance is that you don’t really have to be a customer of Polaris Bank to enjoy the facility.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
